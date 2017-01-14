California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun (latimes.com) 63
schwit1 quotes the Los Angeles Times: California's bullet train could cost taxpayers 50% more than estimated — as much as $3.6 billion more. And that's just for the first 118 miles through the Central Valley, which was supposed to be the easiest part of the route between Los Angeles and San Francisco. A confidential Federal Railroad Administration risk analysis, obtained by the Times, projects that building bridges, viaducts, trenches and track from Merced to Shafter, just north of Bakersfield, could cost $9.5 billion to $10 billion, compared with the original budget of $6.4 billion.
The federal document outlines far-reaching management problems: significant delays in environmental planning, lags in processing invoices for federal grants and continuing failures to acquire needed property. The California High-Speed Rail Authority originally anticipated completing the Central Valley track by this year, but the federal risk analysis estimates that that won't happen until 2024, placing the project seven years behind schedule.
The whole project is expected to cost more than $68 billion.
The federal document outlines far-reaching management problems: significant delays in environmental planning, lags in processing invoices for federal grants and continuing failures to acquire needed property. The California High-Speed Rail Authority originally anticipated completing the Central Valley track by this year, but the federal risk analysis estimates that that won't happen until 2024, placing the project seven years behind schedule.
The whole project is expected to cost more than $68 billion.
Well, duh. Mass transportation is a slush fund. (Score:4, Insightful)
It may work eventually, but it's a boondoggle for construction companies and mayors/governors.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Well, duh. Mass transportation is a slush fund. (Score:4, Insightful)
It may work eventually, but it's a boondoggle for construction companies and mayors/governors.
Sure, but we should give credit where credit is due. The rule of thumb is that public works eventually cost three times their original budget. So if the overrun is only 50%, that is pretty good. But I am skeptical, since overruns generally follow the "salami algorithm" of publicising the overruns in small digestible slices. This is most likely just a slice, not the final figure.
Re: (Score:2)
It may work eventually, but it's a boondoggle for construction companies and mayors/governors.
So I must have been just dreaming when I thought I remembered zipping from London to Paris in just over two hours and sending emails from under the Atlantic seabed.
There will be no train (Score:3, Interesting)
It will never have a single paying passenger. This has been an easy prediction since at least the year after it was approved.
It's the 21st century, not the 19th. How many airports could you build with $68 Billion ?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I voted against it too. I figured if we were going to spend government money on public transportation, then spend it on projects that are needed.
In the SF Bay area, there's lots of commute traffic. So government money could be spent connecting the Fremont and San Francisco BART (commuter train system) stations, completing the loop around the southern part of the SF Bay. Or government money could be spent on building multi-story parking structures at BART stations, so that more people could use BART. (The pa
Re: (Score:2)
High speed rail will tie these two great regions even closer together, compensate for our overcrowded highways and airports, and benefit the entire state.
Sure, but wouldn't that scenario be good for the State of California, and thus, less inspirational for the "government is always wrong" posting numbers?
Re: (Score:3)
-mass transportation needs to be able to pay its own way or it isn't something we should be putting in.
I disagree. Some forms of mass transit should be subsidized. The problem is that THIS ISN'T ONE OF THEM. This is long distance travel that only well-off people will be able to afford, that will carry a small proportion of traffic on a route that is not congested anyway, and is already well served by other mass transit options (airplanes, buses, Amtrak).
Re: (Score:2)
mass transportation needs to be able to pay its own way or it isn't something we should be putting in.
So if I could spend $10 on mass transit that reduced the road budget by $20 and got people where they wanted to go, we shouldn't save money, because that doesn't hate mass transit enough?
Re: (Score:3)
The word 'projection' when used by business or government s a fancy way of saying they can the future. Through enough numbers and fancy colorful graphs and people will believe anything.
But that's fine. The voters should allow the bond after a construction company has given a firm bid and demonstrated that it has insurance for up to, say, 5x cost overruns.
If no one company can cover that much, the managers can break it up into small enough pieces until the voters have a guaranteed not-to-exceed cost.
Any vot
Re: (Score:1)
Simpsons - Monorail Song [youtube.com]
When China wants a bullet train, they Just Fucking Build It. We sing the monorail song as our way of warding off progress.
Let a Private Company Do It (Score:3)
If it is viable, a private company would have funded and started it with agreements with California government entitites.
They haven't done so and would not do it, so that tells you it will NEVER BE PROFITABLE.
Let Hyperloop step up.
Welcome Back to DrudgeDot! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Or...or maybe just do what all the greenies like anyway and shop/eat/live local?
Re:Welcome Back to DrudgeDot! (Score:5, Interesting)
The Interstate System. NASA's trips to the planets. FDA keeping your food from killing you. SS keeping Grandma from moving in with you. NiH keeping research going on the diseases that might kill you. Need I continue or has your myopic stupidity completely clouded your vision?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, but I've seen far too much of the AC type of things said in earnest, to believe that. At the very least Poe's Law applies in spades.
Re: (Score:2)
Tricky Dicky had a pretty fair record,
Unless you count stuff like sabatoging peace talks in the Vietnam war [nytimes.com]. Causing the death of thousands of Americans and more Vietnamese is a really heavy counter-weight to the good stuff he did.
Re: (Score:2)
Big projects done by government, bad. No further information needed!
In case you didn't notice, TFA is about a particular example of a boondoggle. Getting snotty won't change that.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
Big projects done by government, bad. No further information needed!
E.g. the Apollo program. Or Medicare/Medicaid. Or the Manhattan Project. The government does things wrong, but it also does things well. This mantra about the government fouling up everything it touches is patently false.
Envy is one of the seven deadly sins (Score:2)
Envy is one of the seven deadly sins, and California envied Euro/Asian rail. We tore up rail in a scandalous conversion to automobiles; but that's water under the bridge (no pun intended). Now that we've got air/auto for most of our transit, it just doesn't make sense. The Eastern corridor is an exception; but even that won't achieve the highest possible speeds cheaply because it routes through such populated areas with curvy rights-of-way that were established over 100 years ago.
California is paying the
Re: (Score:1)
The above post suggests that "Grade separation is key" --- the project described will be entirely grade-separated, reducing pedestrian deaths, drivers' waiting time at crossings, and boosting the system's speed.
The above post suggests that California won't match Amtrak's Eastern corridor which has "curvey rights-of-way," --- but the project described here is acquiring property to build long, straight segments to achieve much higher speed's than the Eastern Acela trains.
The above post suggests we build Hyper
Re: (Score:2)
Oh well, I'm from Europe and new railroads being much more expensive and much less profitable than first estimated is certainly not an unknown phenomenon here. I know 2 Dutch railroad projects that were massively over budget and much less profitable than estimated (a freight transferline), and a complete failure (a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris, which is now used by normal trains but no further than Brussels).
Re: Envy is one of the seven deadly sins (Score:2)
There's already high speed operated by Thalys from Brussels to Paris, so maybe already enough capacity? Or perhaps it's the same problem faced by DB when it comes to running trains from Cologne to London: too many different national rail standards and requirements. It seems to me that the EU hasn't done too good a job of extending the single market to rail (yet), although this becomes prohibitively expensive where there are differences in things like loading gauge.
Re: (Score:1)
The same with trucks. Designated lane for self driving trucks can be safer. Can
Re: (Score:1)
Can you imagine a truck being able to go 16 hours straight,
I live in an area where the Interstate is a major trucking corridor. It's detestable being surrounded by heavy trucks, often driven by irresponsible drivers who will tailgate tiny passenger cars if they dare go less than 15mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine a route that is '16 hours straight' that wouldn't be better served by rail.
Heavy trucks should be short-destiniation only. They should be used to deliver cargo from railroad depots to
Support High Speed Rail (Score:3, Insightful)
I am shocked that by LA Times writer Ralph Vartabedian's article on the supposed risk and overruns to California's ongoing high-speed rail (HSR) effort. Vartabedian is a known opponent of HSR whose every article drips with antagonism against this project, as a quick review of his past articles will clearly show. Anyone who reads the purported analysis (in fact a single Powerpoint file, taken out of context) will quickly see that the article's claims are not justified -- for example, a *possible* $3B overrun (really less, since this compares against obsolete estimates) does not equal a 50% budget problem for a project of this size. The entire state stands to benefit immensely from this project, which will connect BART, Caltrain, and VTA users in the North with Metro, Metrolink, and Amtrak users in the South --- and connect both to the isolated, ignored, economically-depressed Central Valley. Californians, and all who believe in progress, should embrace this transformative project and reject the uniformed mudslinging by the Vartabedians of the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Certainly, few people drove on the first five miles of controlled-access highway --- but the fully built-out Interstate system is used by many millions. To describe the entire project as only the Central Valley segment is foolish at best and malevolent at worst.
already out-of-date (Score:2)
We know that will happened fromt the beginning. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
That's Mexico's money, not 'taxpayers money' though you do have a point, in that Mexico will probably pay it in the form of tariffs and taxes, not voluntary payments.
As a veteran of the Big Dig (Score:1)
I can confidently asset that the fleecing of the taxpayers has hardly begun. Already over seven years late and fifty per cent over budget, they have found a good vein and are going to suck it dry. Look for Trump to try to pull the federal funds, or contain them to the railroad subsidy to get the eastern states squealing too.
Re: (Score:1)
It's not the worst idea --- but the track is exceedingly curvy, speeds could never be very high, and in the end it wouldn't be much cheaper (if at all) than building a new line. Plus the large (if often ignored!) population centers in the Central Valley would be entirely bypassed by a coastal route, relegating them even more to backwater status. Further more the coastal route is anyway owned and mainly run my freight rail, who would fight to the death against any encroachment. The current HSR project buil
Re: (Score:3)
Why not start upgrading the track to run at 150 mph in segments and speed up the trip?
Because Amtrak is a corporate welfare basket case that will never come close to justifying itself economically. We have aircraft now. Passenger rail is for short-distance commuting, and it's barely cost effective at that.
If done correctly, high speed rail could work on the west coast.
If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.
-jcr
ChumpChange (Score:2)
The liberal voters in Seattle pushed through a $54B transportation bill for only 64 MILES of track....Ya, with "B"..
http://www.seattletimes.com/se... [seattletimes.com]
Every property owner in 2 counties will get the benefit of higher taxes ($400+ per year) on top of our already 10+% sales tax.
Sure, traffic is awful, but I can't fathom over $843M per mile of light rail. What a testament to government bloat, payola and incompetence...
California tax payers should consider themselve
Re: (Score:2)
> What a testament to government bloat, payola and incompetence...
That's exactly it. We can no longer accomplish big projects because all anyone is trying to do these days is hustle everyone else. And because so many are playing the same racket, no honest player can actually survive.
Nope (Score:2)
America's modern motto, "No, we can't!"
Compre to Boston's Big Dig (Score:1)
I know people are gasping at the $68b possible price tag. I would like to point out that Boston's Big Dig, basically a tunnel an inner-city highway ended up costing $22b. So, a state-of-the-art high-speed rail line from LA to San Fransisco will only cost 3x what a 2 mile tunnel and urban highway cost. Oh and they highway did nothing to reduce congestion, all it did was induce demand for more drivers and push bottle necks outside the city.
Put that way, this is a relative bargain.
Re: (Score:2)
So, one unmitigated debacle justifies another? What exactly are you smoking?
-jcr
Re: (Score:1)
Nope, just pointing out the double standard. Road projects can go over budget and no one ever calls for cancelling it or starting a new one, but if it's rail, suddenly it's a boondoggle, useless or a disaster.
Wow, who saw that coming? (Score:2)
In other news, water remains wet.
-jcr