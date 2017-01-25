Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


LG Continues To Bleed Money, Thanks To Smartphones (engadget.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the fate-of-our-mobile-divisions dept.
LG's big bet on modular smartphone G5 didn't pan out the way it wanted, and its mobile business continues to bleed money. From a report on Engadget: The final quarter of 2016 saw the company take a severe blow, actually losing $223.98 million, mostly thanks to its failing handset division. [...] The numbers are buried deep in its figures, however, revealing that the firm hawked 14.1 million units in the quarter. Operating losses, meanwhile, sunk to around $400.2 million despite "strong sales" of the V20. But any boost that the V20 offers only serves to offset the soul-sucking failure of the G5, still chewing through money long after the company began announcing its replacement.

