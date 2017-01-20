Despite Glitches, AT&T's DirecTV Now Hits 200,000 Subscribers in Its First Month (techcrunch.com) 1
AT&T's new live TV streaming service DirecTV Now has been off to a shaky start in terms of performance, but that hasn't stemmed the flow of sign-ups, AT&T reports. The company said the service added more than 200,000 subscribers in its first month of operations. From a report on TechCrunch: These details were included in an SEC filing for the quarter ending on December 31, 2016. DirecTV Now launched on November 30, 2016. The filing also notes the additions only include paying customers. To be clear, there's no free tier for DirecTV Now, but the company has been offering free trials so customers can kick the tires before committing to a subscription plan. Of course, it's not entirely surprising that DirecTV Now was able to gain so many customers in such a short period of time. On paper, at least, the service sounds compelling.
Apple TV or Roku at reduced price (Score:2)
I was planning on getting an gen 4 Apple TV anyhow.
With the promo they were running, I was able to get one cheaper than I would have anyhow, and then get 3 months of shitty TV with unskipable ads included.
Since I was already paying for Sling, I switched to this.
Honestly, I think I may switch back to Dish or DirecTV after my 3 months are up in March. I'll pay a premium to be able to record my shows again and skip commercials.