The Doomsday Clock Is Reset: Closest To Midnight Since The 1950s (npr.org) 60
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has taken the unprecedented step of moving the Doomsday Clock ahead 30 seconds, taking the world to two-and-a-half-minute to midnight. The scientists said Thursday that several factors weighed heavily in their decision, particularly climate change denial by people in power -- they cited U.S. President Donald Trump -- and talk about more nuclear weapons. From a report on NPR: The setting is the closest the clock has come to midnight since 1953, when scientists moved it to two minutes from midnight after seeing both the U.S. and the Soviet Union test hydrogen bombs. It remained at that mark until 1960. "Make no mistake, this has been a difficult year," Rachel Bronson, executive director and publisher of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said as the new setting was announced Thursday.
Meaningless (Score:3, Insightful)
This is a meaningless metric. There is no such thing as doomsday. The World is not a clock. You are OK. Breathe out.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a meaningless metric. There is no such thing as doomsday. The World is not a clock. You are OK. Breathe out.
Although the analogy with a clock may not be entirely accurate since it isn't always moving forwards, the concept of a metric to determine the risk of nuclear mass destruction isn't. (although it can never be very accurate without knowing what's going on inside the governing bodies behind closed doors).
Re: (Score:2)
Also, given that chickenhawks tend to push militancy without personal experience in the cost of war, it's not exactly a surprise that when chickenhawks are in power there's concern that war would be more likely, and that war itself would tend to increase the likeihood that nuclear weapons would be used.
Re: Meaningless (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But it's a bigger score than most Presidents achieve. DJT will probably be bragging soon.
Re:Meaningless (Score:5, Insightful)
It isn't meaningless metric. It is a great piece of elitist propaganda that indicates how they like things at that moment. Whenever someone is against the globalist agenda they advance the clock, and when Obama took over, they love it, and moved it back a bit. Even though Obama pissed off Russia and gave Iran a clear path to Nuclear weapons, none of that mattered.
It is what it is, propaganda, and as such it has meaning,
Re: (Score:3)
It's a published opinion of a group of scientists, it's their way of summing up to the world how they think we are doing in terms of not self-destructing our way of life.
The meaning in 1953 was: within 2 minutes we could go from the status-quo to a post-nuclear-holocaust world with little or no chance of de-escalation along the way. I think the meaning is similar today, but with some caveats and nuances thrown in about global warming increasing political tensions among nuclear powers, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There is no such thing as doomsday
Well, there is a doomsday but nuclear war would not be it. Yes a lot of humans would die in an all-out nuclear war, maybe even the majority, but it would not wipe out the human species. Not even close.
Climate change is also not it. Primitive stone age tribesmen millions of years ago survived far worse climate conditions than what climate change believers are projecting.
Big-ass asteroid would do it. Or a rogue planet. Or a mega volcano like the one that caused the Permian extinction.
Re: (Score:1)
Not doomsday (Score:5, Insightful)
Climate change is not doomsday nor does it in any way compare to nuclear holocaust. It is a different climate, one in which humans and life can continue to prosper. Comparing that to total destruction of half of the world while the half would have to live in nuclear fallout for thousands of year is just a joke.
Re: (Score:1)
about 2 Billion people live in areas will be under water if all ice melts. This wil mean large scale war.
Re: (Score:2)
All ice melting takes upwards of a thousand years.
What you are suggesting is the equivalent of people in the year 1000 giving up farming, metal working, horses, clothes, and roads in order to avoid depleting resources for the people of the 21st century.
Worrying about what happens centuries from now isn't just stupid, it is utterly irresponsible.
Re:Not either or but both (Score:2)
"Over the course of 2016, the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity's most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons and climate change
... This already-threatening world situation was the backdrop for a rise in strident nationalism worldwide in 2016, including in a U.S. presidential campaign during which the eventual victor, Donald Trump, made dist
Re: (Score:2)
Like on Mexico for cancelling their meeting and embarrassing him.
Week one.
Mexico embarrassment (Score:2)
Mexico's currency tumbled as a result [businessinsider.com] — are you sure, it was Trump, who got embarrassed by the cancellation?
Re: (Score:3)
Climate change changes resource availability. Particularly water. If areas that once had water no longer have water that will put stress on their economy potentially making them less politically stable.
If natural disasters increase linked to climate change, certain seas may no longer be feasible to collect oil from. Perhaps flooding from rising sea levels will cause areas to be evacuated causing widespread homelessness and unrest.
Climate change has upset the status quo many times over history. Encouragi
Re: (Score:3)
The US military recognizes that global warming puts stress on people and governments. Human life can prosper with a changed climate, but it can't always continue in-place. People may have to move, because their current habitation may no longer be habitable. If that movement requires crossing national borders, it becomes an international incident.
That's why global warming advances the Doomsday Clock - its side-effects on national sovereignty and politics.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the bigger threats of climate change is that it may trigger a nuclear power to use their weapons due to environmental stress.
Re: (Score:2)
One study predicts that the Persian Gulf will be uninhabitable due to increase temperatures by 2100. The people living there will have to move to cooler areas, wear environmental suits or die off.
http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/27/world/persian-gulf-heat-climate-change/index.html [cnn.com]
Silicon Valley will be under four feet of water by 2100, as it was built on a flood plain. No one yet is talking about building miles of levees to keep the water at bay.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/apr/22/silicon-valley [theguardian.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Technical point: unless someone was liberally using cobalt-salted bombs, radiation would be down to manageable levels in a month or two: The 7-10 rule [fema.gov] applies here.
I might also add that we've been living in the shadow of fallout for nearly 70 years now. No mutants. No Godzilla. Not even giant ants. .
.(grin).
Re: (Score:2)
Really. Especially in the late 80s and early 60s, when we were often a hair-width away from someone on either side actually pushing the button and kicking off World War Three.
Remember us? (Score:1)
Anybody? Please care about us again!
Awesome ... (Score:1)
"Science" (Score:3)
Make some arbitrary metric from an infinite series of divisible time units, politicize it, and call it "science".
And no, "advancing" the "clock" is hardly an unprecedented event.
And people call eschatology a dubious methodology.
Re: (Score:2)
Just because they are scientists, that doesn't mean they are calling it science. If a scientist eats a cheeseburger, that's not science either.
Compare it to DEFCON [wikipedia.org], except it's civilian and non-actionable.
Re: (Score:2)
If it is being presented by the "Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists", and they aren't claiming it's science, it needs a disclaimer.
Which won't be happening.
more disguised opinion (Score:2, Insightful)
Same thing goes for the stealth editorialists in the media, prostitutes who look down on prostitutes because they're prostitutes, etc.
Happy is the man who walks a straight path.
Re: (Score:1)
If the facts are so important, why don't you present facts?
We do [carbonbrief.org], we present facts on a regular basis. [nature.com] That's our job. [epa.gov]
Problem is, the regular person doesn't spend much time reading academic journals. They'd rather get their news from Facebook or Twitter. So we've created these sensationalist measures to call attention and stir debate on the real facts that otherwise might go unnoticed by the general population.
Re: (Score:2)
So in other words, you're perfectly OK with North Korea and Iran having nuclear weapons, so long as we have more of them. Gotcha.
What it really is (Score:1)
This is nothing more than a way for the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to protest against Trump's environmental policy.
Political statement (Score:2)
No "Science" behind the reasoning of what they set their doomsday clock at.
This sounds like someone's way of expressing personal disdain for different political situations.
Particularly climate change denial by people in power -- they cited U.S. President Donald Trump -- and talk about more nuclear weapons.
Climate change in the short term is as inevitable as continued population growth.
It's not too important whether people in power acknowledge it; It's going to happen.
If you want to stop climate change,
Watered Down (Score:2)
Created in 1947, the Doomsday Clock was conceived by scientists who had participated in the Manhattan Project. Initially seen as an indicator of the likelihood of disastrous nuclear conflict, it now also includes other threats, such as climate change, biological weapons and cyberthreats.
The more stuff they throw in, the less this thing means.
Re: (Score:2)
What's your point?
Almost there (Score:2)
We elected the guy who doesn't want war w Russia (Score:1)
President Trump and Putin are cultivating a bromance and somehow that puts us closer to nuclear war?
This stinks of propaganda.
Look for NPR's reporting to become more desperate as their funding becomes threatened.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, climate change is pushing us to annihilation (Score:2)
What a fucking joke.
no respect (Score:2)
I have no respect for these guys; they simply use their scientific credentials to promote their own political prejudices. These people are so ignorant, they still believe in a Malthusian catastrophe.
I think The Onion puts it pretty well:
Doomsday Clock Pushed To One Minute To Midnight After Arby’s Threatens Launch Of 3-Cheese Jalapeño Beef ’N Bacon Melt
http://www.theonion.com/articl... [theonion.com]
Re: (Score:2)