Scottish Government Targets 66% Emissions Cut By 2032 (bbc.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: The Scottish government has outlined a new target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 66% by 2032. Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham set out the government's draft climate change plan for the next 15 years at Holyrood. She also targeted a fully-decarbonized electricity sector and 80% of domestic heat coming from low-carbon sources. Ministers committed last year to cut harmful CO2 emissions by 80% by 2050, with a new interim target of 50% by 2020. The previous interim target of 42% was met in 2014 -- six years early. However, the independent Committee on Climate Change said the decrease was largely down to a warmer than average winter reducing the demand for heating. Ms Cunningham said the new targets demonstrated "a new level of ambition" to build a low-carbon economy and a healthier Scotland. Goals to be achieved by 2032 include: Cutting greenhouse emissions by 66%; A fully-decarbonized electricity sector; 80% of domestic heat to come from low-carbon heat technologies; Proportion of ultra-low emission new cars and vans registered in Scotland annually to hit 40%; 250,000 hectares of degraded peatlands restored; Annual woodland creation target increased to at least 15,000 hectares per year. The 172-page document sets a road map for decarbonizing Scotland. The aim -- although not new -- is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two thirds by 2032. Among the policies are making half of Scotland's buses low-carbon, full-decarbonizing the electricity sector and making 80% of homes heated by low-carbon technologies.
I like the Norwegian Show Occupied. (Score:2)
That show is awesome and this post reminded me of that show in a tangential way.
Daily dose (Score:1)
Thanks for our daily dose of global warming propaganda! I thought this site was about technology..
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry. When everyone except the richest elite who are jet setting, telling you that you're ignorant and need to do what they tell you and you're fundamentally broke paying for carbon taxes. It'll all work out right? Just like it is in Canada. The entire mood around "carbon taxes" is getting interesting here and I wouldn't be surprised to see mass protests in the near future. We've already hit the "people making choices between heating their homes when it's -40C, or keeping a roof over their head.
I'm was searching for a no true scotsman joke (Score:2)
Labour's Claudia Beamish, who has put forward a members' bill calling for a fracking ban, said it was a "major let-down" that it was not mentioned in the statement. While she broadly welcomed the draft plan, she said: "If the government was serious about tackling climate change it would back my Bill to ban fracking in Scotland."
You poor fucking Scots have the same type of no win [wordpress.com] system as we do.
Sincerely,
The Rest of the World
Next step... (Score:2)
...is to intubate Scottish sheep to collect their methane emissions.
Emission cuts are the XXIst century equivalent of self-flagellation in the Middle-Ages to cure the Black Plague. Pointless.