Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
United States Education Government IT

Is The Tech Industry Driving Families Out of San Francisco? (nytimes.com) 65

Posted by EditorDavid from the golden-gates dept.
Why does San Francisco now have fewer children per capita than any of America's largest 100 cities? An anonymous reader writes: A move to the suburbs began in the 1970s, but "The tech boom now reinforces the notion that San Francisco is a place for the young, single and rich," according to the New York Times. "When we imagine having kids, we think of somewhere else," one software engineer tells the paper. The article describes "neighborhoods where employees of Google, Twitter and so many other technology companies live or work" where the sidewalks make it seem "as if life started at 22 and ended somewhere around 40."

Or is San Francisco just part of a larger trend? "California, which has one of the world's 10 largest economies, recently released data showing the lowest birthrate since the Great Depression. And the Los Angeles Times argues California's experience may just be following national trends. The drop "likely stems from the recession, a drop in teenage pregnancies and an increase in people attending college and taking longer to graduate, therefore putting off having children, said Walter Schwarm, a demographer at the Department of Finance."
So is this part of a larger trend -- or something unique about San Francisco? The New York Times also quotes Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class, who believes technology workers are putting off families when they move to the Silicon Valley area because they anticipate long working hours. There's also complaints about San Francisco's public school system -- 30% of its children now attend private schools, the highest percentage of any large American city. But according to the article, Peter Thiel believes that San Francisco is just "structurally hostile to families."

Is The Tech Industry Driving Families Out of San Francisco? More | Reply

Is The Tech Industry Driving Families Out of San Francisco?

Comments Filter:

  • Gay people (Score:3, Insightful)

    by gatkinso ( 15975 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @11:40AM (#53715607)

    Generally have a very low fertility rate.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As an east coaster who tries to minimize the amount of time I am near the west coast of the US, I can say: THIS!

      During my business trips to San Francisco I think there were more gay people than straight people. I constantly got propositioned by gay men every day there. It was very annoying.

      And rights aside, gay men can not make a baby. They can adopt one but that doesn't increase the population of children.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 )

        It was very annoying.

        And rights aside, gay men can not make a baby. They can adopt one but that doesn't increase the population of children.

        Is the world (or country) suffering from underpopulation?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mellon ( 7048 )

        You must be amazingly attractive, or else perhaps you are in the closet? I have literally never been propositioned by a gay man in all the time I've lived in and visited the Bay Area, which is closing in on thirty years. I've gotten plenty of interested looks, but never been propositioned. So I'm skeptical of this story. Sounds like what your ego wants to say happened, not what actually happened.

        • No kidding. I'm sure I knew quite a few people of all types in SF, but never had someone from the other side confuse me for someone on their side - unlike other places I've lived. Strangely the only person that thought or at least implied I was gay was some homeless looking asshole probably just trying to start a fight.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      They only make up about 6% of the population: http://www.gallup.com/poll/182... [gallup.com]

      The average is somewhere around 5% of humans are gay, and of course the poll only asks people so some may have denied it for various reasons. In other words, there isn't a particularly high proportion of gay people in SF.

  • As a tech worker with kids... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by slk ( 2510 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @11:45AM (#53715627)
    San Francisco does a pretty good job keeping us out. Lousy schools, enough crime to be a real problem (especially since Prop 47), major homeless issues, and a terrible commute to the cites with jobs (2 hours each way = never seeing your kids).

    • Here I am sitting in the 'middle of nowhere' on 20 acres. If the kid wants go go outside, we go out side. Walk on our own property. Go sledding, biking, or what ever else he wants to do. If I need a workout I'll go fell some trees. I can't imagine trying to raise a kid in a concrete jungle.

  • Nah. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's the butt monkeys and clam munchers. Who the hell would want to raise a family around those folks who despise a man and woman union.

  • The Rise of the Creative Class, who believes technology workers are putting off families when they move to the Silicon Valley area because they anticipate long working hours

    More like The Decline of the Creative Class, where creativity must be focused on making a buck at all costs, stifling creative exploration of alternatives, right down to individual workers. No more "let's try 3 ways to solve this problem, then take the best one" - now it's "just fix the damn thing - we'll patch it afterwards - or maybe not. The Internet generation is full of people who are willing to put up with being exploited both as workers and as users because TEH INNERTOOBS!"

    A whole industry where mos

  • Mixing two stories (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mattwarden ( 699984 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @11:51AM (#53715653) Homepage

    This post is two stories linked together without justification. Families aren't in SF... because young people work long hours? And the public school system sucks? The public school system sucks in nearly every urban area, so pretty sure that is not it. How about SF is one of the most expensive cities for housing per sqft and land per acre? How about housing costs as a % of income leads to people sharing housing with (paying!) roommates?

    SF has geographic barriers preventing it from engaging in that evil thing called urban sprawl. And hen idiot voters and politicians overlay further anti-sprawl policies and stupid zoning decisions. Well, sprawl is a major housing price regulator. Without sprawl, your only option to address increasing demand is increasing density, and you can only squeeze more units per sq mi so much.

    Im not saying housing costs explain this phenomenon completely. But it's pretty strange that it's completely omitted!

    • because I live in a well to do part of town with high property values (and therefor taxes). If the public school system sucks in San Francisco with their property values being what they are then something is very, very wrong.

      Those zoning decisions are anything but stupid. They're carefully thought out to achieve a certain goal. The question that's being asked in TFS is: is that goal forcing families and lower income people out of San Fransisco? A corollary to that is: is that an accident or on purpose?

      • Part of SF's budget problems can be traced to Prop 13, which limits the increase of property tax when property values increase. So even though property values are through the roof, that doesn't mean much extra revenue.

        • I get so tired of this shit getting pulled out. Prop 13 was passed over 40 years ago. If the state can't figure out how to live within it's means in 40 years the problem ain't not letting it raise taxes enough to force retirees out of houses they've lived in their entire lives.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          It wouldn't really help the residents living in those properties if their tax burden went up so much that they were forced to move out.

  • I haven't really wanted to live in San Francisco before, but this article is making a pretty good case for it. Are there other cities, worldwide, which are largely childless? Is there a list? I am willing to learn a new language.

  • San Francisco isn't "structurally hostile to families", it's just "hostile". It's full of the mega-wealthy, drug addicts, homeless, sex crazed singles, tech bros, and political extremists. For each of those groups, San Francisco has some attraction, but if you aren't in one of those groups, why would you want to live there?

  • when you are too busy running around, smelling your own farts all the time.

  • I find it bizarre that there are no companies out there seeing this exodus of people who are probably very talented and taking advantage of it elsewhere. Has America become so mutual back scratchy that we must all live beside each other now? What is keeping all these companies in one place? Tax differences? Well then tax them more for crying out loud. They are using American infrastructure on a national level. If it is worth it to the nation to risk some that leave and "courageous" ones that stay *cou
  • There are no realistic options for families in the Bay Area any more for housing. Salaries aren't rising fast enough for skilled people to accommodate the housing crunch, and employees are expected to take the brunt of this situation.

    If you were established before the 2000 bubble, or happened to catch the housing dips in 2002 and 2009 (especially for rent controlled areas like SF), you are probably ok provided you don't have to commute too far from your residence or are lucky enough to live near BART or
  • I lived childless in the inner sunset of SF for 10 years, from 2005 until 2015, and I've never seen such a kid unfriendly city in my life. Try pushing a stroller/pram through neighborhood grocery store aisles, or bringing them on the bus, and you'll get the sneer of your live from the people who feel like your impeding their travels. Do you live in a decent neighborhood? Well, chances are your kid won't go to a school near you. They get entered in to a lottery, and they may have to bused 2 hrs round trip ac

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Are the problems you had in SF the fault of the Tech Industry? Or were they caused by politicians who have gone off the scale compared to politicians in Texas?

Slashdot Top Deals

Wasn't there something about a PASCAL programmer knowing the value of everything and the Wirth of nothing?

Close