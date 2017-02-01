Facebook Changes Feed To Promote Posts That Aren't Fake, Sensational, Or Spam (techcrunch.com) 33
TechCrunch is reporting that Facebook is prioritizing "authentic" content in News Feed with a ranking algorithm change that detects and promotes content "that people consider genuine, and not misleading, sensational, or spammy." The algorithm will also boost stories that are going viral in real-time. From the report: To build the update, Facebook categorized Pages that frequently share inauthentic posts like fake news and clickbaity headlines, or get their posts hidden often. It then used these posts to train an algorithm that detects similar content as its shared in the News Feed. Facebook will now give extra feed visibility to posts that don't show signs of similarity to inauthentic content. Meanwhile, Facebook wants to more quickly surface big stories going viral either because the topic is being posted about by lots of people, or a Page post about the topic is seeing tons of engagement. Facebook will then take that as a signal that you might temporarily care more about the topic, and therefore show it in your News Feed while it's still hot. Facebook says it doesn't anticipate significant changes to most Pages' News Feed distribution, but some might see a small increase or decrease in referral traffic or outbound clicks depending on if they share authentic, timely content vs inauthentic and outdated stories.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not like Star Trek: The Next Generation is 'fake news'. C'mon, man.
Automatically demotes stories (Score:1)
From:
Washington Post
Fox
Huffington Post
USAToday
NYT
MSNBC
NPR
Vox
Re: (Score:2)
Damn. There must be something wrong with my code...
Re: (Score:2)
Breitbart articles trigger a warning siren and a mechanical hand pops out of the computer to smack the poster with a rolled up newspaper.
People who get their news from Facebook (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Seems likely to fail (Score:2, Insightful)
So it
promotes content "that people consider genuine
Isn't the real problem that people consider anything that matches their confirmation bias to be genuine?
Requires integrity (Score:1)
which they don't have, so this is only going to end up with frenzied REEEEEEEEEEEEEEing from one group or another. It is going to be hilarious if you don't give a shit.
Third-party fact checkers scares the... (Score:4, Interesting)
I can point out similar instances with the other sources. I'm not totally against using these sources but I want a balance from the other sources on the other side of the political aisle.
Re: (Score:1)
*hugs*
You'll get through this. Be brave!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
What about the rest of the BS? (Score:2)
5 minutes with Google will pull up that mercury was used as a preservative, had some correlation to autism, and hasn't been used since the Gov banned it in the 70's or 80's. And those research papers everyone pulls up? They all reference 1 paper, done in the 60's.
I can't wait for the braindead, unwashed masses to actually have a few braincells capable of independent thought. Since these same idio
I give this at most a week (Score:2)
Facebook Changes Feed (Score:2)
And you won't guess what happened next!