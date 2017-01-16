AT&T Denies Refunds For DirecTV Now Customers, Despite the Service's Performance Issues (techcrunch.com) 14
A number of consumers report they're unable to get a refund for their subscription to AT&T's recently launched streaming service, DirecTV Now -- something they've requested after being unhappy with the new service's performance. From a report on TechCrunch: According to several postings on AT&T's official forums, customers found the only way to get help was through a hard-to-find chat feature, and when they asked the AT&T reps about refunds, the customers were told they were not offered. Writes one user with the handle EIUdrummerboy, after attempting to get a refund via chat, the rep told them specifically: "We do not currently have a policy in place to offer any refunds."
and my dsl $50 rebate never arrived either (Score:1)
AT&T are pretty much just crooks
FCC Complaint (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Also file a complaint with you state's AG office.
I'm a maintence guy in an apartment building... (Score:2, Interesting)
in Seattle, and they sold quite a few customers that didn't have south-facing apartment in my two buildings. They knew damn well that anyone without a south facing apartment couldn't get DirectTV and even the people with south-facing apartments couldn't get it either due to a taller building to the south that was two stories taller than our own building couldn't either, but they still tried to hold them to a contract. Dial-up and ISDN are the fast connections we can get, but that didn't stop them from sti
This is by design (Score:3)
However, AT&T also knows that any punishment is likely to be a slap on the wrist and an order to comply in the future and is deemed an acceptable expense, and possibly lesser than the expense to set it up right, and respect customers.
Gave it up before trial was over (Score:2)
We don't care. (Score:3)
We don't care. We don't have to. We're the Phone Company. [jt.org]
I hope I can spell "Epiphany" (Score:2)
As a business owner, it had never occurred to me to present such a clever argument.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait to use that one on the next person that asks for a refund..."Gee whiz, we'd love to give you your money back but we just never came up with a way to do it...sorry!"