Porn Pirates Exploit Well-Known Loophole To Upload Raunchy Videos On YouTube
Adult video websites appear to be exploiting a YouTube loophole to host explicit material on the platform. An anonymous reader shares a report on The Next Web: A number of adult streaming websites have begun using a known backdoor that ultimately makes it possible to store infringing material on Google's servers -- entirely free of charge. To pull this off, the pirates essentially take advantage of YouTube's option to upload content without sharing it publicly, which effectively allows them to embed the videos on their websites and bypass Google's Content-ID takedown system. This means the content remains unlisted on YouTube and is served directly from the GoogleVideo.com domain instead. While the move hasn't gone unnoticed by the porn industry, California-based adult content-maker Dreamroom Productions claims it has made it much harder for producers to hunt down and flag infringing material, since the videos are not shared publicly.

> California-based adult content-maker Dreamroom Productions claims it has made it much harder for producers to hunt down and flag infringing material, since the videos are not shared publicly.
Of course it's harder to find infringers when they aren't advertising to you that they're doing it.
Yeah, it's basically equivalent to using private trackers to share pirated movies, music and TV shows using the bittorrent protocol. You're much less likely to get an infringement notice that way.


Is that for audio? Most porn movie audio tracks sound the same.
Article update:
Update: As pointed out by our readers and contrary to TorrentFreak’s coverage, it appears private videos don’t automatically bypass YouTube’s Content-ID system.

...harder for producers to hunt down and flag infringing material, since the videos are not shared publicly.
I've uploaded video of a dance routine that contained edited music – used under the Fair Use provision of the law.
It was not publicly shared.
That didn't stop the music owner from having it taken down.
I have to wonder how the music owner would otherwise have found it unless Google/Youtube themselves told the music owner about it.
That a business can use google's services for free, isn't a loop-hole. That's google's business model.
That google offers free hosting for your business's private web-site isn't a loop-hole. Again, that's google's business model.
That google doesn't ID or take down private-yet-infringing content isn't a loop-hole. Again, that's google's business model.
Looks like we've found the loop-hole after-all: google is allowed to provide free hosting of illegal content. I guess that's in-line with most pimps -- pay