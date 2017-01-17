Safari Users Unable to Play Newer 4K Video On YouTube in Native Resolution (macrumors.com) 28
It appears Google recently turned on VP9 codec on YouTube for delivering 4K video. However, because of this, Safari users are unable to watch videos uploaded to the service since early December in full 4K resolution. From a report: Specifically, YouTube appears to be storing video on its servers using either the more efficient VP9 codec or the older H.264 codec. Safari only supports the latter, which explains why recently uploaded 4K videos are only able to be viewed in up to 1440p. Funnily enough, the same videos can be streamed by Safari in native 4K as long as they're embedded in another website, suggesting that the VP9 codec support requirement only applies to videos viewed directly on YouTube's website. Until Apple updates Safari to support the VP9 codec, Mac users who want to access newer 4K video on YouTube in native 2160p resolution are advised to use a different browser.John Gruber of DaringFireball writes, "I'm curious what Google's thinking is here. My guess: a subtle nudge to get more Mac users to switch from Safari to Chrome. 4K playback is going to require H.264 support if they want it to work on iOS, though."
why would anyone use the lightning adapter for playback on a TV? just airplay it to an apple tv
Lightning is cheaper (Score:3)
Because a Lightning adapter is cheaper than an Apple TV.
But then because of limited throughput over Lightning, the Lightning adapter uses AirPlay protocol anyway [slashdot.org], and it isn't even full 1080p.
I just grepped the summary for 'iOS' and it didn't find a single mention.
You know that Safari is a browser on macOS too, right? And that there is even an iMac shipping with a display better than 4K? To say nothing about plugging 4K displays into Macs that have sufficient hardware to drive them?
iOS second to last word in TFS.
And the iPad Pro has a display 2732x2048 pixels in size. It's not quite 3840x2160 (home 4K-class res), but it's still bigger than 1920x1080.
iOS (Score:4, Interesting)
Do any iOS devices even have native (hardware decoding) support of h.265 let alone VP9?
No, but their resolution doesn't come anywhere near 4K, either.
Edge supports VP9 (Score:2)
Windows 10 "Anniversary Update" includes Edge 14, which supports VP9 [windows.com]. That leaves Apple as the holdout supporting only codecs that require payment of a royalty to a patent pool.