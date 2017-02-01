Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Communications Facebook Social Networks Software The Internet News Technology

Facebook Changes Feed To Promote Posts That Aren't Fake, Sensational, Or Spam (techcrunch.com) 33

Posted by BeauHD from the fine-tuned dept.
TechCrunch is reporting that Facebook is prioritizing "authentic" content in News Feed with a ranking algorithm change that detects and promotes content "that people consider genuine, and not misleading, sensational, or spammy." The algorithm will also boost stories that are going viral in real-time. From the report: To build the update, Facebook categorized Pages that frequently share inauthentic posts like fake news and clickbaity headlines, or get their posts hidden often. It then used these posts to train an algorithm that detects similar content as its shared in the News Feed. Facebook will now give extra feed visibility to posts that don't show signs of similarity to inauthentic content. Meanwhile, Facebook wants to more quickly surface big stories going viral either because the topic is being posted about by lots of people, or a Page post about the topic is seeing tons of engagement. Facebook will then take that as a signal that you might temporarily care more about the topic, and therefore show it in your News Feed while it's still hot. Facebook says it doesn't anticipate significant changes to most Pages' News Feed distribution, but some might see a small increase or decrease in referral traffic or outbound clicks depending on if they share authentic, timely content vs inauthentic and outdated stories.

Facebook Changes Feed To Promote Posts That Aren't Fake, Sensational, Or Spam More | Reply

Facebook Changes Feed To Promote Posts That Aren't Fake, Sensational, Or Spam

Comments Filter:

  • From:

    Washington Post
    Fox
    Huffington Post
    USAToday
    NYT
    MSNBC
    NPR
    Vox

    • 17 reasons why they should demote stories that begin with "17 reasons why they should demote stories that begin with "17 reasons why they should demote stories that begin with "17 reasons why they should demote stories that begin with "17 reasons why they should demote stories that begin with "17 reasons why they should demote stories that begin with..... ^c

      Damn. There must be something wrong with my code...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Adriax ( 746043 )

      Breitbart articles trigger a warning siren and a mechanical hand pops out of the computer to smack the poster with a rolled up newspaper.

  • People who get their news from Facebook (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @08:10AM (#53779937)
    Are probably not really that interested in whether the 'news' is real or not.

  • Seems likely to fail (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So it

    promotes content "that people consider genuine

    Isn't the real problem that people consider anything that matches their confirmation bias to be genuine?

  • which they don't have, so this is only going to end up with frenzied REEEEEEEEEEEEEEing from one group or another. It is going to be hilarious if you don't give a shit.

  • Third-party fact checkers scares the... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by randomErr ( 172078 ) <ervin,kosch&gmail,com> on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @08:20AM (#53779983) Homepage Journal
    Third-party fact checkers scares the hell out of me. Snopes, FactCheck.org, Politifact, ABC News, and AP can be argued not to be impartial and to have a political agenda. If that can be proven out then only one voice will truly be heard on Facebook.
    • Snopes ran by Kim Lacapria who self describes herself as 'openly left-leaning and a liberal.'
    • FactCheck.org and Politifact - Trump quoted an article about the number of deaths via the poorly ran Vetrans Adminstration. Trump was reported as giving false facts. When the original CNN article came out the article was reported as completely true.

    I can point out similar instances with the other sources. I'm not totally against using these sources but I want a balance from the other sources on the other side of the political aisle.

    • Third-party fact checkers scares the hell out of me

      *hugs*

      You'll get through this. Be brave!

    • The problem is that most of the people that use those services dont really give a fuck about facts. They feel if youre not part of their bubble, you dont matter to them. especially if you disagree.
  • I've had to report and ignore more than one idiot still on their soapbox about vaccinations causing autism.

    5 minutes with Google will pull up that mercury was used as a preservative, had some correlation to autism, and hasn't been used since the Gov banned it in the 70's or 80's. And those research papers everyone pulls up? They all reference 1 paper, done in the 60's.

    I can't wait for the braindead, unwashed masses to actually have a few braincells capable of independent thought. Since these same idio
  • I give this at most a week before something obviously fake gets promoted or the spammers figure out how to get around the algorithm and Facebook has to apologize again and looks completely inept.

  • And you won't guess what happened next!

Slashdot Top Deals

A hacker does for love what others would not do for money.

Close