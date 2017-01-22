Do Android Users Still Use Custom Roms? (androidauthority.com) 54
"With all of the drama at CyanogenMod, Android Authority takes a look at the current state of custom ROM development," writes Slashdot reader Thelasko. From the article: The future of CyanogenMod appears uncertain, after the open source ROM was forced to fork under the name Lineage OS. Fortunately there are already other remixed versions of Android available, with some of the most popular being Paranoid Android, Resurrection Remix, and Dirty Unicorns... [But] with each new version of Android, the gap between Android and popular custom ROMs has shrunk, which begs an interesting question: Are custom ROMs even necessary anymore? To answer this, let's take a quick look at the state of custom ROM development as it exists today.
The article points out that mobile virtual reality is "on the verge of becoming mainstream and the wearable market has grown tremendously," asking whether custom firmware will also integrate these newer technologies. But the original submission also asks a question that's closer to home. What custom ROMs do Slashdot users have installed?
Sound's like you have been buying wrong devices. A typical Google Nexus or Motorola device has a pretty lean ROM that's pretty close to stock Android.
Modern app appers use COW custom roms so they can go to the MOO! MOO! MOON!
Actually almost nobody uses custom roms. Anyone with Facebook and Messenger installed doesn't really care, and that's the vast majority.
Yeah, last few devices I've bought had something very close to AOSP with only a minimum of extra apps installed, apps that aren't causing me any problems. Android itself doesn't vary a lot between versions any more, the chances are the version you have varies little - from a user's point of view - from the latest greatest. This is a far cry from the early days of Android where:
1. Every phone had a heavily customized version of Android, in part because stock Android wasn't very pretty, but those customiza
It's flashable ROM. You can write it (or flash it) more than one time. Typical ROM chips could only be written (or burn) once but still, a ROM chip has to be writable at some point
"ROM" is a term of art for an Android system software image. Speculation: it might be called "ROM" because it's mounted read-only unless you are updating or have rooted the device.
Two of my three Android devices have custom ROM's, and the third probably will once the LineageOS folks start pushing out reasonably stable builds.
The only reason the third doesn't currently have a custom ROM is that Motorola didn't go batshit with the bloatware, so waiting for the warranty period to up wasn't a pain.
Let's begin by saying that the stock ROMs on certain devices have become very adequate. I own a Nexus 5X and a Moto X Pure smartphone, and their stock ROMs are basically a pure Android experience. The software is already lean without any carrier bloat. Everything works fine, except for the times when google's rushed updates may sometimes introduce a new bug. I also run a stock Samsung ROM on my Galaxy Tab S tablet.
On the other hand, there is a considerable cost to using a third party alternative ROM like Cy
Yeah that's just you.
Cool story, gramps. We'll make sure we get off your lawn.
Since most manufacturers stop caring about their phones after a year or two, custom ROMS are great for keeping 1-4 year old phones useful. My Galaxy Note 2 is still a fantastic phone running CM. The only reason I stopped using it and gave it to my wife was that the SD slot was unreliable. She doesn't need the storage, so she does very well with it. I'll likely put a custom ROM on my Moto X Pure in a year or so when Moto stops releasing new ROMs for it.
Yes, custom ROMs are still necessary (Score:3)
Unfortunately, custom ROMs are still necessary because phone manufacturers, carriers, and even Google itself washes their hands of any phone that is older than about 2 years. Often they stop offering system updates even sooner than 2 years. This forces people to install custom ROMs to keep their phone operating systems up to date.
I don't care what anyone claims -- a smartphone's useful life is way longer than 2 years, so it's unconscionable that these Android companies do this. Compare to iPhones, which are supported for up to 5 years. I have been using Android phones (Google Nexus models) for several years now, but I have seriously considered going back to iPhones because of this and because of app availability.
I've been rooted with a Custom ROM since the OG Droid. Running Pure Nexus on my N6p now. Building LineageOS ROM right now to try.
Cyanogenmod for me (Score:2)
Heh...quoting op: The article points out that mobile virtual reality is "on the verge of becoming mainstream
Yeah...right, here we have HTC Vive and a monster computer that would make any high end gamer proud just to run it, and he's talking about those little goggles you put on a mobile phone as Mainstream VR?
If it wasn't so sad and a blatant lie, I'd laugh uncontrollably.
Because until we get unmolested pure android OS installs that allow us to remove all baked in crap the Carriers and phone makers try and sneak in there, Android users will need a way to get a smooth and clean Android experience.
I use custom ROMs.