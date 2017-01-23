Sprint Purchases 33 Percent Stake in Tidal For $200 Million (billboard.com) 25
Sprint has acquired a 33 percent stake in Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal, the two companies announced today. From a report: A source familiar with the matter tells Billboard that the purchase was for $200 million and that Jay and each of the company's two dozen artist-owners will remain part owners. As part of the deal, Tidal will become available to Sprint's 45 million retail customers, while the companies will partner for exclusives from its artists, according to a press release.
YouTube won. Every song is available on YouTube, and can easily be downloaded off YouTube for personal use. Why would anyone bother with Spotify?
Better sound quality? Spotify Premium offers 320 kbps Ogg Vorbis. Youtube streams at 126 kbps AAC to 165 kbps Ogg Vorbis, depending on the AV container.
I used to listen to cassette tapes on a Walkman, so I'll take "free, way better quality than tape" over "expensive, and maybe you can hear the difference in a quiet room with expensive headphones".
Net Neutrailty (Score:1)
Conveniently, Net Neutrality is going to die since il Cheeto appointed the man from Verizon to regulate it. SO Sprint can make their service the priory one and not use any data charges.
Only 'cause "Annoying Orange" is already an established character.
If they're trusting Tidal's subscriber numbers without even looking at their own traffic patterns to get a picture how much Tidal data (and that other streaming services) is moving across their networks, then I wouldn't put any amount of stupidity beyond them.
Well, once the deal goes through, that analysis will show that 100% of Sprint users are subscribers. So their analysis is gonna look pretty good....
