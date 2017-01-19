32% of All US Adults Watch Pirated Content (torrentfreak.com) 47
Nearly a third of all US adults admit to having downloaded or streamed pirated movies or TV-shows, a new survey has found. Even though many are aware that watching pirated content is not permitted, a large number of pirates are particularly hard to deter. According to a report from TorrentFreak: This is one of the main conclusions of research conducted by anti-piracy firm Irdeto, which works with prominent clients including Twentieth Century Fox and Starz. Through YouGov, the company conducted a representative survey of over 1,000 respondents which found that 32 percent of all US adults admit to streaming or downloading pirated video content. These self-confessed pirates are interested in a wide variety of video content. TV-shows and movies that still play in theaters are on the top of the list for many, with 24 percent each, but older movies, live sports and Netflix originals are mentioned as well. The data further show that the majority of US adults (69%) know that piracy is illegal. Interestingly, this also means that a large chunk of the population believes that they're doing nothing wrong.
Most of those reasons for pirating are because they can't get the content very easily in a legal way. I guess most people are willing to pay, as long as it doesn't get too complicated.
I would rather pay in money than in time and frustration. I WILL NOT pay in both money and time/frustration.
Old movies (Score:4, Insightful)
If you download & watch an old and obscure movie - which is not available anywhere for sale or rental - is it still pirating when there's no possible loss to anyone ?
Same question for old music, books, software
Okay. Here's a copy for sale on Amazon [amazon.com]. Took about five seconds to find.
You seem to have forgotten that the internet also doubles as the world's largest junk shop.
Thats cool me next! Where can I buy a copy of the 1995 "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes"?
is it still pirating when there's no possible loss to anyone ? Same question for old music, books, software
The answer is yes, although only the rights-holder is able to sue you, and if they aren't around, then you can get away with it.
Under copyright law (this is the way the law is written), not only do you have to pay for actual damages, you also have to pay for theoretical damages. So the copyright holder can say, "We weren't releasing it to increase demand at a later date, when we theoretically would release it. Your piracy robbed us of those theoretical potential profits."
Sounds the same as Weeping Angels to me.
Don't blink.
Movie studies don't look at it that way. (Score:4, Insightful)
They believe that by pirating an old movie that they refuse to make available on DVD or streaming, you're not paying to watch the latest Transformers flick.
Which is why copyright terms should be similar to patents. After 20 years you've made your money, now focus on new content.
69% know that piracy is illegal ? (Score:2)
I do believe that watching something you are not entitled to might be listed under copyright infrigement, but if you streamed a pirated video, you yourself didn't commit something illegal if my understanding is good (at least in Canada). So, 69% are wrong ?
Another statistic (Score:1)
Absolutely. I never give it a second thought (Score:4, Informative)
It's not illegal to "watch pirated content" (Score:1)
While making a copy in RAM, which has only been deemed legal when required for playback of legal content.
You're out of your mind and spreading fallacies.
Subscribing to Netflix, say, gives you a license to stream content from them, sometimes locked to a region. It's illegal to, say, use a VPN to pretend you're in Canada to stream content. Or to share your HBONow login with 100 people.
As others have mentioned, for most of us it's a question of convenience. There will be those that steal just to steal, but there's absolutely no reason why I should have to subscribe to a cable package to watch the Golden Globes wh
Admission (Score:2, Insightful)
* 32% of US adults *admit* to watching pirated content.
The statistic is almost meaningless.
How many adults have ever shoplifted something? Once is the same as a repeat offender on such a question, while in reality they aren't nearly the same. I mean, I stole a candy bar from a store when I was like 7 years old, and I would raise my hand. Far too many stories have meaningless statistics involved.
ever think why (Score:2)
There is no "mass piracy" going on. There are pirates who won't pay for anything, because they thing they are awesome and don't have to be functioning members of society, because they think they are better than all those "idiots" (everyone else). I know of a guy that pirates movies he never watches, because he thinks it is cool. He has thousands of movies in his "collection", more than any human could watch in a lifetime. He is a mass offender.
Or downloading a show that failed to record because it was pre-empted by sports (or damaged by poor reception).
Twist (Score:4)
Interestingly, this also means that a large chunk of the population believes that they're doing nothing wrong.
No, I'd say this means that a large chunk of the population believe that the value of the product (content) offered plus the probable cost to acquire the content is less than the sale price. People who watch pirated content are aware that what they are doing is not 100% clean. Most will shrug when asked if what they are doing is legal.
Unless the sale price drops or the probable cost to acquire the content rises, the value of the product (content) must increase to decrease pirating.
So, if you don't want to decrease the price point, and you can't think of an economical way to increase the probable cost to acquire the content, then you have to increase the value of the product. How can you increase its value? Well, for one, make it as easy as possible to get a copy of the content legally, and make that product as easy to use (for all values of use) as the pirated version.
However, content owners will simply view the equation as a need to come up with a cheap way to make the probable cost of acquiring the content alternately more expensive. Through higher rates of fining, or higher fines, or making piracy more difficult to achieve.
Changing the usability of the content or decreasing the price point are things the studios simply won't consider.
hmm (Score:3)
Sampling Bias (Score:3)
Forgot the second part of the study (Score:3)
68% of US adults lie about watching pirated content.
No statisticians in journalism (Score:2)
"Through YouGov, the company conducted a representative survey of over 1,000 respondents"
... no, on two accounts. 1) Self-selected survey (YouGov) and 2) 1000 respondents aren't statistically representative for the US population
Content manipulation is an issue (Score:2)
It's not like all shows are available at a price and you just refused to pay it.
Content is often...
/your country/
Old so not available
Not available in
Not available when you want to watch it
Has commercials
Better quality elsewhere, ability to pause play rewinid at your leisure.
Basically as usual, pirated content has the better product, even if you had to "pay" for it.
Stop restricting content by country
Stop restricting content to try and force people to accept certain content.
Seems high... (Score:2)
Ok, I'm going to go Ad Hominen here and call B.S. I posit that the 32% number is inflated, it's referenced on a site that makes money from torrents (many of which are indeed pirated content), from a survey published by an anti-pirating firm, which makes money "fighting piracy".
I mean, come on, one third? Where did they take this survey, the California bay area? Austin? I am reasonable sure the majority of people in my neighborhood here in science-hating Texas have no idea how to set up their routers
32% - why so low? (Score:2)
This is one of the main conclusions of research conducted by anti-piracy firm Irdeto
I would have thought that a far higher (almost 100%) of the population would have viewed some pirated material, at least once in their lives.
But if the "survey" came out with a figure even close to 50%, it would be shooting itself in the foot by showing that the behaviour was not considered immoral by such a large proportion of the population that to make it illegal was questionable. And once the "everybody does it" card is played, it becomes impossible for the courts to prosecute, since no jury could, st
That's not what that word means (Score:2)
The data further show that the majority of US adults (69%) know that piracy is illegal. Interestingly, this also means that a large chunk of the population believes that they're doing nothing wrong.
No. That means 31% of the population doesn't know the law, which is a little hard to believe.
Knowing that it's illegal and believing that you're doing something wrong are completely different issues.