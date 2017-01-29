Trump's Executive Order Eliminates Privacy Act Protections For Foreigners (whitehouse.gov) 24
Long-time Slashdot reader Kernel Kurtz writes : January 28 is supposed to be Data Privacy Day, so it seems fitting in an alternative sort of way that U.S. President Trump just signed an executive order that eliminates Privacy Act protections for foreigners. As a non-American, I find it curious that the person who says he wants to bring jobs to America is simply confirming the post-Snowden belief that America is not a safe place to do business.
The Privacy Act has been in place since 1974. But now section 14 of Trump's "Enhancing Public Safety" executive order directs federal agencies to "ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information" to the extent consistent with applicable law.
Do the right thing - stand against Trump's bigotry (Score:1)
Donald Trump's bigoted and idiotic executive orders are blocking legal visitors at airports, and spreading chaos at tech companies.
Seriously - when someone manages to escape a civil war and work his way into the tech industry - we shouldn't send him or his family back at the airport when he's traveling or living here on a valid visa.
These are our friends and colleagues. If we don't speak up for them, we have no honor.
Amazing how much he fucked up in just 10 days (Score:2)
Seriously, ban legal, visa-holder residents for 90 days? Was he expecting that not to turn into a shitshow?
The Privacy Act does not protect non-US persons, which is problematic for the exchange of Passenger Name Record information between the US and the European Union.
The privacy act already doesn't apply to non-US persons.
let him unilaterally decide whatever he wants.
I don't remember the United States being a monarchy.
At what point does Congress tell him he's not a king?
Trump has to follow either the US Constitution, or whatever Congress decides he's allowed to do.
What happens if he doesn't adhere to the above? I get the feeling we're about to find out.
Well, he learned from the best: Obama, and Bush, and Clinton, and Bush...
Based on what I have seen over the past eight days, I'd say those men are paragons of statesmanship compared to Trump.
We live in interesting times...
Most nations keep vast databases on that for tax, length of stay, who a person works for or the other reason they are in a nation e.g. work, education, holiday.
i.e. within the limits of the Computer Matching and Privacy Protection Act.
Is the person still working, have they changed jobs? What qualifications?
If their work ends in the they can try for another job, study or return to their own nation.
