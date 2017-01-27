PayPal Has Been Talking With Amazon on Payments, CEO Says (bloomberg.com) 21
A new feature could be coming to your Amazon checkout process. It's called PayPal. Amazon and PayPal are in talks about the possibility of the online retail giant supporting PayPal payments at checkout, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in an interview. While Schulman didn't say when -- or even if -- a deal might happen between the companies, he did tell Bloomberg that the companies are trying to determine how they can "use one another's assets to the mutual benefit" of their customers. From the report:"We're closing in on 200 million users on our platform right now. At that scale, it's hard for any retailer to think about not accepting PayPal," Schulman said.
Arguably this means fewer leaches. Paypal is used to accept payments. If the vendors don't have to deposit payments into their bank before making purchases from Amazon, it's a win.
Yes they do. They get partially refunded to consumers when they use credit card reward programs.
yep, because it was "paypal or amazon payments". But amazon payments are free for amazon. I guess.
If you process less than $300/month, Paypal probably makes sense. You don't want to pay $35/month plus a percentage for a merchant account at that level.
If you process $3,000 / month, a merchant account makes sense.
If you're Amazon and you do $8 billion / month, you negotiate. Normal published fees don't apply. Buying a merchant bank might make sense.
Square fits in their somewhere, as does CCBill. It all depends on what you do and how much you do.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the word you are looking for there is LOSE, not LOOSE....
amazon should mediate between the reseller and the customer. Why should it be the resellers risk, what payment methods the marketplace offers?