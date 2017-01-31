Even Sprint Beat AT&T and Verizon in Customer Growth (cnet.com) 23
Customers are turning to Sprint again. From a report on CNET: In fact, they're starting to look to the nation's fourth-largest wireless carrier over stalwarts like AT&T and Verizon Wireless. The company said it added 405,000 net new post-paid subscribers -- people who pay at the end of the month and tend to be more loyal. Of that total, 368,000 were phone customers, Sprint's highest rate of growth in four years. The numbers suggest Sprint is starting to pull itself out of a death spiral, reversing years of losses, customers faced with poor service and a network that lagged behind the competition. Sprint's customer growth came at a time when all the carriers were aggressive with holiday promotions. It's a trend that will likely continue, resulting in more potential deals for consumers. "Sprint is turning the corner," CEO Marcelo Claure said in the company's fiscal third-quarter report on Tuesday.
Re: Cool story, bro. (Score:1)
Just wait until those poor bastards get their first bill and have to spend hours getting it straight, then the same thing keeps happening every month.
Good Lord Slashdot (Score:1)
Know how your readership numbers are dropping? That doesn't mean "Hey its time to implement ads that lock up the top 25% of the browser as people scroll until they fuss around to get fucking rid of the thing.
Doesn't affect most of us in places where we control our workstations, but goddamn it's exactly that kind of shit that turns users to use Ad Blockers to begin with you monumental pisswhiffles.
Whoever pushed to have that idea implemented that is one of your greatest enemies within.
Simple and straightforward reason for this. (Score:1)
Sprint offers sweetheart deals... for now (Score:1)
Then they will do like all the rest and kill those deals off as time goes by, and then those customers will flip back to AT&T/Verizon. Just another merry-go-round.
Saturated Market (Score:2)
Indeed, but is that news for tech nerds? Finance nerds, perhaps.
They need to fix their network (Score:2)
Only reason I stick with AT&T is their 4G LTE coverage and the civilized function of being able to use DATA whine in a call. Verizon and their archaic system that disallows data during a call needs to be thrown out.
Problem is Sprint uses the same technology as Verizon.
Is there really a use case for having data while in a phone call? Do you really want to get an e-mail notification or listen/watch streaming content while talking to someone on the phone?
If it is a huge concern, just use a VoIP client (Facetime, Skype, etc).