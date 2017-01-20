Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The Mind-Reading Gadget For Dogs That Got Funded, But Didn't Get Built

Posted by BeauHD from the way-the-cookie-crumbles dept.
the_newsbeagle writes: Crowdfunding campaigns that fail to deliver may be all too common, but some flameouts merit examination. Like this brain-scanning gadget for dogs, which promised to translate their barks into human language. It's not quite as goofy as it sounds: The campaigners planned to use standard EEG tech to record the dogs' brainwaves, and said they could correlate those electrical patterns with general states of mind like excitement, hunger, and curiosity. The campaign got a ton of attention in the press and raised twice the money it aimed for. But then the No More Woof team seemed to vanish, leaving backers furious. This article explains what went wrong with the campaign, and what it says about the state of neurotech gadgets for consumers.

  • Well, of course. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Where are my testicles, Summer."

  • "Missed a lot of e-mails" (Score:3)

    by Scutter ( 18425 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @10:48PM (#53709179) Journal

    She also said that NSID shifted attention to other projects and basically forgot that it had promised to build a canine mind-reader. “We missed a lot of emails, so we’re really sorry about that,” Mazetti says. “We had a restructuring at the company, and we had an absent-minded engineer in charge.”

    No, you ignored a lot of e-mails. You had people trying to contact you for two years. "Missing e-mails" is believable when it's less than five. It's really not necessary to continue lying to your backers.

    • The more damning part is that they claim to have spent more than they received on the project, before simply forgetting about it. How do you go into the red and be so far into the red that you can't make a profit on the product, and then also forget about it? It seems unlikely compared to simply having chosen to drop the project and not having told anybody.

      I mean, you're spending money working on it, you have some part of your R&D area set up with whatever you're spending that money on, at some point yo

  • Funniest crowdfunding scam to date (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The reason people like dogs is that no mind-reading tool is ever necessary. It's always immediately obvious what's on their mind.

  • I'm not even a dog owner or dog lover and I can usually tell the difference between the "hi, let's play" bark and the "hi, I'm going to eat your face for lunch" bark. Oh, and the bark while looking at the door usually means "I need to go bend a biscuit", while hanging around the dinner bowl while barking generally translates as "feed me you ignorant bastard". That bark whenever the doorbell rings generally means "Danger, Will Robinson. Danger"!

