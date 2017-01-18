Mozilla's New Logo Reminds Us that It Is, In Fact, a Web Firm

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by msmash from the revamp-time dept.
Mozilla has a new logo. The company has ditched the world "ill" from the name with a colon and two slashes. From a report: Last year, Mozilla, the internet company best known for the Firefox browser, publicly started the rebranding process by opening the door to public feedback. With several options on display, Mozilla asked for comments and input from all who cared to share. As of today, the new logo is official and the simple change is meant as a reminder that Mozilla is more than just a browser.

  • Wow (Score:5, Insightful)

    by The-Ixian ( 168184 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @02:22PM (#53690771)

    Seven months since setting out to refresh the Mozilla brand experience, we’ve reached the summit. Thousands of emails, hundreds of meetings, dozens of concepts, and three rounds of research later, we have something to share.

    And I thought we had a lot of pointless meetings around here...

    • Said the chincilla in the quasedilla.

    • That really does explain a lot, huh? Yes, I get it that a logo is important, but damn... "Refresh the Mozilla brand experience"? I don't even know what that means.

      Dear Mozilla: Too much navel-gazing, and not enough good software engineering and innovation. No one but you gives a crap about your "brand experience". In case you haven't noticed, you're becoming less relevant every day, and your logo is not the reason why.

      In their defence, I suspect they had to test the hell out of it to make sure a wide variety of applications, browsers, message clients, wikis, etc wouldn't shit the bed when they tried to parse a URI like moz://a in a chunk of text.

      At least, I hope they tested the hell out of it.

  • Not bad, IMHO. Better than some of the ideas they had a short time ago.

  • Funny that their logo includes "://" when Firefox itself hides those characters by default on non-https sites.

  • Right, FIREFOX is the browser. No one except for a few nerds who geek out on browser agents give two shits about what "Mozilla" is.

  • https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/ [mozilla.org]

    vs

    https://www.google.ca/search?t... [google.ca]

    It's pretty much his favorite one.

    Oh come on, someone had to make this about Trump :p

  • I like the late-90s PBS ZOOM typography :^)

  • When that logo garbage is just right [kym-cdn.com]...

