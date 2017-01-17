Blockchain Technology Could Save Banks $12 Billion a Year (silicon.co.uk) 19
Mickeycaskill quotes a report from Silicon.co.uk: Accenture research has found Blockchain technology has the potential to reduce infrastructure costs by an average of 30 percent for eight of the world's ten biggest banks. That equates to annual cost savings of $8-12 billion. The findings of the "Banking on Blockchain: A Value Analysis for Investment Banks" report are based on an analysis of granular cost data from the eight banks to identify exactly where value could be achieved. A vast amount of cost for today's investment banks comes from complex data reconciliation and confirmation processes with their clients and counterparts, as banks maintain independent databases of transactions and customer information. However, Blockchain would enable banks to move to a shared, distributed database that spans multiple organizations. It has become increasingly obvious in recent months that blockchain will be key to the future of the banking industry, with the majority of banks expected to adopt the technology within the next three years.
It's also very hard to have privacy.
unless, of course, you manage to get a majority of the people to record it incorrectly... but gee, that's impossible, right?
Nothing's impossible. However, the relevant question would be, is it harder to subvert a blockchain-based system (where you need subvert "a majority of the people") than the current system (where you need to subvert only one person, as long as it is the right person)?
I do hope you're being sarcastic; it's easy to imagine an implementation of replication with a security hole that allows a falsified entry to propagate to all the nodes quickly and efficiently.
Innovation, absence of, banks from (Score:1)
Blockchain - worth billions.
Did any bank invent it? nope.
Innovation does not come from encumbents.
When incumbents get fat and lazy and start slowing everything down, they become encumbents.
Sounds familiar (Score:2)
I remember, back in the day, when ATMs were first proposed. They would save the banks soooo much money. They could have fewer employees since now their customers could get to their money whenever they felt like it. There would be less paperwork, shorter lines, the benefits were endless.
Which is why you are now charged to get your own money if you're not using your own bank's ATM.
I wonder what money-grabbing scheme banks will implement if they start using blockchains?
It's hard to charge a user for a back-end system.
Said no bank executive, ever.
Why should I care again? (Score:2)
Unless I own a bank, it's not like I, as a regular consumer, will see any benefit. The savings are all going to go into the pockets of a few fats cats who don't really need the extra money anyway.