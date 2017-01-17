Blockchain Technology Could Save Banks $12 Billion a Year (silicon.co.uk) 30
Mickeycaskill quotes a report from Silicon.co.uk: Accenture research has found Blockchain technology has the potential to reduce infrastructure costs by an average of 30 percent for eight of the world's ten biggest banks. That equates to annual cost savings of $8-12 billion. The findings of the "Banking on Blockchain: A Value Analysis for Investment Banks" report are based on an analysis of granular cost data from the eight banks to identify exactly where value could be achieved. A vast amount of cost for today's investment banks comes from complex data reconciliation and confirmation processes with their clients and counterparts, as banks maintain independent databases of transactions and customer information. However, Blockchain would enable banks to move to a shared, distributed database that spans multiple organizations. It has become increasingly obvious in recent months that blockchain will be key to the future of the banking industry, with the majority of banks expected to adopt the technology within the next three years.
It's also very hard to have privacy.
unless, of course, you manage to get a majority of the people to record it incorrectly... but gee, that's impossible, right?
Nothing's impossible. However, the relevant question would be, is it harder to subvert a blockchain-based system (where you need subvert "a majority of the people") than the current system (where you need to subvert only one person, as long as it is the right person)?
I do hope you're being sarcastic; it's easy to imagine an implementation of replication with a security hole that allows a falsified entry to propagate to all the nodes quickly and efficiently.
If you broadcast something everywhere, and people record it everywhere, it's very hard to go back and forge the past of that decentralized record.
True, but proof-of-work blockchains are a *really* expensive way to achieve the goal. It is far cheaper to have both parties just cryptographically sign a transaction and keep a copy themselves or even post it to a public repository.
Blockchains solve the double-spend problem. Great, but banks don't typically have that problem in the first place because the currency is not the record.
Innovation, absence of, banks from (Score:1)
Blockchain - worth billions.
Did any bank invent it? nope.
Innovation does not come from encumbents.
When incumbents get fat and lazy and start slowing everything down, they become encumbents.
You should at least tell him how to spell it correctly:
encumbanks
Sounds familiar (Score:2)
I remember, back in the day, when ATMs were first proposed. They would save the banks soooo much money. They could have fewer employees since now their customers could get to their money whenever they felt like it. There would be less paperwork, shorter lines, the benefits were endless.
Which is why you are now charged to get your own money if you're not using your own bank's ATM.
I wonder what money-grabbing scheme banks will implement if they start using blockchains?
Re: (Score:3)
It's hard to charge a user for a back-end system.
Said no bank executive, ever.
Re: (Score:2)
The biggest credit union in North America (260 billion in total assets) has become much worse than banks.
Easy: a new encryption fee, justified by the fact that encryption is CPU intensive and cost a lot of electricity.
Why should I care again? (Score:2)
Unless I own a bank, it's not like I, as a regular consumer, will see any benefit. The savings are all going to go into the pockets of a few fats cats who don't really need the extra money anyway.
INVESTMENT Banks (Score:2)
Where's the harm in having too big to fail entities with little/no regulation keep track of all their information in a blockchain. It's not like there's a possibility of a disagreement about who owns that $1billion asset. Oh well, too big to fail, the taxpayers should just buy an additional copy of that asset so they each have one.