Google-Funded Project Envisions Nation's Librarians Teaching Kids to Code (ala.org) 33
"We're excited to double down on the findings of Ready to Code 1," says one Google program manager, "by equipping librarians with the knowledge and skills to cultivate computational thinking and coding skills in our youth." theodp writes: Citing the need to fill "500,000 current job openings in the field of computer science," the American Library Association argues in a new whitepaper that "all 115,000 of the nation's school and public libraries are crucial community partners to guarantee youth have skills essential to future employment and civic participation"... The ALA's Google-funded "Libraries Ready to Code" project has entered Phase II, which aims to "equip Master's in Library Science students to deliver coding programs through public and school libraries and foster computational thinking skills among the nation's youth."
"Libraries play a vital role in our communities, and Google is proud to build on our partnership with ALA," added Hai Hong, who leads US outreach on Google's K-12 Education team... "Given the ubiquity of technology and the half-a-million unfilled tech jobs in the country, we need to ensure that all youth understand the world around them and have the opportunity to develop the essential skills that employers -- and our nation's economy -- require."
"Libraries play a vital role in our communities, and Google is proud to build on our partnership with ALA," added Hai Hong, who leads US outreach on Google's K-12 Education team... "Given the ubiquity of technology and the half-a-million unfilled tech jobs in the country, we need to ensure that all youth understand the world around them and have the opportunity to develop the essential skills that employers -- and our nation's economy -- require."
Better to spend on education than salaries (Score:4, Insightful)
Corporate America sees a problem: not enough computer programmers, and a solution: teach people programming.
If salaries went up, along with job security, many self-starting adults would seek out the education they need to make that money. But we can't have THAT!
But without that, it doesn't matter how much education you do...once people learn the reality of the industry they will jump right out of it.
Them's the facts.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You are equating 'computer programmers' with 'people that can program'. A huge number of professions would benefit from people being able to script up something to reduce their work load.
There are companies still doing books in Excel by hand (not relying on any of Excel's built in functions). I helped someone in the mid 2000s that didn't know you could Sort or Uniquify a list in Excel.
It's not about making computer programmers it's about graduating engineers that can program, accountants that can program, M
Why would I want someone in their 30s/40s? (Score:2)
And we've already established they're not more experienced. In your scenario they just got trained up (probably on the cheap, my kid's in college and it's gonna take about $160k to get her through if I count food/transportation/etc. That's a nursing degree. Double that if she decides to switch to pre-med).
Who teaches the teachers? (Score:2)
Who will teach the librarians to code well enough so that they can pass on that knowledge to the kids?
Re: (Score:2)
Why do the librarians need to know how to code? Librarians have never been a jack of all trades but were instead a knowledgeable source as to where to find the information. They didn't have every book memorized but could assist people in finding the book so they could learn on their own.
My local library has a 3D printer and while the librarians can answer basic questions they (in a much politer way) tell you to RTFM. "Equipping librarians" can be nothing more than introducing them to the fact that Code Acad
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong skill set (Score:2)
..."by equipping librarians with the knowledge and skills to cultivate computational thinking and coding skills in our youth."...
Do librarians really have the appropriate innate skill set, and desires, to teach kids how to code? This sounds like Google was looking around for someone to do the teaching, and someone at the meeting said, "librarians!," to which everyone agreed (in typical meeting style).
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
How about teaching kids to type first? (Score:2)
As somebody who works with kids & technology, I'm convinced that things would go a lot more efficiently if kids could use a keyboard effectively along with knowing how to use a mouse.
Most kids are quite adept at working with touchscreen on a phone or a tablet, but put them in front of a keyboard and anything you are trying to teach them is lost as they search out basic letters and then try to figure out how the shift key works.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
An upvote for you, sir.
Re:FUCK YOU from an Operator (Score:1)
It's hard enough to find a punch card operator job as it is, with companies far and wide buying auto feeders. Teaching every CS student how to type their code into a terminal instead of a punch card isn't going to help matters any.
It's hard enough to find a telephone operator job as it is, with companies far and wide moving to automated switchboards. Teaching every person how to dial a phone number instead of relying on the switchboard isn't going to help matters any.
It's hard enough to find a driving job a
Re: (Score:2)
Lets teach all the kids plumbing...
Hey, politicians are too expensive...lets teach all the kids politics...
500,000 job openings (Score:1)
I'm in my 50s, with 30 years of programming experience in many languages and fields. Can't get hired because of age and I guess I want too much money. This is reality in this field.
So I suppose Google is really saying let's get kids to code so we can hire them at 20 and pay them peanuts. Then let them go when it's too expensive and do it all over again.
Girls only, again ? (Score:1)
Are they funding teachers not to teach boys again, or have they apologised for that disgusting sexism ?
Vocational training for young kids is a waste. (Score:3)
Who knows what jobs will be available in twenty years, between AI and offshoring? Coding doesn't look like a sure thing at all.
If you are going to focus on a skill, focus on ones that serve in that kind of future environment: being able to pick up on human context and nuance; to decode, no just the literal level of communication, but implicit levels of communication. Because even if AI and foreigners take our coding jobs, somebody is going to have to lay out specifications, and that take imagination and subtlety.
And you know what would be really, really good for developing those kinds of skills? Reading and discussing books.
Because everyone needs to be able to code... (Score:2)
This is silly. It's like saying the nation's librarians need to teach kids to perform appendectomies, or how to fly a jet airplane, or how to speak Swahili. There's no way that the majority of librarians are qualified to teach programming. If they were, they probably would be doing something related to writing software and not related to library science. And learning to code is no different than learning to engineer a bridge or learning to perform brain surgery. It requires aptitude in the student and compe