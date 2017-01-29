Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


United States Government Privacy Politics

Trump's Executive Order Eliminates Privacy Act Protections For Foreigners (whitehouse.gov) 12

Posted by EditorDavid from the huddled-masses-yearning-to-breathe-free dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Kernel Kurtz writes : January 28 is supposed to be Data Privacy Day, so it seems fitting in an alternative sort of way that U.S. President Trump just signed an executive order that eliminates Privacy Act protections for foreigners. As a non-American, I find it curious that the person who says he wants to bring jobs to America is simply confirming the post-Snowden belief that America is not a safe place to do business.
The Privacy Act has been in place since 1974. But now section 14 of Trump's "Enhancing Public Safety" executive order directs federal agencies to "ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information" to the extent consistent with applicable law.

Trump's Executive Order Eliminates Privacy Act Protections For Foreigners

