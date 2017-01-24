Microsoft May Halt the Expansion of a UK Datacenter Due To Brexit (onmsft.com) 40
On Monday, Microsoft hosted an online event to discuss the impact of the UK's departure from the European Union on the tech industry. The company currently has two large datacentres in the UK, and it is expanding those in response to vigorous demand for cloud services. But Brexit could throw a spanner in the works. From a report: Microsoft's UK Government Affairs Manager Owen Larter said, "We're really keen to avoid import tariffs on any hardware. Going back to the datacenter example, we're looking to build out our datacenters at a pretty strong lick in the UK, because the market is doing very well. If all of a sudden there are huge import [tariffs] on server racks from China or from eastern Europe, where a lot of them are actually assembled, that might change our investment decisions and perhaps we build out our datacenters across other European countries." Simply put, if they cannot build in Britain, then they will build surrounding it. Currently, the data is shared freely between the EU countries without any issues. This is because they all have similar security between them. However, if the UK leaves the EU, then this could cause even more issues for Microsoft.
I call BS (Score:2)
If the demand is there then MS will build there. UK didn't simply close up shop just because they left the EU. Stupid reporting is stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
More likely, Amazon's eating Microsoft's lunch (remember "Azure"? anyone?) in the UK and the local Microsoft goofs want something to blame for softening demand other than "the other company's product is better".
Re: (Score:3)
The UK hasn't left the EU yet. Thus your point is... pointless.
Re: (Score:3)
The UK hasn't left the EU yet. Thus your point is... pointless.
Which then makes the article pointless.
Re: (Score:2)
With the announcement by May that she wants a hard Brexit, companies have started to announce that they are either leaving or starting to plan for that eventuality. HSBC has already announced 1000 jobs moving to France.
It's highly relevant because now is the time that we really need to fight to set the goals of the negotiation. Today's High Court ruling is only a partial victory for the ignored majority who don't want hard Brexit. We need to lobby our representatives now, by the time we leave in a couple of
Re: I call BS (Score:5, Informative)
Re: I call BS (Score:5, Interesting)
Not really, it may have been meant to service Western Europe and once you aren't part of the EU some businesses may not be able to store data there. Typical head in the sand brexiter, it's ok to think the UK will be better off outside the EU but you shouldn't pretend there won't be negative aspects.
If you had spent any time engaging with Brexiteers you would know that the way to think of this is pretty simple: Brexit always right, EU always wrong. If the UK does what it thinks is best for the UK and crawls out from under the iron boot heel of EU tyranny that's laudable. If however the EU decides that it is going to do what is best for the EU and does not give the UK everything the UK wants that's the EU unfairly punishing the UK. If a company leaves the UK for the EU that's tantamount to treason even if said company is not a UK business and set up shop in the UK in the first place because the UK was part of the EU common market. However, now that the UK will be leaving the EU said company either has to move operations into the EU common market or stay in the UK and have a hard time competing with competitors that are inside the common market and do not have to wade through red tape and pay import tariffs after hard Brexit where the UK looks set to revert to WTO rules.
Re: (Score:3)
If the UK does what it thinks is best for the UK
It's actually worse than that. It's more like "if England does what it thinks is best for the UK", because you have to ignore the wishes of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar if you want a hard Brexit with an intact United Kingdom.
I'm really hoping the EU's plan to offer associate membership for individual citizens comes through. The government will naturally oppose it, but it might be a way for Soctland and Northern Ireland and Gibraltar to remain inside the EU and/or single market, while also provid
Re: (Score:2)
Try reading sometime moron.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes but demand from where? Right now the MS datacenters in UK also serve data to EU users outside UK. Do you think they will build the next datacenter to server EU users in UK, if it will be more expensive
When that is said: No I don't think that importing computer hardware will be more expensive after Brexit. The British goverment can't be that stupid.
Re: (Score:3)
The British goverment can't be that stupid.
Erm, have you ever seen the British government?
Re: (Score:2)
Erm, have you ever seen the British government?
You are aware Bozo the Clown is our Foreign Secretary
Re: (Score:2)
Yes but demand from where? Right now the MS datacenters in UK also serve data to EU users outside UK. Do you think they will build the next datacenter to server EU users in UK, if it will be more expensive
When that is said: No I don't think that importing computer hardware will be more expensive after Brexit. The British government can't be that stupid.
The minute the UK leaves the EU that datacenter is outside of EU jurisdiction. There are certain advantages to storing your stuff on a datacenter inside EU jurisdiction, for some customers that may even be a requirement.
Re:I call BS (Score:5, Informative)
But the UK is under EU law, which means you can fulfill EU data protection regulations (necessary for ANYTHING holding personal data in the UK, which is literally every online service you use).
Under Brexit, the UK won't be sufficient, even if the data protection laws NEVER change. It's literally no longer an EU-DP compliant country. Thus all that investment that could have serviced the entire EU is wasted, you need to be an EU datacenter anyway, and the UK one sits and hold UK data only.
As such, it's not stupid reporting. Microsoft are doing what EVER OTHER DATA PROCESSOR in the country is doing. I work for a school. We use an EU off-site location for backups. When Brexit strikes, that will likely have to stop.
For the same reason we cannot use iCloud as they refuse to give any guarantees that UK data will only ever stay within the EU (unlike Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Dropbox, etc. who ALL guarantee that).
UK and EU data protection laws are much stricter than you might think. Literally, cloud-based services will now have to have an EU datacenter and a UK one, whereas before Brexit just a UK one could have done both jobs.
They may change the laws, but that would require EU co-operation to allow EU data to be sent to a non-EU country, and those kinds of things generate lawsuits (it's why the EU-US aircraft travel data sharing regulations were revoked, for instance)
Re: (Score:3)
If the UK chooses what seems to be an inevitable hard Brexit AND repels all EU laws that means that a lot of the standard business practices Microsoft streamlines across Europe will now have to have special considerations.
Depending on how idiotic Brexit becomes all multinational business will be forced to rethink their UK strategy.
The UK is not simply closing shop but it may, via Brexit, stop conducting business in the same way it previously had and in some cases that will be worse than closing shop for
Re: (Score:2)
if...could...might...maybe (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
First part (27 countries) isn't true.
Second part (commons / lords) is.
Third (chances = nil). Wrong. Only a handful of even opposition are saying they wouldn't follow. Lords would give more problems. Expect literal riots if something blocks it.
Fourth. Another referendum is a complete humiliation. They'd rather take a year longer and change the laws involved so it's not necessary (almost nothing stopping them doing that).
Fifth. The people were stupid enough the first time round, they're stupid enough f
Gives us a tax break! (Score:2)
This is silly. The UK is not proposing putting tariffs on anything - part of the argument for Brexit (which I voted against) is that the UK could have more free trade deals with everyone else and avoid EU tariffs. They want to do a free trade deal with China for example. Further, if the UK was even considering tariffs to protect its industries, why would it propose putting tariffs on industries (making server racks) that don't even exist? It would make slightly more 'sense' to put tariffs on food or gas tur
Re: (Score:2)
This is silly. The UK is not proposing putting tariffs on anything - part of the argument for Brexit (which I voted against) is that the UK could have more free trade deals with everyone else and avoid EU tariffs.
Agree, the chances on the tariffs for goods coming from China being higher are very low. However the data sharing issue is real, currently a data-centre in the UK can store data for EU companies without any issue. I hope that the EU will allow this to continue, as in many cases it will benefit them, but they could decide to be difficult.
Total BS (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)