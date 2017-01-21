Free Software Foundation Shakes Up Its List of Priority Projects (networkworld.com) 12
alphadogg quotes Network World: The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it supports, putting top priority on a free mobile operating system, accessibility, and driver development, among other areas. The foundation has maintained the High Priority Projects list since 2005, when it contained just four free software projects. [That rose to 12 projects by 2008, though the changelog shows at least seven projects have since been removed.] Today's version mostly identifies priority areas, along with a few specific projects in key areas.
The new list shows the FSF will continue financially supporting Replicant, their free version of Android, and they're also still supporting projects to create a free software replacement for Skype with real-time voice and video capabilities. But they're now also prioritizing various projects to replace Siri, Google Now, Alexa, and Cortana with a free-software personal assistant, which they view as "crucial to preserving users' control over their technology and data while still giving them the benefits such software has for many."
And other priorities now include internationalization, accessibility, decentralization and self-hosting, and encouraging governments to adopt free software.
smh
"We can't build a kernel in a reasonable amount of time, so instead we'll take on projects that meld AI, natural language and voice recognition!!"
New projects are even more misguided than the old?
I looked at the projects from 2008, and AFAIK none of them have really made much progress or are already dead. Gnash, really? Luckily for everyone (except Adobe) Flash is in it's death knell in 2017. Coreboot is a great concept (I have used LinuxBIOS in a couple of projects) but ultimately doomed because firmware/BIOS is intimately tied to hardware - it will be great for hobby projects but by definition never be useful for mainstream PCs. And so it goes down the list...
And the 2017 list... Free smartphone OS basically seems to be "free Android" - I'm sure it will be about as successful at the 2008 goal with "gNewSense". FSF personal assistant? Could it be possible they don't understand how these work? It's trivial client software with billions of dollars in server hardware behind it. And seriously, "projects that replace Google, Facebook Apple, and so on"? Again, you don't replace those unless you have billions in backend investment and billions of users.
I commend them on finally trying to address the totally dysfunctional open source community in terms of female and minority inclusion, but they still need to prioritize actual useful *projects*, not just processes...
Because it's not really GNU/Linux
Can anyone point me to the previous list?
I read TFA because I was curious to see what the FSF felt they'd accomplished in the last twelve years; but, alas, there's no mention of the list's former contents.
I have trouble believing a group which has been unable to get a working Hurd released sometime during the past three decades is capable of accomplishing any of their stated "high priority" goals.
I don't mean to discount their philosophical importance; but really I think that's pretty much the sum total of their impact.
Well I read the article, but obviously didn't read the submission! I see the archive.org link is there...
Octave at least is actually getting some exposure. But it's still rather imperfect - a niche offering at best.
Skype replacement not needed because ...
Now that IPv6 is finally starting to spread we just need something like those many point to point video and audio programs. It's no longer such a difficult problem and there are many open source projects already delivering in that space.