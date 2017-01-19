Some Colleges Have More Students From the Top 1 Percent Than the Bottom 60

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Students at elite colleges are even richer than experts realized, according to a new study based on millions of anonymous tax filings and tuition records. At 38 colleges in America, including five in the Ivy League -- Dartmouth, Princeton, Yale, Penn and Brown -- more students came from the top 1 percent of the income scale than from the entire bottom 60 percent. From a report on the NYTimes (alternate non-paywall link): Roughly one in four of the richest students attend an elite college -- universities that typically cluster toward the top of annual rankings (you can find more on our definition of "elite" at the bottom). In contrast, less than one-half of 1 percent of children from the bottom fifth of American families attend an elite college; less than half attend any college at all. Colleges often promote their role in helping poorer students rise in life, and their commitments to affordability. But some elite colleges have focused more on being affordable to low-income families than on expanding access. "Free tuition only helps if you can get in," said Danny Yagan, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, and one of the authors of the study.

  • Positive feedback? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Smart parents --> high earnings
    Smart parents --> smart kids (doesn't matter if you believe that's due to nature or nurture, both are at play)
    Smart kids with rich parents --> good K-12 schools (these turn up in wealthy neighborhoods, after all)
    Smart kids from good K-12 schools --> admitted to ivy league schools.
    Smart, wealthy young adults in ivy league schools pair up --> more smart kids
    Rince, repeat.
    How is this surprising?

    • Re: Positive feedback? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Overly complicated explanation.
      Poor people can't afford top colleges.
      You don't even need a feedback loop to explain it.
      Also, without education the poor will remain poor no matter how smart they are.

      • Even the summary indicates that these schools bend over backwards to accommodate their poor students. Not only that, this isn't an article about poor students, but rather the entire lower 60% income bracket is compared. If you are in the 60th percentile for income, you are not poor.

        Also, without education the poor will remain poor no matter how smart they are.

        I think that is a large part of what the parent was saying.

      • Overly complicated explanation. Poor people can't afford top colleges.

        Not true. Top schools have huge endowments, and way more alumni donations, so they can offer more aid for poor students. Most do not consider ability to pay during the admissions process. If you are talented but poor, a top school is likely more affordable than a second tier school because of the more generous financial aid offered.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Rastl ( 955935 )

          Overly complicated explanation. Poor people can't afford top colleges.

          Not true. Top schools have huge endowments, and way more alumni donations, so they can offer more aid for poor students. Most do not consider ability to pay during the admissions process. If you are talented but poor, a top school is likely more affordable than a second tier school because of the more generous financial aid offered.

          You missed the part where they may have the money but they don't increase the number of seats. So even tho

    • Exactly.

      Also, if your parents are wealthy:

      1) They're more likely to be still together providing a more stable two-parent upbringing.
      2) They're probably only working one job. They're home in the evening to help the kid with homework.
      3) You're going to get a healthier diet. Your brain will develop properly because you have the nutrition you need.
      4) Your parents are going to value you getting an education more, because they have one and know how important it is.
      5) You live in a neighborhood with high ho

  • The "elite" schools, based on their reputation, generally only attract applicants who believe they can afford to go there. I had exceptional ACT/SAT scores but I was not interested in the financial burden of such schools so I went to a large public research university instead. However people who are living lifestyles that can afford such expenses will consider applying. It didn't matter in my case that there tuition assistance and financial aid; the cost gap at the time was still too enormous between podunk state and Yale to even consider bothering with an application.

    Even if the gap has reduced on the tuition level, the cost of living at those schools is still very very high and the students know that.
    • I agree your view a common held but problematic myth. There are many many things that can be improved about this nation. But collage affordability is not one of them. Speaking as someone who went to a tier II school which was more expensive than several of the Ivy's. No matter how poor you are you can afford to go to the best schools.

      I survived just fine entirety on scholarship, pell grants, student loans, and internship money. At times I was a bit hungry, but not tooo bad. It can be done.

      • There are many many things that can be improved about this nation. But collage affordability is not one of them.

        Yes, one of those things is that people could learn to spell in primary school.

        Or does it really cost all that much to make a piece of art that is assembled from a variety of different forms?

    • For middle class folks (say around 100k household income) it's not worth the bother. You won't qualify for financial aid, yet it is as affordable as if you had zero income.

    • The top 1% own more mansions than the bottom 99% combined. The top 1% own more Ferrari cars than the bottom 99% combined. The top 1% go to the most expensive schools. Did you also know that the bottom 99% get more grants for education than the top 1% by 100%? How about the amount of "free" tuition from scholarships going to mostly the lower 90%? More assistance programs exist for the bottom 30% than the top 70%.

      There is no equality of opportunity at any level when discussing higher education. I don't

      • Did you also know that the bottom 99% get more grants for education than the top 1% by 100%?

        Does that mean that the top 1% get 1/3 of all grants for education? Or did you do your math wrong?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I always thought the elite schools attracted people not for their education but for the benefits of their social connections to a lot of rich and well-connected people.

      What would Facebook be if Zuckerberg had instead gone to Purdue or Texas A&M instead of Harvard? How much of his success is due to the fact that he had access to a lot of rich and influential people?

  • As a second generation Cornell grad... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    we try to keep the riffraff out.

  • Endowments (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Thursday January 19, 2017 @01:10PM (#53697419) Homepage Journal

    If the Endowment is large enough they can give every student free tuition. If there is no endowment, everybody pays. In the middle, they need enough people paying full-boat to subsidize the kids who need a full ride. Look at the economics before you assume ill intent. There is no magic money and locking kids into thirty years of debt is no magnanimous gesture.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Falos ( 2905315 )
      Magnanimous? I would be wrong if I wrote the sentence "Student loans are for-profit." because they're predatory. When the peasants want to send their most earnest youth to aspire, they are prey.

  • Big difference between the 1% and the .01%.

    The 1% has a lot of doctors/dentists, lawyers, accountants, engineers, educated people who are going to push their kids to get educated.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Big difference between the 1% and the .01%.

      The 1% has a lot of doctors/dentists, lawyers, accountants, engineers, educated people who are going to push their kids to get educated.

      To put it a different way, the 1% value education because for the most part it's why they're the 1%. The values you pass to your kids matter far more than the money.

  • What's the point of making it to the 1% if you can't send your kids to schools that others can't.

    • What's the point of making it to the 1% if you can't send your kids to schools that others can't.

      The joy of using, abusing and generally shitting all over the 99%?

    • More money? Better healthcare? Having everything you want? A butler named Jeeves.

  • These school pride themselves on "diversity" or at least the "right kind" of diversity. They spend all their effort focusing on ethnic and gender diversity with almost no effort for economic or cultural diversity. This is what happens when the recruiters are generally nice, but low functioning collage graduates who could not find careers in their original field. They have their definition of diversity and do not expend any critical thinking skills trying to find where their ideas fall short of the stated go

  • The more relevant study. (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @01:19PM (#53697521)

    The far more relevant study would be to determine the earning potential after humans piss away four years and Ferrari money on an investment that isn't paying out these days.

    Of course, the Education Mafia selling college degrees wouldn't ever allow that kind of study to happen...

    • The far more relevant study would be to determine the earning potential after humans piss away four years and Ferrari money on an investment that isn't paying out these days.

      If you're going to do that study you also need to check the other scenario. What's the earning potential of those without college degrees. Oh you want to flip burgers for a living? You'll need at least a Bachelor degree for that nowadays.

  • the top 1% can afford to send their kids to good private child care, elementary school, high school. This funnels them into top schools. I'd be interested to see how many of the 60% who are at elite private schools come from high schools with >80% "1%'ers". Is it largely the very gifted few who can despite poor circumstances get slots at private schools through programs like prep-for-prep that are going on to these colleges. Dan-el Padilla (princeton prof) is a great example of this. Is he the exceptio

  • hardly surprising (Score:3)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @01:23PM (#53697559)

    Kids from families with high incomes have significantly higher test scores [nytimes.com]; highly competitive universities will therefore overwhelmingly select from high-income families even if they exclusively select based on test scores. So, there is nothing particularly surprising about this result, nor does it demonstrate any kind of discrimination of selective colleges against low income kids.

    You can now debate about whether high income causes kids to have high test scores, i.e., if you only gave kids from poor families more money, they'd be doing just as well. That is true to some very limited degree: kids who lack essentials (food, clean water, etc.) are held back by that, but fixing those problems can't increase their intelligence beyond their potential.

    Most of the correlation is likely primarily caused by the fact that smart parents tend to have smart kids [wikipedia.org] (through a combination of nature and nurture), and that high test scores and high incomes simply result from that.

  • I read one story when applicants for the Harvard Law School buy expensive cars to make themselves look "poor" to qualify for financial aid. If you're attending the Harvard Law School and don't have an expensive car, you're doing it wrong. No wonder the U.S. is screwed up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dthief ( 1700318 )
      what does that even mean? can you share this story you read?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        what does that even mean? can you share this story you read?

        If you have $30,000+ in savings, it will count against you for financial aid because you have money in the bank. If you spend that $30,000+ on an expensive car and then applied for financial aid, you will qualify for financial aid because you have nothing in the bank. Financial aid officers don't take the value of a car into consideration. I think I read that story in "One L: The Turbulent True Story of a First Year at Harvard Law School" by Scott Turow.

  • Not a surprise (Score:3)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @01:33PM (#53697655)

    If you're among the 1-percenters' offspring whose parents either went to these elite institutions or can afford to donate something substantial to get you in, why is it surprising that elite schools have more well-off students? There will always be efforts by the institutions in the form of scholarships and flexible admissions practices to diversify the student body, but the top colleges are definitely a pay-to-play operation.

    There's basically 4 factors that determine where you end up in life -- how smart or successful your parents are, how wealthy they are, how much raw potential you have, and usually a whole lot of dumb luck. Smart or successful parents can afford to live in a good school district and provide a stable environment for their kids. Really rich parents can buy their way into the elite prep school track. Really smart students can often succeed enough to overcome a bad environment. Anyone can get lucky and just have things sort of work out for them. In my case, it was a combination of a good home life and a lot of right place/right time luck. I wasn't a good enough student to be in the scholarship bucket, and my parents weren't rich, but I did go to a decent K-12 school system and had involved parents who kicked my butt enough to do reasonably well. My dumb luck was getting a part time job doing tech support for the state university I went to, eventually doing it just short of full time, and using that to get my foot in the door at my first IT job.

    The reason the elite schools will always have the lock on the 1% crowd is that once you're in, regardless of how you got there, you don't have to rely on luck. It starts with non-religious elite private schools. If your family can afford college level tuition for a K-12 education, there's a tacit agreement that one of the elite universities will have a spot for you. (Seriously, one school near us charges almost $40K for grade school tuition, but it's in the top 15 or so among elite boarding schools.) If you can get into and graduate from a Harvard, Yale, Princeton or similar, the school and its alumni network will not let you fail. White-shoe management consulting firms exclusively hire from the elite universities, and that's probably one of the most lucrative jobs a new graduate can have. The same goes for investment banking -- going from being a broke college student to making $250K a year is a big change. People who work for investment banks, management consulting firms and other similar employees mysteriously tend to wind up in very lucrative positions at their clients eventually, and the old boys'/old girls' network perpetuates.

    This is why I feel states need to invest in public universities. It's basically the only lever the non-elite among us have to get ourselves to a better situation. If you're not smart enough or have a unique enough situation to get a full scholarship to a private university, your best bet in most states is to go to a big public college and milk your time there for all it's worth. I'm socking away money for my kids' college education, but unless they turn out to be absolute geniuses this is going to be the advice I give them too. Life may be a matter of who you know or dumb luck sometimes, but it never hurts to increase your chances. If you work hard and have a good run of luck, it is still possible to at least be comfortable. We'll see what the future holds though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      White-shoe management consulting firms exclusively hire from the elite universities, .... going from being a broke college student to making $250K a year is a big change.

      What is this 'broke college student' you speak of? The elites are a bunch of drunken frat boys with daddy's American Express Centurion credit card.

      It comes down to value for the hiring organization once you get out of school. Consultancies and investment banks value the networking connections that elite college graduates bring with them. Because these businesses add very little actual value to their product, other than the stamp of approval of their name on otherwise obvious advice. Businesses that are mo

