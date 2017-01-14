Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Transportation United States Government

California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun (latimes.com) 44

Posted by EditorDavid from the train-troubles dept.
schwit1 quotes the Los Angeles Times: California's bullet train could cost taxpayers 50% more than estimated — as much as $3.6 billion more. And that's just for the first 118 miles through the Central Valley, which was supposed to be the easiest part of the route between Los Angeles and San Francisco. A confidential Federal Railroad Administration risk analysis, obtained by the Times, projects that building bridges, viaducts, trenches and track from Merced to Shafter, just north of Bakersfield, could cost $9.5 billion to $10 billion, compared with the original budget of $6.4 billion.

The federal document outlines far-reaching management problems: significant delays in environmental planning, lags in processing invoices for federal grants and continuing failures to acquire needed property. The California High-Speed Rail Authority originally anticipated completing the Central Valley track by this year, but the federal risk analysis estimates that that won't happen until 2024, placing the project seven years behind schedule.
The whole project is expected to cost more than $68 billion.

California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun More | Reply

California's Bullet Train Hurtles Towards a Multibillion-Dollar Overrun

Comments Filter:

  • It may work eventually, but it's a boondoggle for construction companies and mayors/governors.

    • And a certain US Senator.

    • It may work eventually, but it's a boondoggle for construction companies and mayors/governors.

      Sure, but we should give credit where credit is due. The rule of thumb is that public works eventually cost three times their original budget. So if the overrun is only 50%, that is pretty good. But I am skeptical, since overruns generally follow the "salami algorithm" of publicising the overruns in small digestible slices. This is most likely just a slice, not the final figure.

  • There will be no train (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:17PM (#53669227)

    It will never have a single paying passenger. This has been an easy prediction since at least the year after it was approved.

    It's the 21st century, not the 19th. How many airports could you build with $68 Billion ?

  • Let a Private Company Do It (Score:3)

    by BoRegardless ( 721219 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:23PM (#53669257)

    If it is viable, a private company would have funded and started it with agreements with California government entitites.

    They haven't done so and would not do it, so that tells you it will NEVER BE PROFITABLE.

    Let Hyperloop step up.

  • Welcome Back to DrudgeDot! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by damn_registrars ( 1103043 ) <damn.registrars@gmail.com> on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:23PM (#53669259) Homepage Journal
    Big projects done by government, bad. No further information needed! You need to fly or drive yourself instead, because that is what St. Ronnie and his new top disciple The Donald want you to do.

  • Envy is one of the seven deadly sins, and California envied Euro/Asian rail. We tore up rail in a scandalous conversion to automobiles; but that's water under the bridge (no pun intended). Now that we've got air/auto for most of our transit, it just doesn't make sense. The Eastern corridor is an exception; but even that won't achieve the highest possible speeds cheaply because it routes through such populated areas with curvy rights-of-way that were established over 100 years ago.

    California is paying the

    • The above post suggests that "Grade separation is key" --- the project described will be entirely grade-separated, reducing pedestrian deaths, drivers' waiting time at crossings, and boosting the system's speed.

      The above post suggests that California won't match Amtrak's Eastern corridor which has "curvey rights-of-way," --- but the project described here is acquiring property to build long, straight segments to achieve much higher speed's than the Eastern Acela trains.

      The above post suggests we build Hyper

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by johanw ( 1001493 )

      Oh well, I'm from Europe and new railroads being much more expensive and much less profitable than first estimated is certainly not an unknown phenomenon here. I know 2 Dutch railroad projects that were massively over budget and much less profitable than estimated (a freight transferline), and a complete failure (a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris, which is now used by normal trains but no further than Brussels).

      • There's already high speed operated by Thalys from Brussels to Paris, so maybe already enough capacity? Or perhaps it's the same problem faced by DB when it comes to running trains from Cologne to London: too many different national rail standards and requirements. It seems to me that the EU hasn't done too good a job of extending the single market to rail (yet), although this becomes prohibitively expensive where there are differences in things like loading gauge.

    • You are so right, I think it doesn't even have to be electrified. With self driving tech soon emerging, probably it's a matter of time until lanes on the highway designated for self piloted cars will appear. There they can drive at higher speed and closer to the car in front, meaning higher capacity on the same highway. And you still have personal freedom, just get off the highway and go where you need to, when you need to.

      The same with trucks. Designated lane for self driving trucks can be safer. Can

      • Can you imagine a truck being able to go 16 hours straight,

        I live in an area where the Interstate is a major trucking corridor. It's detestable being surrounded by heavy trucks, often driven by irresponsible drivers who will tailgate tiny passenger cars if they dare go less than 15mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine a route that is '16 hours straight' that wouldn't be better served by rail.

        Heavy trucks should be short-destiniation only. They should be used to deliver cargo from railroad depots to

  • Support High Speed Rail (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kreuzfeld ( 308371 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @06:30PM (#53669299)

    I am shocked that by LA Times writer Ralph Vartabedian's article on the supposed risk and overruns to California's ongoing high-speed rail (HSR) effort. Vartabedian is a known opponent of HSR whose every article drips with antagonism against this project, as a quick review of his past articles will clearly show. Anyone who reads the purported analysis (in fact a single Powerpoint file, taken out of context) will quickly see that the article's claims are not justified -- for example, a *possible* $3B overrun (really less, since this compares against obsolete estimates) does not equal a 50% budget problem for a project of this size. The entire state stands to benefit immensely from this project, which will connect BART, Caltrain, and VTA users in the North with Metro, Metrolink, and Amtrak users in the South --- and connect both to the isolated, ignored, economically-depressed Central Valley. Californians, and all who believe in progress, should embrace this transformative project and reject the uniformed mudslinging by the Vartabedians of the world.

    • The biggest problem is that hardly anyone will ever buy a high-speed rail ticket from Merced to Shafter. Once this segment is completed, it will never be used.

      • Certainly, few people drove on the first five miles of controlled-access highway --- but the fully built-out Interstate system is used by many millions. To describe the entire project as only the Central Valley segment is foolish at best and malevolent at worst.

  • in seven years nobody will need a train
  • Government projects spend twice as much and achieve half as planned. Because they are spending taxpayer's money, not their own money.

  • As a veteran of the Big Dig (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can confidently asset that the fleecing of the taxpayers has hardly begun. Already over seven years late and fifty per cent over budget, they have found a good vein and are going to suck it dry. Look for Trump to try to pull the federal funds, or contain them to the railroad subsidy to get the eastern states squealing too.

  • a mere $3B? no big deal, chump change
    The liberal voters in Seattle pushed through a $54B transportation bill for only 64 MILES of track....Ya, with "B"..
    http://www.seattletimes.com/se... [seattletimes.com]
    Every property owner in 2 counties will get the benefit of higher taxes ($400+ per year) on top of our already 10+% sales tax.

    Sure, traffic is awful, but I can't fathom over $843M per mile of light rail. What a testament to government bloat, payola and incompetence...
    California tax payers should consider themselve

  • America's modern motto, "No, we can't!"

Slashdot Top Deals

Byte your tongue.

Close