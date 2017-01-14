Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Transportation United States Government

California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun (latimes.com) 63

Posted by EditorDavid from the train-troubles dept.
schwit1 quotes the Los Angeles Times: California's bullet train could cost taxpayers 50% more than estimated — as much as $3.6 billion more. And that's just for the first 118 miles through the Central Valley, which was supposed to be the easiest part of the route between Los Angeles and San Francisco. A confidential Federal Railroad Administration risk analysis, obtained by the Times, projects that building bridges, viaducts, trenches and track from Merced to Shafter, just north of Bakersfield, could cost $9.5 billion to $10 billion, compared with the original budget of $6.4 billion.

The federal document outlines far-reaching management problems: significant delays in environmental planning, lags in processing invoices for federal grants and continuing failures to acquire needed property. The California High-Speed Rail Authority originally anticipated completing the Central Valley track by this year, but the federal risk analysis estimates that that won't happen until 2024, placing the project seven years behind schedule.
The whole project is expected to cost more than $68 billion.

California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun More | Reply

California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun

Comments Filter:

  • Well, duh. Mass transportation is a slush fund. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:15PM (#53669217)

    It may work eventually, but it's a boondoggle for construction companies and mayors/governors.

  • There will be no train (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:17PM (#53669227)

    It will never have a single paying passenger. This has been an easy prediction since at least the year after it was approved.

    It's the 21st century, not the 19th. How many airports could you build with $68 Billion ?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      It was obvious from before it was approved. I voted against it. But what do I know? Oh, right - that mass transportation needs to be able to pay its own way or it isn't something we should be putting in. It was very clear that this was going to be a boondoggle.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I voted against it too. I figured if we were going to spend government money on public transportation, then spend it on projects that are needed.

        In the SF Bay area, there's lots of commute traffic. So government money could be spent connecting the Fremont and San Francisco BART (commuter train system) stations, completing the loop around the southern part of the SF Bay. Or government money could be spent on building multi-story parking structures at BART stations, so that more people could use BART. (The pa

      • -mass transportation needs to be able to pay its own way or it isn't something we should be putting in.

        I disagree. Some forms of mass transit should be subsidized. The problem is that THIS ISN'T ONE OF THEM. This is long distance travel that only well-off people will be able to afford, that will carry a small proportion of traffic on a route that is not congested anyway, and is already well served by other mass transit options (airplanes, buses, Amtrak).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AK Marc ( 707885 )

        mass transportation needs to be able to pay its own way or it isn't something we should be putting in.

        So if I could spend $10 on mass transit that reduced the road budget by $20 and got people where they wanted to go, we shouldn't save money, because that doesn't hate mass transit enough?

  • Let a Private Company Do It (Score:3)

    by BoRegardless ( 721219 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:23PM (#53669257)

    If it is viable, a private company would have funded and started it with agreements with California government entitites.

    They haven't done so and would not do it, so that tells you it will NEVER BE PROFITABLE.

    Let Hyperloop step up.

  • Welcome Back to DrudgeDot! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by damn_registrars ( 1103043 ) <damn.registrars@gmail.com> on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:23PM (#53669259) Homepage Journal
    Big projects done by government, bad. No further information needed! You need to fly or drive yourself instead, because that is what St. Ronnie and his new top disciple The Donald want you to do.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or...or maybe just do what all the greenies like anyway and shop/eat/live local?

    • Re:Welcome Back to DrudgeDot! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gtall ( 79522 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:35PM (#53669323)

      The Interstate System. NASA's trips to the planets. FDA keeping your food from killing you. SS keeping Grandma from moving in with you. NiH keeping research going on the diseases that might kill you. Need I continue or has your myopic stupidity completely clouded your vision?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      Big projects done by government, bad. No further information needed!

      In case you didn't notice, TFA is about a particular example of a boondoggle. Getting snotty won't change that.

      -jcr

    • Big projects done by government, bad. No further information needed!

      E.g. the Apollo program. Or Medicare/Medicaid. Or the Manhattan Project. The government does things wrong, but it also does things well. This mantra about the government fouling up everything it touches is patently false.

  • Envy is one of the seven deadly sins, and California envied Euro/Asian rail. We tore up rail in a scandalous conversion to automobiles; but that's water under the bridge (no pun intended). Now that we've got air/auto for most of our transit, it just doesn't make sense. The Eastern corridor is an exception; but even that won't achieve the highest possible speeds cheaply because it routes through such populated areas with curvy rights-of-way that were established over 100 years ago.

    California is paying the

    • The above post suggests that "Grade separation is key" --- the project described will be entirely grade-separated, reducing pedestrian deaths, drivers' waiting time at crossings, and boosting the system's speed.

      The above post suggests that California won't match Amtrak's Eastern corridor which has "curvey rights-of-way," --- but the project described here is acquiring property to build long, straight segments to achieve much higher speed's than the Eastern Acela trains.

      The above post suggests we build Hyper

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by johanw ( 1001493 )

      Oh well, I'm from Europe and new railroads being much more expensive and much less profitable than first estimated is certainly not an unknown phenomenon here. I know 2 Dutch railroad projects that were massively over budget and much less profitable than estimated (a freight transferline), and a complete failure (a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris, which is now used by normal trains but no further than Brussels).

      • There's already high speed operated by Thalys from Brussels to Paris, so maybe already enough capacity? Or perhaps it's the same problem faced by DB when it comes to running trains from Cologne to London: too many different national rail standards and requirements. It seems to me that the EU hasn't done too good a job of extending the single market to rail (yet), although this becomes prohibitively expensive where there are differences in things like loading gauge.

    • You are so right, I think it doesn't even have to be electrified. With self driving tech soon emerging, probably it's a matter of time until lanes on the highway designated for self piloted cars will appear. There they can drive at higher speed and closer to the car in front, meaning higher capacity on the same highway. And you still have personal freedom, just get off the highway and go where you need to, when you need to.

      The same with trucks. Designated lane for self driving trucks can be safer. Can

      • Can you imagine a truck being able to go 16 hours straight,

        I live in an area where the Interstate is a major trucking corridor. It's detestable being surrounded by heavy trucks, often driven by irresponsible drivers who will tailgate tiny passenger cars if they dare go less than 15mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine a route that is '16 hours straight' that wouldn't be better served by rail.

        Heavy trucks should be short-destiniation only. They should be used to deliver cargo from railroad depots to

  • Support High Speed Rail (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kreuzfeld ( 308371 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:30PM (#53669299)

    I am shocked that by LA Times writer Ralph Vartabedian's article on the supposed risk and overruns to California's ongoing high-speed rail (HSR) effort. Vartabedian is a known opponent of HSR whose every article drips with antagonism against this project, as a quick review of his past articles will clearly show. Anyone who reads the purported analysis (in fact a single Powerpoint file, taken out of context) will quickly see that the article's claims are not justified -- for example, a *possible* $3B overrun (really less, since this compares against obsolete estimates) does not equal a 50% budget problem for a project of this size. The entire state stands to benefit immensely from this project, which will connect BART, Caltrain, and VTA users in the North with Metro, Metrolink, and Amtrak users in the South --- and connect both to the isolated, ignored, economically-depressed Central Valley. Californians, and all who believe in progress, should embrace this transformative project and reject the uniformed mudslinging by the Vartabedians of the world.

    • The biggest problem is that hardly anyone will ever buy a high-speed rail ticket from Merced to Shafter. Once this segment is completed, it will never be used.

      • Certainly, few people drove on the first five miles of controlled-access highway --- but the fully built-out Interstate system is used by many millions. To describe the entire project as only the Central Valley segment is foolish at best and malevolent at worst.

  • in seven years nobody will need a train
  • Government projects spend twice as much and achieve half as planned. Because they are spending taxpayer's money, not their own money.

  • As a veteran of the Big Dig (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can confidently asset that the fleecing of the taxpayers has hardly begun. Already over seven years late and fifty per cent over budget, they have found a good vein and are going to suck it dry. Look for Trump to try to pull the federal funds, or contain them to the railroad subsidy to get the eastern states squealing too.

  • a mere $3B? no big deal, chump change
    The liberal voters in Seattle pushed through a $54B transportation bill for only 64 MILES of track....Ya, with "B"..
    http://www.seattletimes.com/se... [seattletimes.com]
    Every property owner in 2 counties will get the benefit of higher taxes ($400+ per year) on top of our already 10+% sales tax.

    Sure, traffic is awful, but I can't fathom over $843M per mile of light rail. What a testament to government bloat, payola and incompetence...
    California tax payers should consider themselve

    • > What a testament to government bloat, payola and incompetence...

      That's exactly it. We can no longer accomplish big projects because all anyone is trying to do these days is hustle everyone else. And because so many are playing the same racket, no honest player can actually survive.

  • America's modern motto, "No, we can't!"

  • I know people are gasping at the $68b possible price tag. I would like to point out that Boston's Big Dig, basically a tunnel an inner-city highway ended up costing $22b. So, a state-of-the-art high-speed rail line from LA to San Fransisco will only cost 3x what a 2 mile tunnel and urban highway cost. Oh and they highway did nothing to reduce congestion, all it did was induce demand for more drivers and push bottle necks outside the city.

    Put that way, this is a relative bargain.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      So, one unmitigated debacle justifies another? What exactly are you smoking?

      -jcr

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by uthanda ( 325531 )

        Nope, just pointing out the double standard. Road projects can go over budget and no one ever calls for cancelling it or starting a new one, but if it's rail, suddenly it's a boondoggle, useless or a disaster.

  • In other news, water remains wet.

    -jcr

Slashdot Top Deals

UNIX enhancements aren't.

Close