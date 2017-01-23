Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Yahoo Sale To Verizon Delayed After Hack Disclosures

Posted by BeauHD from the kick-the-can-down-the-road dept.
wiredmikey quotes a report from SecurityWeek: Yahoo said Monday that the closing of a $4.8 billion deal to sell its core internet assets to U.S. telecom titan Verizon has been delayed several months. A close originally set for this quarter has been pushed into next quarter, and has been thrown into doubt following disclosures of two huge data breaches. Yahoo announced in September that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500 million of its user accounts. It admitted another cyberattack in December, this one dating from 2013, affecting over a billion users. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into whether Yahoo should have informed investors sooner about the two major data breaches.

Yahoo Sale To Verizon Delayed After Hack Disclosures

