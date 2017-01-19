Google Uses Search To Push Its Products: WSJ (usatoday.com) 20
Ads for Google and related companies were found in the top spot in 91% of 25,000 searches related to items, according to a report on WSJ. For example, a search for "phones" would produce ads for Google Pixel, which the company launched last year. From a report: Similar results were found for searches on "Watches" or "smoke detector," which produced ads for Android smartwatches and Nest devices, respectively. In a statement, Google says their marketing programs are "carefully designed" to not impact outside advertisers. "All our bids are excluded from the auction when determining the price paid by other advertisers, and we have strict rules and processes -- set to tougher levels than our customers -- to govern the use of our own ads products." The auction is a process deciding which ads will appear for users when they type in certain search queries. Strategies such as using relevant keywords give advertisers a better shot at their ad appearing on a search results page.
So, which drawer of "No shit" should I file this under?
A for Anti-trust or M for Monopolistic behavior.
Google Search is a Google service. There's nothing illegal about cross-selling your own products. Furthermore, they are not an ISP held to common-carrier laws when it comes to content. They could close their ad network to all competitors, much like Apple does not stock products [mobihealthnews.com] in their retail stores from certain companies they are in legal disagreements with.
People are free to use Bing or some other search engine if they don't like the (lack of) results.
I never would have guessed an advertising company that branches out into creating goods and services would slant their advertising in favor of their advertised products.
So google uses it's own advertising? (Score:2)
Google is using it's own advertising to promote it's own products. They aren't using their search results they are using the paid ads on the search page. Now they are paying themselves for the advertisements but they are also being transparent and honest about it. Also since the ad spots are auctioned every ad google uses is an ad spot that could have been used by a paying customer. So the a
Try doing a search for Chrome or Firefox on http://bing.com/ [bing.com] while using Windows 10 (using either IE or Edge)...
This kind of crap really doesn't sit well with me.
Both searches return the Chrome/Firefox main site as the top entry.
The Wikipedia article is 2nd below Chrome, followed by Chrome news. The Wikipedia article is below Mozilla news: because they recently changed their logo, the news apparently has higher saliency just now.
The "People also search for" shows the other browser in first place; IOW, IE is not given top billing in the "also search for" listing.
This seems cromulent, I'm not sure why this doesn't sit well with you.
