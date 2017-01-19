Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


United States

Posted by msmash from the my-way-or-high-way dept.
Ads for Google and related companies were found in the top spot in 91% of 25,000 searches related to items, according to a report on WSJ. For example, a search for "phones" would produce ads for Google Pixel, which the company launched last year. From a report: Similar results were found for searches on "Watches" or "smoke detector," which produced ads for Android smartwatches and Nest devices, respectively. In a statement, Google says their marketing programs are "carefully designed" to not impact outside advertisers. "All our bids are excluded from the auction when determining the price paid by other advertisers, and we have strict rules and processes -- set to tougher levels than our customers -- to govern the use of our own ads products." The auction is a process deciding which ads will appear for users when they type in certain search queries. Strategies such as using relevant keywords give advertisers a better shot at their ad appearing on a search results page.

Google Uses Search To Push Its Products: WSJ

  • Uh... (Score:3)

    by PessimysticRaven ( 1864010 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @03:02PM (#53698491)

    So, which drawer of "No shit" should I file this under?

    • yeah, really. go figure that a company that has multiple products, especially when those products are related to the one you are using, suggest you try their others as well. so crazy. so immoral.
  • Wasn't this predicted by everyone?
    • I might notice that more than Google because I actually have Nest products and frequently google for products's interaction with Nest. If Google sees me looking for a thing, it might well assume I'm most-interested in the Google product, because I might be.
  • This is a total non-story. This is like complaining when a TV station airs an ad for a show that it will air.

    Google is using it's own advertising to promote it's own products. They aren't using their search results they are using the paid ads on the search page. Now they are paying themselves for the advertisements but they are also being transparent and honest about it. Also since the ad spots are auctioned every ad google uses is an ad spot that could have been used by a paying customer. So the a

  • Try doing a search for Chrome or Firefox on http://bing.com/ [bing.com] while using Windows 10 (using either IE or Edge)...

    This kind of crap really doesn't sit well with me.

    • Both searches return the Chrome/Firefox main site as the top entry.

      The Wikipedia article is 2nd below Chrome, followed by Chrome news. The Wikipedia article is below Mozilla news: because they recently changed their logo, the news apparently has higher saliency just now.

      The "People also search for" shows the other browser in first place; IOW, IE is not given top billing in the "also search for" listing.

      This seems cromulent, I'm not sure why this doesn't sit well with you.

      What about any of this is unacceptab

