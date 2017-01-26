'The Future of Advertising is Fewer, Better Ads' (recode.net) 77
For more than a decade, the online advertising world has been dominated by "display ads," served up to consumers alongside web content, search results or social media posts. But they're not the only game in town, one digital ad exec says. From a report: "I think the advertising world going forward is going to be filled with fewer, better ads," Deep Focus CEO Ian Schafer said on the latest episode of Recode Media. "The display advertising market is going to crater. By giving away stuff for free for so long, we've created an ad economy that is bigger than it should be," he added. Schafer says there's a untapped value in "nonstandard" ads, meaning branded content and other forms of advertising on platforms such as Snapchat, Musical.ly, WeHeartIt and Imgur.
Yeah, sure. I'll believe it when I see it.
Yep, AdBlock shows this page only had 32 ads blocked!
Well, most of us already see good ads. And the only good ad is one that takes 0x0 on the screen and no network requests.
I'm fairly sure if you start putting subtle ad elements into the stuff people are watching, people will make a drinking game out of "spot the product placement".
Hell, you'll even get some YouTube channels doing nothing but videos about "5 product placements you surely missed in (show)".
Why subtle and not direct? Look how well it worked in Chuck! And he was a better sponsor than Jerred...

Who or what is Chuck?
Often, ignoring is the best case for them. There are several companies that I won't do business with because their ads make me barf.
No, we won't start noticing them again. Only the most obnoxious ads get any notice as it is today by those of us who choose to ignore them.
Unfortunately we are in the minority and the vast majority of people see any and all ads. Why do you think people buy stupid shit like 'hatch-a-mole", a single use toy. Sure they get a stuffed animal afterwards, that will never get played with again. Haha, I never even knew that it's supposed to be spelled 'hatchimal' until I just googled it. Thank you Netflix, Goog
Have you ever wished for flying bacon? Of course you have!
Well folks, your dreams have now become a reality. For the low low price of just $19.95 you too can have your very own flying pigs!
Yes, you heard right! Not just one pig, not two, but a whole flock of flying pigs! And if you act now, we will throw in a free dozen eggs. Finally the means to have a quick, and delicious breakfast, brunch, or dinner!
*Wings sold separate, many restrictions apply, not available in any state that does eat meat, considered harmful while flying in the state of California, and subject to the laws of most third word countries.
Great. Now I'm hungry and you sure as hell don't deliver to Europe. Typical. Great promises and then "only valid in US and Canada", right?
Not valid in Canada. These are Great American Pigs, made and sold in the USA.
Make Bacon great again!
If you want your own bacon, you need to stop expecting America to do it for you, and tell your free-loading government to pick up the cost!
Yes, I kid... I had coffee and am feeling like a smart aleck today.

Try our new decaf, now with 100% more caffeine!
Decaff and coffee do not belong in the same sentence, unless it's close to bed time!
The following post was sponsored by DeathWish Coffee:
https://www.deathwishcoffee.co... [deathwishcoffee.com]
If it has to be advertised I don't need it.
because almost everything is advertised now
When I am in the middle of the Sahara desert and I see a bill board advert for winter parkas... then I will agree with you.
Granted, you did say *almost* everything, but I digress..
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.rddusa.com/shop/u-... [rddusa.com]

Well I'll be, I guess even Hell gets cold at night!

Advertising isn't about what you need. It's about what you can be persuaded to buy. "Need" doesn't factor in.
Advertising can make the difference where I buy the things I do need.
Me too, but not always a positive difference. I've also decided against places due to bad ads.
Location and price are what help determine my decision.
How many times have we suddenly decided we *Need* that gadget only after we saw the commercial for it? We did not realize how big the black hole was in our souls until we discovered the product that promises to fill it.
This is why "well-known" brands get to price gouge. People assume there's nothing cheaper (or better for the same price) and just follow the same habits. Competition is good, overall. And competition requires some amount of advertising.
Look at how many people using iPhones on AT&T. AT&T is the default choice for those over a certain age, but it's by far the most expensive mainstream carrier.
Actually I was (mostly) kidding. But I can justify my position, even though --again I was just joking. It's usually the "well known" brands advertising. I don't think I have seen an ad from my favorite soda brand since maybe the 90s. Now that I think of it, most of the products I have purchased I haven't done it by advertising even in the subtle sense. I usually read the amazon reviews online or ask people who may be knowledgeable. It takes discipline but one can immunize oneself from advertising. I like wa
I was more talking about brands you find in a physical store and groceries - so it's a poor example for that, but still common. Product shelf placement and package design is all advertising. Special sale pricing too.
like watching them cause they are entertaining in how they try to convince people
Ah, yes...that wonderful trope of showing someone utterly failing to do something simple, usually in black and white footage.
Enjoy this gem I just found: Infomercial Struggles Compilation [youtu.be]
Know any computer manufacturers that use that technique? (Apple)
Apple is no longer a BMW... but rather a 3 year Ford design marketed as "new" with a different color paint job, and a custom multi touch shiftier.
What I've noticed in recent car ads is they are of two types: either "model may differ from that shown" for ones you can buy without being a second mortgage (then show me the one I can buy, you know, the models with the steering wheel on the correct side) or ones which you can only lease for business (fork out a lot up front, pay monthly and after the lease when you've paid enough to have actually bought the thing you still don't own it). Not interested.
I'm looking for an RC Cola ad... once I see one, I will buy an entire shipping crate of the stuff....
I love RC Cola, but honestly forget it exists and end up buying Pepsi when I want a regular cola. It also usually gets the bottom shelf in the grocery store.
Most people younger than me have probably never tried it.
I don't drink much soda, so when I do, I want it to be a favorite. RC cola, is nice, but I prefer the more complex flavors of Coke or Dr. Pepper.
*The preceding post was sponsored by the Coca Cola Corporation, in partnership with SlashdotMedia.
We are creatures of habit, sticking to what we know we like. It's like going to your favorite restaurant and ordering your favorite meal; you see other menu items, but don't know if you will like them as much as the meal you have already tried and enjoy.
The whole industry can be scrapped. Public awareness of brands doesn't matter; that's a board level issue. Telling us McTurd Burger is back doesn't matter. Slobs will see it on the menu.
The public are paying trillions per year to be told about stuff they'd buy anyway. Scrap the fucking lot of it, and let the advert agencies rot.
The McRib is a classic example of something that is really popular, but limited term item on the menu. It is that way on purpose, because scarcity creates a subconscious desire. I know people who do not eat at McD's at all, except when McRib is out. Then they eat there all the time, not just for McRib. It is really weird when you think about it.
Disney has used a similar technique for different reasons through the years when it comes to releasing their films on home-media formats. They do large "limited" batch runs of their movies and market "for a limited time only!" to try to drive additional sales. In-fact if you look
Disney put this to perfection. Most classic Disney movies can't be bought just when you want them, oh no, they're only for sale during a very specific time and if you don't get it now, you will probably have to wait a looooooooong time, so get it now, even if you don't really want it but you might in a year and you can't buy it then...
Hey, go for it man! Add Facebook and Twitter and whatnot to your list while you're at it.
I don't use any of that crap, so that means less ads for me.
Native ads (Score:3)
Perhaps Jony Ive should switch to late night infomercials. Imagine him highlighting how soft, supple, and vibrantly colorful... a Snuggie is!
The Following Slashdot Post is sponsored by Apple. And now a brief special video, narrated by Sir Jony Ive:
(5 minute Apple Quality ad)
We now return to your Post: "Apple still has way more money than it knows what to do with, and that's OK!"
My adblock current reports having blocked 1.6M ads -- 1.6 million! No one looks at 1.6M ads, they are just clutter.
I loaded my RSS feed yesterday. 1,200 ads blocked from a single use of my RSS reader. No one looks at 1,200 ads from a single use of an RSS feed. These ads are just clutter to be ignored and blocked.
And I truly hate autoroll video ads with sound. Good way to guarantee I will never buy your product.
Speaking of which, Slashdot itself it unusable without an ad blocker. Every time I've tried without one I get redirected to some crap site. Literally every single time. I even tried from the gym on the ellipticals. Can't even read Slashdot there.
I'm constantly amazed at how many crap scripts ABP blocks. 34 on Slashdot today. That's insane.
Every time I've tried without one I get redirected to some crap site.
Don't use ad-blocker in place of cleaning up the malware on your computer. I've never been redirected.
Happens on multiple computers, including phones, Macs, PCs, and devices that don't have a proper OS. Mine and other people's devices. And only on slashdot.
I agree with you and TFA though that this is a terrible and inefficient way to do it. Unfortunately, the better way to do it - fewer but targeted ads tailored to better suit your interests and needs - is vehemently opposed by the pro-privacy crowd. The more accurately they can target the ads to
Since last time I reset Adblock -- probably four years ago or so.
...“There is a lot of audience that’s spread out on places that are not [Facebook and Google], especially younger audiences,” he said. “As audiences get younger, it’s becoming increasingly harder to reach them where everybody else is able to get reached.”...
That's it. That is all the mention of the recipients (aptly a.k.a, "targets") of the advertising. The advertising industry hasn't a clue what the targets of the advertising want with advertising, nor do they seem to care.
.
The advertising industry seems to think that so long as advertising is presented, it is welcomed. That is wrong, just wrong, on so many levels.
Until the advertising industry fixes that major and fundamental problem with their industry, advertising will be unwelcome.
Please, let them keep thinking that way and spreading misinformation. Until literally every program on TV is crap (instead of 97%) and until there are no longer any real journalism sources at all, advertising pays for a lot of nice things - even if the advertising returns very little to the company paying for it.
The advertising industry seems to think that so long as advertising is presented, it is welcomed.
The advertising industry thinks that so long as they get paid, all is well.
Businesses need to wake up, they're being scammed by the sellers of advertising space
How do they do it? They have competitive pricing, great customer service (return policy, friendly staff, etc...), they follow all distribution rules (they self-check all of their meat before it's put out on shelves), and they take care of their employees. Every C
There is two ways ads can survive (Score:3)
Entertainment and information is what people want. Until now, ads invariably did one thing: Interrupt our access to entertainment and information. And guess what: People don't like that.
Your key to getting your ads not only seen but actually associated with something good and something people want is to tie your ads into entertainment and information. Don't interrupt it, accompany it. Red Bull has really understood that. Know that Red Bull Air Race? Some crazy people flying around at breakneck speed and giving the onlookers the thrill of their life. And everyone knows that it's Red Bull that makes this thrill possible. That's cool! That's what people want! And they associate that sugar water with daredevil action and having a good time.
Have you ever seen a Red Bull ad? I haven't in the past 10 years.
So sponsor entertainment! It needn't be something huge, go and see what YouTubers have tons of followers and ponder how you can become part of their show. Note, this is important: DO NOT get them to endorse your product, YOUR PRODUCT has to become part of their show. It has to be part of the "cool". But, and this is also again important, it must not take over the show. Else that Youtuber is considered a sellout and his followers will leave. Your job is to find out how your product fits into his routine and your product must not break his routine, for that's why people are watching him!
If you prefer something more "serious", try to sponsor something closer to documentaries. That is a mostly uncharted land and I really wonder why. Because people doing serious documentaries are usually considered credible and trustworthy by their viewers, so why not use them for your product? Again, the product has to match the person, the style and the documentary (it's kinda pointless to have an archaeologist drink a cup of coffee from fine porcelain on a digging site, but he could hold a cup whenever he's talking to the camera and take a sip whenever he's in the picture but not talking while showing some ruins or something). And again, subtlety is key. People love finding stuff out themselves. Let them! Maybe even make it some sort of game.
That's where you can thrive. And people will actually love you and your product for it instead of considering you an invasive nuisance. Because yes, you can force us to endure your ads. But you cannot make us watch. And you cannot force us to like something that we consider obnoxious and invasive because it interrupts what we're looking for: Entertainment and Information. Become part of that entertainment and information and we'll actually love you. And your product.
And we buy what we love.
*wiiings
Probably spelled that way so some dumb ass doesn't sue them for not developing flight ability after drinking just like the animated ad depicts.
Have you ever seen a Red Bull ad?
Yes. They do slightly crude looking animation where some non avian ends up flying.
And yes, I think product placement and sponsoring is what will survive of advertising. Nobody watches the commercial breaks anymore. Everyone just uses them for a bathroom break or to get more snacks. Sometimes it feels like people's bladders are getting more and more honed to fit into the ad slot.
That's not sustainable. Ads that nobody watches are wasted money. And even the ads that people watch are wasted. Try this experiment: Sit down with a buddy, watch a show. Then, after the show, ask him for the ads
- John Wanamaker 1919
Mossberg: Lousy ads are ruining the online experience:
Last Saturday, as the New England Patriots were sloppily beating the Houston Texans 34–16 in a playoff game, I wanted to look at the highlight video of a play using the NFL app on my iPad. To watch that 14-second clip, I had to suffer through a 30-second ad for something so irrelevant to me that I can’t even recall what it was.
...
But the world has changed as journalism and entertainment have been disrupted by technology. Great power has shifted to the advertisers. I learned this almost immediately after I left the Journal in 2013 and co-founded Recode on January 2nd, 2014.
About a week after our launch, I was seated at a dinner next to a major advertising executive. He complimented me on our new site’s quality and on that of a predecessor site we had created and run, AllThingsD.com. I asked him if that meant he’d be placing ads on our fledgling site. He said yes, he’d do that for a little while. And then, after the cookies he placed on Recode helped him to track our desirable audience around the web, his agency would begin removing the ads and placing them on cheaper sites our readers also happened to visit. In other words, our quality journalism was, to him, nothing more than a lead generator for target-rich readers, and would ultimately benefit sites that might care less about quality.
Yes, this advertiser was bold (no, balled) enough to basically tell Mossberg he will screw him over, and he would not be able to do anything against it, because the only way to oppose him was to get no money at all. As long as they have this power, they will give you more and worse ads. Period.
And this is your fault - because you felt entitled to get everything for free.