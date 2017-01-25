Google Bans 200 Publishers From Its Ad Network (recode.net) 25
Since it passed a new policy against fake news, Google has banned 200 publishers from its AdSense network, an ad placement service that automatically serves text and display ads on participating sites based on its audience. "The ban was part of an update to an existing policy that prohibits sites that mislead users with their content," reports Recode. From the report: Not all 200 publishers were swept up as part of the effort to root out fake news sites. Publishers were banned in November and December and included sites that impersonate real news organizations through shortened top-level domains, according to Google's 2016 "bad ads" report, normally released at the beginning of each year. So-called fake news publishers will sometimes take advantage of ".co" domains by appearing similar to legitimate news sites that would normally end in ".com." Google declined to provide a listing of the banned sites. Separately, the annual report on violations of advertising policy also included data on ads removed by Google. The company reported that in 2016 it took down 1.7 billion ads for violations, compared to 780 million in 2015. Google attributes the increase in ad removals to a combination of advertiser behavior and improvements in technology to detect offending ads. Also among those the removed ads were what Google calls "tabloid cloakers." These advertisers run what look like links to news headlines, but when the user clicks, an ad for a product such as a weight loss supplement pops up. Google suspended 1,300 accounts engaged in tabloid cloaking in 2016.
Non of those are quite as bad or bias as Breitbart, and it comes up in Google news results...
(FD: I run an Adblocker.) I don't get the Breitbart.
But still, I don't get the Breitbart.
CNN is every bit as biased as Breitbart, they just dress it up better and hide their yellow journalism behind third-party sources:
Breitbart headline: Hillary Clinton Tied to Pedophile Ring
CNN Headline: Sources Accuse Donald Trump of Rape, Pedophilia
The difference is trivial. Every news source is biased these days, and every reporter has an agenda. The vast majority are liberal. Some are conservative. But you're not getting the straight story out of either.
But did they get the worst fake news sites like CNN, NBC and Huffington Post? How about Faux News?
To be sure, all of these sites occasionally (or even frequently) show bias in their reporting. But none of them are blatant purveyors of fake news.
Fake news is a deliberate fiction, written with the intent to deceive, frighten, or anger the reader. It is not the same as news written with a bias, or even news reported in good faith, but with errors.
Fake news is a deliberate fiction, written with the intent to deceive, frighten, or anger the reader.
Ahh, you mean like Washington Post? Let's take a look at WP headlines that are on Google News tonight:
"Voting rights advocates fear Trump's unfounded fraud claims will lead to more restrictive laws"
I suppose that's not completely fake, some advocates might fear it. Of course, some might also fear that their thoughts are being controlled by the CIA.
"Does waterboarding work? Seven questions about the controversial interrogation technique"
More fear mongering anyone?
