PayPal Has Been Talking With Amazon on Payments, CEO Says

A new feature could be coming to your Amazon checkout process. It's called PayPal. Amazon and PayPal are in talks about the possibility of the online retail giant supporting PayPal payments at checkout, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in an interview. While Schulman didn't say when -- or even if -- a deal might happen between the companies, he did tell Bloomberg that the companies are trying to determine how they can "use one another's assets to the mutual benefit" of their customers. From the report:"We're closing in on 200 million users on our platform right now. At that scale, it's hard for any retailer to think about not accepting PayPal," Schulman said.

PayPal Has Been Talking With Amazon on Payments, CEO Says

  • Amazon already handles payments for people who sell on Amazon. I can even make donations to third parties who participate in Amazon's services. Why would they want to accept Paypal too, unless just to allow people to spend their Paypal balance which they are foolish enough to keep at Paypal?
  • From my eBay and paypal experience as a seller: buyer contests transaction, they loose on eBay side, but paypal sides with the buyer, you loose product and money. Google for issues people have with paypal/check consumeraffairs.com. Add this them as a payment to Amazon and I am gone from that market place.

      I think the word you are looking for there is LOSE, not LOOSE....

      ;)

  • amazon should mediate between the reseller and the customer. Why should it be the resellers risk, what payment methods the marketplace offers?

