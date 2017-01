PayPal Has Been Talking With Amazon on Payments, CEO Says

A new feature could be coming to your Amazon checkout process. It's called PayPal. Amazon and PayPal are in talks about the possibility of the online retail giant supporting PayPal payments at checkout, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in an interview. While Schulman didn't say when -- or even if -- a deal might happen between the companies, he did tell Bloomberg that the companies are trying to determine how they can " use one another's assets to the mutual benefit " of their customers. From the report: