Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Books Businesses

Amazon Offers To Scrap Ebook Clauses To Settle EU Antitrust Probe (reuters.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the Antitrust-Probe dept.
U.S. online retailer Amazon has offered to alter its e-book contracts with publishers in a bid to end an EU antitrust probe and stave off a possible fine, the European Commission said on Tuesday. From a report: Amazon, the biggest e-book distributor in Europe, proposed to drop some clauses in its contracts so publishers will not be forced to give it terms as good as those for rivals, the Commission said. Such clauses relate to business models, release dates, catalogs of e-books, features of e-books, promotions, agency prices, agency commissions and wholesale prices. The Commission opened an investigation into the company's e-books in English and German in June 2015, concerned that such parity clauses make it harder for other e-book retailers to compete with Amazon by developing new and innovative products and services. The EU competition enforcer gave rivals and customers a month to provide feedback before it decides whether to accept the proposal. Under EU antitrust rules, such settlements mean no finding of infringement nor fines which could reach 10 percent of a company's global turnover.

Amazon Offers To Scrap Ebook Clauses To Settle EU Antitrust Probe More | Reply

Amazon Offers To Scrap Ebook Clauses To Settle EU Antitrust Probe

Comments Filter:

  • Didn't Apple get slapped down for this sort of scheme, a few years ago, when they launched iBooks?

    • No, Apple got slapped down for a scheme where they colluded with publishers to raise ebook prices. In that case, their "give us the lowest price" clause forced publishers to charge Amazon and other ebook retailers higher prices to match Apple's prices.

      In this case, Amazon isn't colluding with the publishers to raise prices, so the clause just forces the publisher to give Amazon a lower price if they give another retailer a lower price. Still kinda sleazy (kind of a perpetual price-match policy; arguabl

Slashdot Top Deals

"For a male and female to live continuously together is... biologically speaking, an extremely unnatural condition." -- Robert Briffault

Close