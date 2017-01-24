IBM Promised Domestic Jobs, But is Firing Thousands of US Workers and Moving Some Jobs Overseas (siliconbeat.com) 25
As companies fall all over themselves to hype creation of U.S. jobs, IBM is catching flak for promising thousands of new ones while firing folks right and left. From a report: Company CEO Ginni Rometty said in a December USA Today op-ed that her firm would hire 25,000 people for U.S. positions in the next four years, 6,000 of them this year. "She didn't mention that International Business Machines Corp. was also firing workers and sending many of the jobs overseas," reports Bloomberg. Big Blue wrapped up its third round of 2016 firings -- or "resource actions" in IBM HR parlance -- in late November, and job losses for the year likely totaled in the thousands, current and former employees told Bloomberg. Many of the jobs were shipped to Asia and Eastern Europe, and the firings have continued into this year, employees said.
INTERNATIONAL Business Machines (Score:5, Interesting)
Just a reminder that the name of the company is INTERNATIONAL Business Machines, not American Business Machines. Just because the company is based in the US doesn't mean it will necessarily hire people in the US. IBM gets roughly 65% of their revenue outside the US. One would expect their staffing to reflect that fact.
I am NOT trying to defend IBM's actions. Merely pointing out that they aren't necessarily surprising and without more context it's hard to make an informed judgement about them. I'm all for the home team but that may or may not make sense for that particular company.
It's more than putting jobs where the money is (Score:2)
So by this logic you think the Congo is a democracy and North Korea is a republic?
Another reminder: IBM has been going down the shitter for over a decade now. Is anyone really that surprised that a once mighty company that divested all of it's actual products probably doesn't need all those people any more?
People hired IBM consulting in the old days because they also had IBM hardware. Now there isn't any IBM hardware to speak of, so why the fuck would you hire them as consultants? I know I wouldn't hire IBM to consult on someone else's Linux distribution, or someone else's servers.
