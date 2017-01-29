All-Corn Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals 19
An anonymous reader quotes Engadget: A new paper outlines the efforts of scientists at the University of Strasbourg to determine why the European hamster has been dying off at an alarming rate... Previously, the rodent's diet consisted of grains, roots and insects. But the regions in which its numbers were dropping have been taken over by the industrial farming of corn... Researchers in France have discovered that a monotonous diet of corn causes hamsters to exhibit some unusual behavior -- cannibalism.
âoeImproperly cooked maize-based diets have been associated with higher rates of homicide, suicide and cannibalism in humans," the researchers point out, and they believe it's the absence of vitamin B3 which is affecting the hamsters' nervous system and triggering dementia-like behavior. Hamsters are already an endangered species in Western Europe, so this is being heavily-researched. And they obviously won't improve their chances of survival with cannibalism.
And they obviously won't improve their chances of survival with cannibalism.
It's tempting to accept this statement at face value, but an instance of cannibalism involves the death of an individual, not the death of a species. Cannibalism is just another variant of natural selection, and it's fairly easy to construct a scenario where it in fact leads to better overall survival rates (e.g. only the sick are eaten, or the challenge of evading being eaten leads to the accelerated development of intelligence/swiftness/whatever). Whether it turns out that way in this case remains to be
Grains are only somewhat harmful. It's sugar that will really do you in.
Of course, the thoughtful food manufacturers have kindly combined the two in every conceivable manner, often also folding in some toxic fats for good measure.
Stick to food that a hunter-gatherer could find, and you won't go far wrong. (Clue: that includes no sugar - except for a little honey occasionally - and no grains. If we had evolved to eat grains we would have four stomachs).
I just had forced myself to like my grits by calling it Polenta and now I'm getting homicidal thoughts after that article.
I might also develop a liking for long pig.
The dim-witted hamsters don't realize that they need to nixtamize their maize to get adequate nutrition.
Well, not so much the cannibalism part, but the dementia part.
Corn cell walls separated mostly by Hemicellulose [wikipedia.org], and breaking down this tough molecule is necessary to access the nutritional compounds found within, including niacin. Humans can't do it very easily. Mesoamericans figured out the way a long, long time ago how to break apart hemicellulose by mixing a little ash into the water used to boil the maize kernels, breaking apart the hemicellulose and freeing up the niacin, a process called nixtamaliz [wikipedia.org]
Europeans basically feed maize to pigs.
After WWII we asked the frogs what they needed. They said 'corn'. We sent them 'pig food'. The butthurt was epic.
An all-corn diet has virtually no protein... The body will eventually rebel against such a diet, and force a change in nutrient availability. I was born and raised in Iowa, so I love the taste of corn, but even I know that a man cannot live on corn alone... nor a rat.