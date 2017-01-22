Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Do Android Users Still Use Custom Roms?

Posted by EditorDavid
"With all of the drama at CyanogenMod, Android Authority takes a look at the current state of custom ROM development," writes Slashdot reader Thelasko. From the article: The future of CyanogenMod appears uncertain, after the open source ROM was forced to fork under the name Lineage OS. Fortunately there are already other remixed versions of Android available, with some of the most popular being Paranoid Android, Resurrection Remix, and Dirty Unicorns... [But] with each new version of Android, the gap between Android and popular custom ROMs has shrunk, which begs an interesting question: Are custom ROMs even necessary anymore? To answer this, let's take a quick look at the state of custom ROM development as it exists today.
The article points out that mobile virtual reality is "on the verge of becoming mainstream and the wearable market has grown tremendously," asking whether custom firmware will also integrate these newer technologies. But the original submission also asks a question that's closer to home. What custom ROMs do Slashdot users have installed?

  • I have Cyanogen on two devices, and I will ALWAYS have a custom ROM just to eliminate all the damn bloatware. If there are programs on a new device that I can't uninstall without rooting (and there always are) it's time for a reflashing.
    • I believe running a custom rom just to get rid of bloat is an overkill when you can just use titaniumbackup to delete the bloat. That and some roms do come with their own bloat, like features that cause issues.

    • Sound's like you have been buying wrong devices. A typical Google Nexus or Motorola device has a pretty lean ROM that's pretty close to stock Android.

  • with devices being more open and less carrier specific... there seems to be less crap. with less crap, there is less of a motive to root.

    • Yeah, last few devices I've bought had something very close to AOSP with only a minimum of extra apps installed, apps that aren't causing me any problems. Android itself doesn't vary a lot between versions any more, the chances are the version you have varies little - from a user's point of view - from the latest greatest. This is a far cry from the early days of Android where:

  • I still use a custom rom because Google stopped updating the Nexus 4 and my phone is still working just fine. I run Chroma which runs 6.0.1, whereas the last supported version was 5.1.1. Oddly enough, Chroma is more stable than 5.1.1 was on my phone.

  • Yep (Score:2)

    by c ( 8461 )

    Two of my three Android devices have custom ROM's, and the third probably will once the LineageOS folks start pushing out reasonably stable builds.

    The only reason the third doesn't currently have a custom ROM is that Motorola didn't go batshit with the bloatware, so waiting for the warranty period to up wasn't a pain.

  • Let's begin by saying that the stock ROMs on certain devices have become very adequate. I own a Nexus 5X and a Moto X Pure smartphone, and their stock ROMs are basically a pure Android experience. The software is already lean without any carrier bloat. Everything works fine, except for the times when google's rushed updates may sometimes introduce a new bug. I also run a stock Samsung ROM on my Galaxy Tab S tablet.

  • I don't know if it's just me, but the more crap they try to add onto a Smart Phone the less utility I found out of it. Any real work I need to do I just can't do on a phone. And I'm too busy to bother with any of the crappy games I can get for it. I don't need a fitness tracker. I don't need social media AT ALL.

  • Since most manufacturers stop caring about their phones after a year or two, custom ROMS are great for keeping 1-4 year old phones useful. My Galaxy Note 2 is still a fantastic phone running CM. The only reason I stopped using it and gave it to my wife was that the SD slot was unreliable. She doesn't need the storage, so she does very well with it. I'll likely put a custom ROM on my Moto X Pure in a year or so when Moto stops releasing new ROMs for it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I think this varies a lot by device, when I tried in the past to find updates for unsupported phones trustworthy sources like Cyanogen didn't have them and everywhere else I'd see "Works great (note: does not support phone calls or bluetooth)" type claims even if one were to trust some random internet user.

  • Yes, custom ROMs are still necessary (Score:3)

    by Optic7 ( 688717 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @06:15PM (#53717413)

    Unfortunately, custom ROMs are still necessary because phone manufacturers, carriers, and even Google itself washes their hands of any phone that is older than about 2 years. Often they stop offering system updates even sooner than 2 years. This forces people to install custom ROMs to keep their phone operating systems up to date.

    I don't care what anyone claims -- a smartphone's useful life is way longer than 2 years, so it's unconscionable that these Android companies do this. Compare to iPhones, which are supported for up to 5 years. I have been using Android phones (Google Nexus models) for several years now, but I have seriously considered going back to iPhones because of this and because of app availability.

  • I've been rooted with a Custom ROM since the OG Droid. Running Pure Nexus on my N6p now. Building LineageOS ROM right now to try.

  • I personally use the ROMs that root the device and remove bloatware. Some also incorporate access and the ability to tinker with a lot of the settings.
  • Heh...quoting op: The article points out that mobile virtual reality is "on the verge of becoming mainstream

    Yeah...right, here we have HTC Vive and a monster computer that would make any high end gamer proud just to run it, and he's talking about those little goggles you put on a mobile phone as Mainstream VR?

    If it wasn't so sad and a blatant lie, I'd laugh uncontrollably.

  • I rooted my phone to allow me to install apps with root access, then the phone wouldn't let me update while it was rooted, so I installed a custom ROM that would. If I have to unroot my phone every time I need to update it then I might as well just install a custom ROM.

  • YES. (Score:2)

    by Lumpy ( 12016 )

    Because until we get unmolested pure android OS installs that allow us to remove all baked in crap the Carriers and phone makers try and sneak in there, Android users will need a way to get a smooth and clean Android experience.

  • I'll stick with flashing custom builds.

  • I use custom ROMs.

