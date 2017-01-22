Is The Tech Industry Driving Families Out of San Francisco? (nytimes.com) 65
Why does San Francisco now have fewer children per capita than any of America's largest 100 cities? An anonymous reader writes: A move to the suburbs began in the 1970s, but "The tech boom now reinforces the notion that San Francisco is a place for the young, single and rich," according to the New York Times. "When we imagine having kids, we think of somewhere else," one software engineer tells the paper. The article describes "neighborhoods where employees of Google, Twitter and so many other technology companies live or work" where the sidewalks make it seem "as if life started at 22 and ended somewhere around 40."
Or is San Francisco just part of a larger trend? "California, which has one of the world's 10 largest economies, recently released data showing the lowest birthrate since the Great Depression. And the Los Angeles Times argues California's experience may just be following national trends. The drop "likely stems from the recession, a drop in teenage pregnancies and an increase in people attending college and taking longer to graduate, therefore putting off having children, said Walter Schwarm, a demographer at the Department of Finance."
So is this part of a larger trend -- or something unique about San Francisco? The New York Times also quotes Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class, who believes technology workers are putting off families when they move to the Silicon Valley area because they anticipate long working hours. There's also complaints about San Francisco's public school system -- 30% of its children now attend private schools, the highest percentage of any large American city. But according to the article, Peter Thiel believes that San Francisco is just "structurally hostile to families."
Not just that, that's the most family hostile city out there. Imagine if you live somewhere: parking is a nightmare anywhere you go within the city. You'd ultimately find parking far enough that you might as well have taken MUNI. But living w/o a car ain't too comfortable either, since one does have to do things like groceries often (or do they deliver home?) So w/ all that congestion, that's one of the least healthy places to live.
If you have money to burn, just move a little out to Daly City or Bri
And bringing in more cheap labor from the third world helps this? Liberal claim to be so concerned about working americans but then they attack anyone that wants to stop immigration which is stealing our jobs. They are a fraud who basically just wants to expand the welfare state.
stop immigration which is stealing our jobs.
This is the Lump of Labor Fallacy [wikipedia.org]. Immigrants increase the supply of labor, but they also increase the demand for goods and services, and generally do so disproportionately thus reducing unemployment. This is not just economic theory. When Poland joined the EU, nearly every country threw up barriers to Polish laborers. The exceptions were Britain and Sweden. Can you guess which two countries had the greatest reduction in unemployment over the next few years?
If you walk down a street in San Francisco, y
That's probably part of it, but compared to other cities, SF does seem to have fewer kids as a percentage of population. Is the economy worse in SF than it is in NYC or Chicago?
Housing prices in the bay area are insanely high, due to the hostility of the local governments to new construction and rental conversion. The supply is absurdly restricted.
-jcr
They can't admit that we're in the worst economy for young people since the Depression. They can't get jobs that pay enough for food and housing, let alone a wife and kids.
But that's not true about just San Francisco: it's true about the entire country. That reason wouldn't be forcing families out of the City: it would be forcing them out of California altogether
Gay people (Score:3, Insightful)
Generally have a very low fertility rate.
As an east coaster who tries to minimize the amount of time I am near the west coast of the US, I can say: THIS!
During my business trips to San Francisco I think there were more gay people than straight people. I constantly got propositioned by gay men every day there. It was very annoying.
And rights aside, gay men can not make a baby. They can adopt one but that doesn't increase the population of children.
It was very annoying.
And rights aside, gay men can not make a baby. They can adopt one but that doesn't increase the population of children.
Is the world (or country) suffering from underpopulation?
You must be amazingly attractive, or else perhaps you are in the closet? I have literally never been propositioned by a gay man in all the time I've lived in and visited the Bay Area, which is closing in on thirty years. I've gotten plenty of interested looks, but never been propositioned. So I'm skeptical of this story. Sounds like what your ego wants to say happened, not what actually happened.
They only make up about 6% of the population: http://www.gallup.com/poll/182... [gallup.com]
The average is somewhere around 5% of humans are gay, and of course the poll only asks people so some may have denied it for various reasons. In other words, there isn't a particularly high proportion of gay people in SF.
As a tech worker with kids... (Score:5, Insightful)
Here I am sitting in the 'middle of nowhere' on 20 acres. If the kid wants go go outside, we go out side. Walk on our own property. Go sledding, biking, or what ever else he wants to do. If I need a workout I'll go fell some trees. I can't imagine trying to raise a kid in a concrete jungle.
It's the butt monkeys and clam munchers. Who the hell would want to raise a family around those folks who despise a man and woman union.
The Rise of the Creative Class, who believes technology workers are putting off families when they move to the Silicon Valley area because they anticipate long working hours
More like The Decline of the Creative Class, where creativity must be focused on making a buck at all costs, stifling creative exploration of alternatives, right down to individual workers. No more "let's try 3 ways to solve this problem, then take the best one" - now it's "just fix the damn thing - we'll patch it afterwards - or maybe not. The Internet generation is full of people who are willing to put up with being exploited both as workers and as users because TEH INNERTOOBS!"
A whole industry where mos
Mixing two stories (Score:5, Insightful)
This post is two stories linked together without justification. Families aren't in SF... because young people work long hours? And the public school system sucks? The public school system sucks in nearly every urban area, so pretty sure that is not it. How about SF is one of the most expensive cities for housing per sqft and land per acre? How about housing costs as a % of income leads to people sharing housing with (paying!) roommates?
SF has geographic barriers preventing it from engaging in that evil thing called urban sprawl. And hen idiot voters and politicians overlay further anti-sprawl policies and stupid zoning decisions. Well, sprawl is a major housing price regulator. Without sprawl, your only option to address increasing demand is increasing density, and you can only squeeze more units per sq mi so much.
Im not saying housing costs explain this phenomenon completely. But it's pretty strange that it's completely omitted!
My public school system is great (Score:2)
Those zoning decisions are anything but stupid. They're carefully thought out to achieve a certain goal. The question that's being asked in TFS is: is that goal forcing families and lower income people out of San Fransisco? A corollary to that is: is that an accident or on purpose?
Part of SF's budget problems can be traced to Prop 13, which limits the increase of property tax when property values increase. So even though property values are through the roof, that doesn't mean much extra revenue.
It wouldn't really help the residents living in those properties if their tax burden went up so much that they were forced to move out.
San Francisco (Score:2)
San Francisco isn't "structurally hostile to families", it's just "hostile". It's full of the mega-wealthy, drug addicts, homeless, sex crazed singles, tech bros, and political extremists. For each of those groups, San Francisco has some attraction, but if you aren't in one of those groups, why would you want to live there?
when you are too busy running around, smelling your own farts all the time.
Back-scratchy (Score:2)
The land of "Last one in is a rotten egg" (Score:2)
If you were established before the 2000 bubble, or happened to catch the housing dips in 2002 and 2009 (especially for rent controlled areas like SF), you are probably ok provided you don't have to commute too far from your residence or are lucky enough to live near BART or
