Mozilla's New Logo Reminds Us that It Is, In Fact, a Web Firm

Mozilla has a new logo. The company has ditched the world "ill" from the name with a colon and two slashes. From a report: Last year, Mozilla, the internet company best known for the Firefox browser, publicly started the rebranding process by opening the door to public feedback. With several options on display, Mozilla asked for comments and input from all who cared to share. As of today, the new logo is official and the simple change is meant as a reminder that Mozilla is more than just a browser.
Wow (Score:5, Insightful)
Seven months since setting out to refresh the Mozilla brand experience, we’ve reached the summit. Thousands of emails, hundreds of meetings, dozens of concepts, and three rounds of research later, we have something to share.
And I thought we had a lot of pointless meetings around here...
Please attend the meeting to discuss the next meeting then after that meeting we will have a meeting to discuss the previous meeting. After that there will be a pre-planning meeting for the next meeting to discuss the meeting right after that meeting.
Sad thing is I have actually had meetings like that before to discuss other meetings before and after the meetings.
Nice, captcha is weeps.
That's what happens when you pinch the ass of the woman giving a sexual harassment presentation.
I've had whole series of meetings involving several very senior overpaid staff that ended up with the conclusion we don't need to do actually do anything and don't need any more meetings when that was obvious to anyone with half a brain before the first meeting. And the management then effectively promoted the organiser of those meetings based on the do nothing outcome of organising unneeded meetings not costing us anything to implement...
Re: (Score:3)
That really does explain a lot, huh? Yes, I get it that a logo is important, but damn... "Refresh the Mozilla brand experience"? I don't even know what that means.
Dear Mozilla: Too much navel-gazing, and not enough good software engineering and innovation. No one but you gives a crap about your "brand experience". In case you haven't noticed, you're becoming less relevant every day, and your logo is not the reason why.
In their defence, I suspect they had to test the hell out of it to make sure a wide variety of applications, browsers, message clients, wikis, etc wouldn't shit the bed when they tried to parse a URI like moz://a in a chunk of text.
At least, I hope they tested the hell out of it.
Hmm... (Score:2)
Not bad, IMHO. Better than some of the ideas they had a short time ago.
The new logo is kind of limiting. basically saying they only do "web". Which is appropriate, since all other protocols are now wrapped up in the web. Everything is becoming "Cloudified" (ported to the "web"). The web is the new OS.
I looked on both of the links but had to read to figure that what I thought was some kind of nifty graphic announcing the new logo was in reality, the logo itself.
If one is trying to show off a new logo it might be better to not make it look like it's part of a web page.
Reminds me of Sun's slogan "We are the dot in
.com"
(To which an SGI engineer replied "We are the colon in http:/// [http]")
Anyhow, it's time to write an RFC, and claim the moz protocol and URI locator, so they can't sue people for using moz://
Reminds me of Sun's slogan "We are the dot in
.com"
(To which an SGI engineer replied "We are the colon in http:/// [http]")
I can beat that:
"I am the null in
/dev/null!"
It's just plain amazing what my employer dumps into me . . .
What are those characters? (Score:2)
Funny that their logo includes "://" when Firefox itself hides those characters by default on non-https sites.
Mozilla is more than a browser (Score:2)
What's with the trump hand signs? (Score:2)
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/ [mozilla.org]
vs
https://www.google.ca/search?t... [google.ca]
It's pretty much his favorite one.
Oh come on, someone had to make this about Trump
:p
I like the late-90s PBS ZOOM typography
:^)
logo translation; (Score:2)
