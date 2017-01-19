Scottish Government Targets 66% Emissions Cut By 2032 (bbc.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: The Scottish government has outlined a new target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 66% by 2032. Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham set out the government's draft climate change plan for the next 15 years at Holyrood. She also targeted a fully-decarbonized electricity sector and 80% of domestic heat coming from low-carbon sources. Ministers committed last year to cut harmful CO2 emissions by 80% by 2050, with a new interim target of 50% by 2020. The previous interim target of 42% was met in 2014 -- six years early. However, the independent Committee on Climate Change said the decrease was largely down to a warmer than average winter reducing the demand for heating. Ms Cunningham said the new targets demonstrated "a new level of ambition" to build a low-carbon economy and a healthier Scotland. Goals to be achieved by 2032 include: Cutting greenhouse emissions by 66%; A fully-decarbonized electricity sector; 80% of domestic heat to come from low-carbon heat technologies; Proportion of ultra-low emission new cars and vans registered in Scotland annually to hit 40%; 250,000 hectares of degraded peatlands restored; Annual woodland creation target increased to at least 15,000 hectares per year. The 172-page document sets a road map for decarbonizing Scotland. The aim -- although not new -- is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two thirds by 2032. Among the policies are making half of Scotland's buses low-carbon, full-decarbonizing the electricity sector and making 80% of homes heated by low-carbon technologies.
I like the Norwegian Show Occupied. (Score:2)
That show is awesome and this post reminded me of that show in a tangential way.
Daily dose (Score:1)
Thanks for our daily dose of global warming propaganda! I thought this site was about technology..
I'm was searching for a no true scotsman joke (Score:2)
Labour's Claudia Beamish, who has put forward a members' bill calling for a fracking ban, said it was a "major let-down" that it was not mentioned in the statement. While she broadly welcomed the draft plan, she said: "If the government was serious about tackling climate change it would back my Bill to ban fracking in Scotland."
You poor fucking Scots have the same type of no win [wordpress.com] system as we do.
Sincerely,
The Rest of the World
Next step... (Score:2)
...is to intubate Scottish sheep to collect their methane emissions.
Emission cuts are the XXIst century equivalent of self-flagellation in the Middle-Ages to cure the Black Plague. Pointless.