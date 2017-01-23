Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Sprint Purchases 33 Percent Stake in Tidal For $200 Million (billboard.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the big-shark,-small-shark dept.
Sprint has acquired a 33 percent stake in Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal, the two companies announced today. From a report: A source familiar with the matter tells Billboard that the purchase was for $200 million and that Jay and each of the company's two dozen artist-owners will remain part owners. As part of the deal, Tidal will become available to Sprint's 45 million retail customers, while the companies will partner for exclusives from its artists, according to a press release.

  • Conveniently, Net Neutrality is going to die since il Cheeto appointed the man from Verizon to regulate it. SO Sprint can make their service the priory one and not use any data charges.

  • A failing cell network purchased (part of) a failing streaming company...so they can fail together?
  • This is the same Jay Z whose Tidal streaming music company is now accused of grossly inflated subscriber counts - using their own numbers. I wouldn't be surprised if there's a proviso for either refunding the majority of the "investment" in one form or another, or for clawback terms. In other words, buy it for $200 million, get rebated $175 million. Even Sprint can't be that stupid ... or can they?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by c ( 8461 )

      Even Sprint can't be that stupid ... or can they?

      If they're trusting Tidal's subscriber numbers without even looking at their own traffic patterns to get a picture how much Tidal data (and that other streaming services) is moving across their networks, then I wouldn't put any amount of stupidity beyond them.

      • Well, once the deal goes through, that analysis will show that 100% of Sprint users are subscribers. So their analysis is gonna look pretty good....

        • Good point... if the new administration kills Net Neutrality then they'll also probably give their subscribers usage of Tidal that doesn't count towards their cap and so on, as well.

