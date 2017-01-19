Some Colleges Have More Students From the Top 1 Percent Than the Bottom 60 (nytimes.com) 90
Students at elite colleges are even richer than experts realized, according to a new study based on millions of anonymous tax filings and tuition records. At 38 colleges in America, including five in the Ivy League -- Dartmouth, Princeton, Yale, Penn and Brown -- more students came from the top 1 percent of the income scale than from the entire bottom 60 percent. From a report on the NYTimes (alternate non-paywall link): Roughly one in four of the richest students attend an elite college -- universities that typically cluster toward the top of annual rankings (you can find more on our definition of "elite" at the bottom). In contrast, less than one-half of 1 percent of children from the bottom fifth of American families attend an elite college; less than half attend any college at all. Colleges often promote their role in helping poorer students rise in life, and their commitments to affordability. But some elite colleges have focused more on being affordable to low-income families than on expanding access. "Free tuition only helps if you can get in," said Danny Yagan, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, and one of the authors of the study.
Re:Um, duh? (Score:5, Insightful)
The elite school I'm acquainted with is MIT as my wife has her degree from there and spent several years interviewing students that had applied as part of their evaluation process. They do not consider money or othewise having an ability to pay when students apply, but on the other hand most students do come from households with means. This happens because students from households with means do better in school than students from households without means.
A specific case I remember was a student that had applied but wasn't going to go higher in high school mathematics than Trigonometry. This student wasn't going to get any Calculus instruction in high school at all. In order to get to Calculus in the school system as a senior, one had to do well enough in mathematics in the fifth grade in order to end up in the Honors Math in the sixth grade, to then take Pre-Algebra as a seventh grader and the first-year Algebra class as an eighth grader, so one could take second-year Algebra, Geometry, and Trig/Pre-calculus in one's freshman, sophomore, and junior years, to have time left one one's academic schedule for Calculus as a senior. Otherwise one has to take one of these mathematics classes, typically Geometry as it ties-in the least with the rest, as a summer-school make-up class in order to get ahead.
So, decisions/involvement/circumstances for the parents and household when the student is ten years old ultimately impact if that student, eight years later, will have the prerequisites to compete at an elite college. Poor parents, single parents, parents that end up with stressors that prevent them from committing the time and attention to their child's upbringing will, on average, harm that child's educational performance and will lead to reduced opportunities simply because the student does not have the academic basis in order to attend these schools.
Re: (Score:3)
AFAIK, schools like MIT (or my alma mater Caltech), are the exceptions that proves the rule. Single dimensional focus on academics (e.g., STEM) might be *one* way to get into an "elite" school that has a narrow focus, but isn't really going to get you very far in an admissions pool at Harvard, or Stanford.
Poor parents, single parents, parents that end up with stressors that prevent them from committing the time and attention to their child's upbringing will, on average, harm that child's educational performance and will lead to reduced opportunities simply because the student does not have the academic basis in order to attend these schools.
Although "academic-basis" is one way to generalize and dismiss, there are so many more "poor" families that 1%-ers that doesn't fully explain the issue. I spent quite a bit of time working and researching
Re: (Score:2)
but isn't really going to get you very far in an admissions pool at Harvard,
Ok, but STEM people shouldn't want to go there. Or actually any of the Ivy leagues mentioned. If you want tech, the big recruited schools are MIT, UCIC, GA Tech, etc.
or Stanford.
Except maybe this one, although it's questionable.
d perhaps one of the big problems qualified students from "poor" families have getting admitted to "elite" schools is that even if they are qualified, they don't actually apply
As a father planni
Positive feedback? (Score:1)
Smart parents --> high earnings
Smart parents --> smart kids (doesn't matter if you believe that's due to nature or nurture, both are at play)
Smart kids with rich parents --> good K-12 schools (these turn up in wealthy neighborhoods, after all)
Smart kids from good K-12 schools --> admitted to ivy league schools.
Smart, wealthy young adults in ivy league schools pair up --> more smart kids
Rince, repeat.
How is this surprising?
Re: Positive feedback? (Score:1)
Overly complicated explanation.
Poor people can't afford top colleges.
You don't even need a feedback loop to explain it.
Also, without education the poor will remain poor no matter how smart they are.
Re: (Score:2)
Even the summary indicates that these schools bend over backwards to accommodate their poor students. Not only that, this isn't an article about poor students, but rather the entire lower 60% income bracket is compared. If you are in the 60th percentile for income, you are not poor.
Also, without education the poor will remain poor no matter how smart they are.
I think that is a large part of what the parent was saying.
Re: Positive feedback? (Score:2)
Given that it's known that genes play the biggest role in one's intelligence, it's possible and even likely that this is simply a matter of pedigree.
Re: (Score:2)
Overly complicated explanation. Poor people can't afford top colleges.
Not true. Top schools have huge endowments, and way more alumni donations, so they can offer more aid for poor students. Most do not consider ability to pay during the admissions process. If you are talented but poor, a top school is likely more affordable than a second tier school because of the more generous financial aid offered.
Re: (Score:1)
You missed the part where they may have the money but they don't increase the number of seats. So even tho
Re: (Score:3)
Exactly.
Also, if your parents are wealthy:
1) They're more likely to be still together providing a more stable two-parent upbringing.
2) They're probably only working one job. They're home in the evening to help the kid with homework.
3) You're going to get a healthier diet. Your brain will develop properly because you have the nutrition you need.
4) Your parents are going to value you getting an education more, because they have one and know how important it is.
5) You live in a neighborhood with high ho
Self-fulfilling Prophecy (Score:3)
Even if the gap has reduced on the tuition level, the cost of living at those schools is still very very high and the students know that.
Re: (Score:2)
I survived just fine entirety on scholarship, pell grants, student loans, and internship money. At times I was a bit hungry, but not tooo bad. It can be done.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, one of those things is that people could learn to spell in primary school.
Or does it really cost all that much to make a piece of art that is assembled from a variety of different forms?
Re: (Score:2)
when I learned it would be around $25k/semester the reality sunk in that I was limited to my state college.
And that doesn't include housing, which can also be $20k a semester.
Re: (Score:2)
And that doesn't include housing, which can also be $20k a semester.
For that kind of money you could buy a VERY large house off campus.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Then things have changed. In the 90s, both my brother and I got a combination of grants and loans. Neither of us nor our parents had any savings to speak of - so we financed almost the entire amount. My parents were solidly middle class.
Re: (Score:2)
Correct.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are middle class you can't get financial aid.
If you are upper middle class, your aid options are very limited, regular old middle class can get some financial aid. Our family income was smack dab in the center of "middle" class for Chicago metro area, but I qualified for a few need-based financial aid programs.
I attended IIT, a moderately expensive private research/tech school, and I received a Federal Pell grant, a subsidized (Stafford) loan, and made up the rest from the Federal Work-Study program, and of course wiped out my personal savings accou
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
or Common Sense and expected? (Score:2)
The top 1% own more mansions than the bottom 99% combined. The top 1% own more Ferrari cars than the bottom 99% combined. The top 1% go to the most expensive schools. Did you also know that the bottom 99% get more grants for education than the top 1% by 100%? How about the amount of "free" tuition from scholarships going to mostly the lower 90%? More assistance programs exist for the bottom 30% than the top 70%.
There is no equality of opportunity at any level when discussing higher education. I don't
Re: (Score:2)
Did you also know that the bottom 99% get more grants for education than the top 1% by 100%?
Does that mean that the top 1% get 1/3 of all grants for education? Or did you do your math wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
I always thought the elite schools attracted people not for their education but for the benefits of their social connections to a lot of rich and well-connected people.
What would Facebook be if Zuckerberg had instead gone to Purdue or Texas A&M instead of Harvard? How much of his success is due to the fact that he had access to a lot of rich and influential people?
As a second generation Cornell grad... (Score:1)
we try to keep the riffraff out.
Re: (Score:2)
An aristocracy has formed in this country. And when I see so many companies that recruit exclusively from top schools (BS MIT? Come right in! BS CS State, uh, housekeeping is looking for people.), it gets real discouraging. And aggravating.
I heard complaints from recruiters about how hard it is and the bidding wars for new CS grads. I was incredulous at this "shortage" so I asked what was so hard?
They and many other firms in the area ONLY recruit from GA Tech. If you to state - even if you do really well - you're SOL.
Kind of sucks for that poor white male kid who doesn't want the debt and can't live on campus for the costs decides to commute to say, Kennesaw State U from his parents northern GA home, busts his ass, does really well, only to be discounted because he went to the "wrong" school.
What those top schools have going for them is that they only accept the top students and legacies; which then enhances the reputation of the school even more.
Well, to be fair State doesn't really have the rep Tech does, and it's facilities are horrible. I'm glad I only went there for my Master's degree and went out of state for my undergrad. As for north metro, well, up until recently if you wanted to do tech but stay local you went to Southern Poly, but I guess that's changed now when KSU bought them out. But KSU is starting to get a bit of a pretty good rep around here too from what I can tell. Since I live in Woodstock I am considering doing KSU's project
Endowments (Score:4, Insightful)
If the Endowment is large enough they can give every student free tuition. If there is no endowment, everybody pays. In the middle, they need enough people paying full-boat to subsidize the kids who need a full ride. Look at the economics before you assume ill intent. There is no magic money and locking kids into thirty years of debt is no magnanimous gesture.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the standard quote for the rate of return on diversified investments in the stock market is 7%
Yeah, but it's not true. Note that you will always hear that quote from people who want you to buy things.
The real question you want to ask a fund manager is, "If I give you all my money, and you in return give me a fixed percent every year, how much would you guarantee to give me?" In those cases you'll hear a more honest 1-3%.
the 1 percent is mostly people who aren't tycoons (Score:1)
Big difference between the 1% and the
.01%.
The 1% has a lot of doctors/dentists, lawyers, accountants, engineers, educated people who are going to push their kids to get educated.
http://www.nytimes.com/packages/html/newsgraphics/2012/0115-one-percent-occupations/
Re: (Score:2)
Big difference between the 1% and the
.01%.
The 1% has a lot of doctors/dentists, lawyers, accountants, engineers, educated people who are going to push their kids to get educated.
http://www.nytimes.com/package... [nytimes.com]
To put it a different way, the 1% value education because for the most part it's why they're the 1%. The values you pass to your kids matter far more than the money.
Re: (Score:2)
I think we fought a war in the 1940's against people with the ideology that their people were superior and so deserved better chances
So? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's the point of making it to the 1% if you can't send your kids to schools that others can't.
The joy of using, abusing and generally shitting all over the 99%?
Re: (Score:2)
More money? Better healthcare? Having everything you want? A butler named Jeeves.
Wrong kind of diversity (Score:2)
The more relevant study. (Score:3)
The far more relevant study would be to determine the earning potential after humans piss away four years and Ferrari money on an investment that isn't paying out these days.
Of course, the Education Mafia selling college degrees wouldn't ever allow that kind of study to happen...
Re: (Score:2)
The far more relevant study would be to determine the earning potential after humans piss away four years and Ferrari money on an investment that isn't paying out these days.
If you're going to do that study you also need to check the other scenario. What's the earning potential of those without college degrees. Oh you want to flip burgers for a living? You'll need at least a Bachelor degree for that nowadays.
Not surprised....look where people start (Score:2)
hardly surprising (Score:3)
Kids from families with high incomes have significantly higher test scores [nytimes.com]; highly competitive universities will therefore overwhelmingly select from high-income families even if they exclusively select based on test scores. So, there is nothing particularly surprising about this result, nor does it demonstrate any kind of discrimination of selective colleges against low income kids.
You can now debate about whether high income causes kids to have high test scores, i.e., if you only gave kids from poor families more money, they'd be doing just as well. That is true to some very limited degree: kids who lack essentials (food, clean water, etc.) are held back by that, but fixing those problems can't increase their intelligence beyond their potential.
Most of the correlation is likely primarily caused by the fact that smart parents tend to have smart kids [wikipedia.org] (through a combination of nature and nurture), and that high test scores and high incomes simply result from that.
Re: (Score:2)
Even the elite are poor for financial aid... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
what does that even mean? can you share this story you read?
If you have $30,000+ in savings, it will count against you for financial aid because you have money in the bank. If you spend that $30,000+ on an expensive car and then applied for financial aid, you will qualify for financial aid because you have nothing in the bank. Financial aid officers don't take the value of a car into consideration. I think I read that story in "One L: The Turbulent True Story of a First Year at Harvard Law School" by Scott Turow.
Re: (Score:2)
Even 25 years ago when I went, it was almost impossible to qualify for need-based aid if you had 2 parents working regular jobs.
I couldn't qualify for need-based aid because I lived with my parents and they contributed nothing to my college education in the 1990's. I spent my first year in college picking up bottles and cans to pay for classes and books. Later on I got a job at the bookstore warehouse and worked 30 hours a week to pay for my schooling and move into a frat house with 12 other guys.
Not a surprise (Score:3)
If you're among the 1-percenters' offspring whose parents either went to these elite institutions or can afford to donate something substantial to get you in, why is it surprising that elite schools have more well-off students? There will always be efforts by the institutions in the form of scholarships and flexible admissions practices to diversify the student body, but the top colleges are definitely a pay-to-play operation.
There's basically 4 factors that determine where you end up in life -- how smart or successful your parents are, how wealthy they are, how much raw potential you have, and usually a whole lot of dumb luck. Smart or successful parents can afford to live in a good school district and provide a stable environment for their kids. Really rich parents can buy their way into the elite prep school track. Really smart students can often succeed enough to overcome a bad environment. Anyone can get lucky and just have things sort of work out for them. In my case, it was a combination of a good home life and a lot of right place/right time luck. I wasn't a good enough student to be in the scholarship bucket, and my parents weren't rich, but I did go to a decent K-12 school system and had involved parents who kicked my butt enough to do reasonably well. My dumb luck was getting a part time job doing tech support for the state university I went to, eventually doing it just short of full time, and using that to get my foot in the door at my first IT job.
The reason the elite schools will always have the lock on the 1% crowd is that once you're in, regardless of how you got there, you don't have to rely on luck. It starts with non-religious elite private schools. If your family can afford college level tuition for a K-12 education, there's a tacit agreement that one of the elite universities will have a spot for you. (Seriously, one school near us charges almost $40K for grade school tuition, but it's in the top 15 or so among elite boarding schools.) If you can get into and graduate from a Harvard, Yale, Princeton or similar, the school and its alumni network will not let you fail. White-shoe management consulting firms exclusively hire from the elite universities, and that's probably one of the most lucrative jobs a new graduate can have. The same goes for investment banking -- going from being a broke college student to making $250K a year is a big change. People who work for investment banks, management consulting firms and other similar employees mysteriously tend to wind up in very lucrative positions at their clients eventually, and the old boys'/old girls' network perpetuates.
This is why I feel states need to invest in public universities. It's basically the only lever the non-elite among us have to get ourselves to a better situation. If you're not smart enough or have a unique enough situation to get a full scholarship to a private university, your best bet in most states is to go to a big public college and milk your time there for all it's worth. I'm socking away money for my kids' college education, but unless they turn out to be absolute geniuses this is going to be the advice I give them too. Life may be a matter of who you know or dumb luck sometimes, but it never hurts to increase your chances. If you work hard and have a good run of luck, it is still possible to at least be comfortable. We'll see what the future holds though.
Re: (Score:2)
White-shoe management consulting firms exclusively hire from the elite universities,
.... going from being a broke college student to making $250K a year is a big change.
What is this 'broke college student' you speak of? The elites are a bunch of drunken frat boys with daddy's American Express Centurion credit card.
It comes down to value for the hiring organization once you get out of school. Consultancies and investment banks value the networking connections that elite college graduates bring with them. Because these businesses add very little actual value to their product, other than the stamp of approval of their name on otherwise obvious advice. Businesses that are mo
Re: (Score:2)
I have given a grand total of $0 to my University since graduating. I had to work a full time job and gave almost every penny I earned to tuition or lodging for four years. I sure as heck am not going to pay them now! Especially when about 20 years ago when I was there their sports program LOST $6million a year (for a small university with under 3000 students that works out at about $2700 per student... I hate to think how much they lose now). They also wasted things like $20k to put in a small sign at
In other news... (Score:2)
In other shocking news, it was reported that the top 1% own more Ferraris than the entire bottom 99% combined! How unfair!
Re: (Score:2)
Top 1% must spend more time with their car in the shop then. Never understood why anyone would buy a car that is notorious for breaking down every few hundred miles.
The Myth of American Meritocracy (Score:1)
http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-american-meritocracy/
captcha: sonata
How is this news? (Score:3)
News flash: NOT EVERYONE DESERVES OR IS ENTITLED TO COLLEGE.
What's next, reporting that "Mercedes drivers are more likely to be from the 1% than the lowest 60%"
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think anyone is saying everyone should go to college. What they're saying is, who your parents are, and how much money they have, should not decide whether you have the right to a quality education or not.
Re: (Score:2)
News flash: NOT EVERYONE DESERVES OR IS ENTITLED TO COLLEGE.
I hear what you're saying, but for all the wrong reasons. These days people entitled to college are those with money, not those with intelligence.