China, Europe Drive Shift To Electric Cars as US Lags

Electric cars will pick up critical momentum in 2017, many in the auto industry believe - just not in North America. Tighter emissions rules in China and Europe leave global carmakers and some consumers with little choice but to embrace plug-in vehicles, fuelling an investment surge, said industry executives gathered in Detroit this past week for the city's annual auto show. From a report: "Car electrification is an irreversible trend," said Jacques Aschenbroich, chief executive of auto supplier Valeo, which has expanded sales by 50 percent in five years with a focus on electric, hybrid, connected and self-driving cars. In Europe, green cars benefit increasingly from subsidies, tax breaks and other perks, while combustion engines face mounting penalties including driving and parking restrictions. China, struggling with catastrophic pollution levels in major cities, is aggressively pushing plug-in vehicles. Its carrot-and-stick approach combines tens of billions in investment and research funding with subsidies, and regulations designed to discourage driving fossil-fueled cars in big cities. The road ahead for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States, however, could have more hairpin curves.
It's about landmass (Score:5, Informative)
I'm all for electric vehicles, but the US has much lower population density. An electric vehicle only works as a primary vehicle if you rarely leave a major metro area. Unless they become cheap enough that it can be a second or even third household vehicle, it's simply not feasible for a lot of Americans.
You want me to connect dots for you? Adding a half hour for charging for every couple hours of driving is not a small time sink.
Because where I work, there's already competition and dick-waggling ("well, I'm a DIRECTOR") among the five electric car owners to score the four available electric spots.
I've got kids and meetings and places to be. I don't have the time or patience for the hassle of fighting for a spot and babysitting my car, so my entry into the fully electric car market will probably have to wait until recharging is as convenient as the five minutes a week I spend refu
Because you can't recharge an electric car? Without defining your argument it's hard to put any stock in your comment. Come back when you put more thought into it.
Sure you can. But there are far fewer spots where you can recharge them, and then there's the cases where assholes just leave their cars for a few hours and clog up the spots for other people. Then there's the lack of places you can charge within the vehicles range, and it kinds goes on from there.
The large majority of Canada's populace live in urban centers (81%).
http://www.statcan.gc.ca/table... [statcan.gc.ca]
But as soon as you get out of one of those urban center, you probably need to drive 2~4 hours to get to another urban center.
I live on Vancouver Island. The distance to the nearest large urban center is an hour's drive, and it's a drive I make maybe every three or four weeks. In fact, to get to Vancouver, in actual "driving" terms (ie. not riding a ferry) is about an hour and a half. Yes, if you live in Prairies, the drive between, say, Edmonton and Calgary is pretty long, but really, what percentage of the Canadian population do you imagine makes that trip on a regular basis?
Once again we see people trying to argue against EV's
I was thinking of the distance between, say, Montréal and Québec city, or Montréal and Ottawa, etc.
And how many people who live in that region of Canada drive that route with any regularity, as a percentage of overall population of the region? Just how common do you imagine your commute scenario to be?
It's probably a daily drive for some people, a weekly drive for others, a monthly drive for a few, etc.
I'm not anti-electric by any mean, but we do have to admit that we have to drive a lot between major cities.
Me? I could probably charge an electric car with a small 50km range only once a week and be more than okay. But I'm not going to pay 20K$+ for such a car.
They also tend to be far more polluting that a gas powered car. From the production of the batteries to the coal fired power plant that generates the electricity.
Before someone says something about using solar or other electric. China is building Coal plants.
If you switch to electric, though, you can change the back end. improve the battery technology, replace coal with solar, but with ICE you pollute 24/7 .
but with ICE you pollute 24/7
You need to get out of your car more.
They also tend to be far more polluting that a gas powered car. From the production of the batteries to the coal fired power plant that generates the electricity.
Every time you say this I will shock you through your keyboard, but with a minimum of CO2. From the Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
Even when the power is generated using fossil fuels, electric vehicles usually, compared to gasoline vehicles, show significant reductions in overall well-wheel global carbon emissions due to the highly carbon-intensive production in min
That's a fallacy, what difference does it make how far you need to travel? Unless you are driving 10 hours a day, an electric car will get you as far as you can possibly drive without stopping. And the best part about electricity is that the infrastructure for electricity is massive compared to gasoline.
How can you possibly drive far enough to get to a gas station and not far enough to get to an electrical outlet? Doesn't make sense, cause that gas pump is electric.
Certainly the technology needs to advan
an electric car will get you as far as you can possibly drive without stopping
What range do you think EVs have on a single charge, anyway? I can drive upwards of 3 hours without a break. With an average-priced EV, that's not even near possible.
Sure it is as long as your average priced EV is a Chevy Bolt.
Despite the name, that's a hybrid and not an EV.
Event worse, in Europe the Bolt will we sold as "Opel Ampera-e". Yuck! I still want the car though. 300km+ on a single charge!
Well, it is 3.5h to my ranch in East Texas. The last 4 miles are off road and there is no electricity, no cell service, and no internet out there.
I have yet to find an EV that will drive 490 miles (245 miles one way) without a charge, let alone one that is capable of going offroad.
I had to look it up, EV's will run 60-80 miles on a full charge. Best case scenario it will take just over 6 full charges for a round trip.
Some only go 30. Others go at least 200. I don't claim they can replace ALL internal combustion cars, but don't exaggerate. Let's keep it real.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not the original poster here, but let me answer the questions anyways... bear in mind that this *MY* opinion, based on *MY* experiences. if EV's work great for you, that's fine... but if you are going to ask why somebody might not, let me elaborate on some details that I personally identify with.
If you *wanted* to drive 10 hours in a day, you are completely hosed with an EV. Owing to the fact that this is something I will do a few times a year, this is a significant factor. Also, I'm not keen on d
A population density argument makes sense for things like public transportation, but not for electric vehicles. It's a phrase that gets trotted out all the time for as an argument against various public-good endeavors, but I often find that if you replace it with the phrase "political will", it makes just as much if not more sense.
If you regularly need to travel 2-3 hours away from home, the time loss from long mid-trip recharges is not small.
The five people that need to do that can keep using their petrol cars.
In the mean time, the millions that don't need to do that can switch to electric.
What percentage of the population do you imagine needs to travel 2-3 hours from home to work? You're describing what is, in most developed nations, and most certainly in urban areas where most of the people in developed nations live, is a minority vehicle requirement.
So just to be clear, you want transportation and energy policies based upon the commutes of a pretty small percentage of Americans.
Ever been to Los Angeles?
That would be a lot of recharging stops from here in an EV.
But that is when the electric car doesn't use any power.
Unless it's summer or winter and you want to be comfortable.
Reading comprehension - Regularly doesn't mean daily.
In other words, you have an undefined variable. So define "regularly".
If I meant daily, I would have said daily. 2-3 times a month is low, but still enough to consider "regularly."
In other words, you want to keep the term pretty nebulous because you intend on basing your argument on indefinite semantics.
You're the one that claims that "regularly" is somehow a specific unit of time - I wasn't the one quantifying.
If you regularly need to travel 2-3 hours away from home, the time loss from long mid-trip recharges is not small.
True. But unless it's their day job, how many regularly spend that much time in a car anyway? If you're working eight hours a day - low for the US, I hear - and sleep eight hours you've go no life left with that commute. On the weekend I suppose if you have close relatives or a cabin that's just in the sweet spot it could be a regular thing, but if it's two-three hours one way and you're staying can get destination charging. Or not if it's a remote cabin, but then EVs aren't for you. Don't get me wrong, I'v
Plug-in Hybrid, solution solved (Score:4, Insightful)
I've owned a Chevy Volt for over 3 years now. In the warmer summer months, (I'm in Canada), the small battery supplies pretty much 100% of all my power needs. In the winter or if I decide to go long distance once a year, it switches to gas usage seamlessly. It's really too bad folks see it only as EV or only as gas. It's essentially both without compromise. So you charge it when you don't want to use gas and you can use gas when you need the distance or heat.
Over 80% of Americans live in urban areas. That's roughly similar to France and Spain, and only slightly lower than the UK, and in fact higher than Germany. It's also far far higher than the percentage of the Chinese population living in urban capita.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
People aren't statistics. 80% of Americans living in urban areas mean that the other 20% are REALLY spread out. I'm not sure what that proves.
What it proves is that the US has urbanization demographics roughly similar to other developed nations, thus making the argument that the US is somehow extra special a little absurd. China's urbanization hasn't even reached 60% yet, and yet it is pushing towards electric vehicles.
China's urbanization hasn't even reached 60% yet, and yet it is pushing towards electric vehicles.
China has 64 cities with over 1 million people; the US has 10. China has 1.35 billion total people; the US 320 million. The US is slightly larger than China in land mass.
I do not think your "urbanization" percentage means what you think it means.
How many suburbs are so far away that newer EVs can't make the drive without a charge? Seriously, you're reaching very hard to try to justify continuing use of gasoline-burning vehicles where that justification is shrinking rapidly.
And no one says that all uses of gasoline or diesel vehicles are out, or that EVs are for everyone, but if urbanization is your argument, it's absurd. According to this site [wnyc.org], average commute times in the United States are 25.4 minutes.
You don't live on ur use 99.9% of that landmass (Score:1)
Most of you live in cities, more densely populated than in Europe. So the size of that country is really extremely unimportant.
Hire a petrol car for long journeys. Given your pitiful excuse for holiday allowance over there, you can't afford the time to drive long distances anyway, so you fly internal. Where you can't take your car on in the overhead locker.
http://www.ancientrails.com/wp... [ancientrails.com]
That's sad. There's a whole world out there.
Renting a gas car works if you have the forethought to reserve, maybe. And it would have to be relatively rare (not every 2-3 weeks). But if it gets to the point that nobody has a gas vehicle at home, those weekend rental prices will skyrocket. The only reason rental cars are even relatively affordable is because they get driven on weekdays too.
And if you are renting very often, it would be cheaper to buy a 2nd vehicle. Hence my original wording.
Everything I'm seeing in the way of urbanization, population density and commute statistics suggests that EVs would work in the large majority of scenarios in North America and Europe. Yes, there are outliers, and certainly there are scenarios that Americans regularly partake in which will push past EV limits, but to base an entire transportation strategy on scenarios that are either infrequent or in a very sharp minority seems utterly illogical to me. Simply put, most people do not drive hundreds of miles
Agreed. Also paying a premium for a hybrid or electric car can buy a LOT of gasoline for a high mileage Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, etc. I doubt if one would break even during the lifetime of most of the cars. There would be a few exceptions but very few.
Batteries (Score:3)
We still don't have batteries! I'm serious I forgot to buy some at Safeway the other day.
No well seriously, we don't have batteries that can enable us to replace gasoline. We need to improve capacity at least 4x, if not 10x.
Some say the answer is Lithium-Air batteries
.. but then hardly anyone is doing any research on order-of-magnitude battery technology improvement .. let alone Lithium Air. Whoever is doing research on new battery concept has virtually no funding. The ones getting slight funding are the people working on incremental updates.
We need companies like Tesla, Google, Apple, Samsung, Panasonic to get serious in funding a foundation or institute that researches advanced battery concepts. Battery research funding budget should be in the billions not thousand.
If irreversible, why not let it continue naturally (Score:2)
I laso believe that "Car electrification is an irreversible trend".
So then why give hefty tax breaks to the 1% for buying electric cars today, rather than simply waiting for ten years when it makes sense that all cars are electric? You really aren't going to push the development that much faster than it would happen anyway.
Same is true for solar power and other alternative forms of energy. They are coming, they will dominate - just let that happen rather than trying to pick an exact winning form of that te
That's only logical if there isn't some other reason to switch from fossil fuels. As it turns out, the overwhelming majority of experts in atmospheric and oceanic sciences happen to have a reason why we should encourage the transition to vehicles powered renewables sooner rather than later.
Still logical (Score:2)
That's only logical if there isn't some other reason to switch from fossil fuels
Even if you believe the fantasy that CO2 has anything to do with warming trends (as has been disprooved by decades of global temperatures not tracking with CO2 increases) a mere slowing down of the switch to electric cars hardly makes a difference, since all of the Warming Alarmists datasets assume CO2 use would continue to stay at current levels forever - plainly not the case if the large majority of cars are electric.
Besides,
It must really suck when reality [nasa.gov] just completely fucks over your moronic claim. I'm going to be generous and assume you're just a fucking idiot ignorant of just about every fact on climate change, and not in fact a dishonorable immoral liar.
Read your own link (Score:2)
Read your own link retard. CO2 has had a much greater percentage increase over the past two decades than temperature has increased.
The whole point of government funded science making you scared of CO2 was to claim that CO2 leads to runaway warming (mandating of course much more government funding for the same scientists), which we can now see is a lie. It's fine if you choose to believe a lie, just don't ask others to which facts tell us otherwise.
All that's left is the fear now, no longer do you and your
The citation shows increased PPM of CO2 and increased temperature. No model I am aware of requires that PPM and temperature rise to be in lockstep. That's simply a pseudo-skeptic strawman argument.
Re: (Score:2)
Population density (Score:2, Informative)
There's a large portion of the USA that isn't very densely-packed. We can't exactly visit several countries on a single tank of gas. Or four times as many people in the same amount of land area.
You just don't have to drive as far to get where you need to be. And that's what electric cars are great for.
I posted the links above. The US's urbanization is largely the same as Europe's larger countries, and in fact, China hasn't even reached 60% urbanization yet. The only real exceptions are relatively small countries like Belgium and Luxembourg. Heck, Germany has a higher rural population per capita than the US.
And once again, the average American's commute time is 25.4 minutes [wnyc.org].
And once again, the average American's commute time is 25.4 minutes [wnyc.org].
We're talking about distance, not time, Han Solo.
That don't help you much either:
http://www.statisticbrain.com/... [statisticbrain.com]
Only 23% of Americans drive more than 20 miles one way to work.
So you need to replace ALL gas driven vehicles before you get a benefit?
A lot of US landmass may be sparsely populated but if even 30% of the people living in cities and the surrounding suburbs drove electric, I think the impact on on pollution would be measurable.
Full electric doesn't make sense for everybody. However, it's nice to see that the technology is getting within reach of those for whom it does make sense.
Thanks Trump! (Score:2)
Infrastructure vs Independence (Score:2)
I don't understand people. I can't drive to the middle of a mountain range, and charge an electric car. There's no electric grid there. I can easily fill up on fuel wherever a fuel truck can drop some off -- which is basically the very same places that my car can go.
North America is very different than Europe. Paris and London are how many hours away? A European train can take you through ten countries in a single day. In North America, you'd be lucky to hit five major cities in 24 hours of driving.
Th
Average commute times in the US are 25.4 minutes [wnyc.org]. Just how many people do you think your scenario cover as a percentage of the population of the United States?
Forget daily-commute-to-work times. Think road-trip, vacation, drive-to-parents, drive-to-children, thanksgiving, skiing, apple-picking, outlet-mall. I drive to friends, weekly, more than 100km away. I drive to wine-country five times annually.
So what you're saying is that transportation and energy use policies should be based upon a pretty infrequent set of scenarios. With that logic, why not build thirty lane highways to wine country, or fuck it, have a helicopter standing by?
That pesky free will again... (Score:2)
I would love to live in the future but I have to deal with the present.
Also betting that none of these electric cars from Europe or China are anything remotely close to something I would want to use regardless of how it's powered.
Germany is getting smarter (Score:2)
OTOH, GM, Chrysler, and Ford are basically too stupid for words to actually build new battery facilities. They instead look at how to manipulate their stock prices and do not care about real long-term profits.
Thankfully, companies like Tesla and Rivian will really destroy the American companies and end up buying them.
Just for once (Score:2)
