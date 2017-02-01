LibreOffice 5.3 Released, Touted As 'One of the Most Feature-Rich Releases' Ever (omgubuntu.co.uk) 199
An anonymous reader shares a report: A new month, and a brand new version of open-source office suite LibreOffice is now available to download. And what a release it is. LibreOffice 5.3 introduces a number of key new features and continues work on improving the look and feel of the app across all major platforms. The Document Foundation describes LibreOffice 5.3 as "one of the most feature-rich releases in the history of the application." One of the headline features is called MUFFIN interface, a new toolbar design similar to the Microsoft Office Ribbon UI.
I didn't like using Word for large documents.
I invested time and learned to use Latex. It has addressed my problems.
Using an alternative office clone that doesn't also solve the problems of wysiwyg editors is not appealing.
Cool story Grandbro.
Get off my lawn!
I invested time and learned to use Latex.
I think there is an OpenOffice extension that outputs latex.
:-)
I think there is an OpenOffice extension that outputs latex.
:-)
There is, and I've used it a number of times, once to convert someone's 700+ page manuscript so I could produce a proper book with LaTeX. It works reasonably well, actually, and is so much better than trying to typeset with a tool (like a word processor) not really suited to producing press-ready output.
LaTeX/Export To Other Formats [wikibooks.org]
This about LibreOffice WORRIES me: The download web page doesn't display correctly in either Firefox or Internet Explorer.
Editing Latex on a mac in bbedit is pretty snappy.
Not if you're copying a 17Mb file at the time time (but I'm not sure I want to start a holy war over that... [kottke.org])
In 1997 with 1024 times less RAM than we have today.
http://www.everymac.com/system... [everymac.com]
bbedit? Vim is the One True Way to edit text...
I use VIM most places. But I've used bbedit on macs for years. If I'm in terminal on the mac I might use vim out of muscle memory, or if I need to do some real regexing, but bbedit is good for in the way notepad++ is good when mouses are the tool of choice.
Huh? I use the latest LibreOffice regularly on a late 2008 MacBook Pro with a 128GB Crucial SSD, on El Capitan. Works great, and that's a Core 2 Duo CPU with 8GB of DDR3 RAM. It'd be considered obsolete by pretty much anyone these days - yet it performs admirably.
OS X versions past 10.7 suck donkey balls on mechanical hard drives for some reason. The CPU on your Mac Mini has nothing much to do with its sluggishness. Replace the drive with an SSD and you'll fell like you've got a completely different, new ma
Just wanted to confirm that I've noticed the same thing. I have an i7 Mac Mini, and while OSX has been overall ok, I noticed that after upgrading to 10.12 my performance basically fell through the floor. The machine is almost useless now. I'm due for an upgrade anyway so I have a new machine coming in, so it'll be a moot point, but it's bloody annoying.
I'm guessing that they've eliminated a lot of the caching systems that they used to have, because things as simple as bringing up a list of applications f
It's actually probably your storage is slow. I have a 5 year old i3 laptop that hums along and never see any noticeable disk access, it's also got an SSD.
That's the answer - throw more hardware at it. Heaven forbid devs should write efficient code.
Touted As 'One of the Most Feature-Rich Releases' Ever
That is a very Microsoft like statement, "goodness" defined by feature count, and probably not a good path to go down.
Usually a new release increases the feature-count with features the previous didn't have but in this case they appear to be not quite sure.
That is a very Microsoft like statement, "goodness" defined by feature count, and probably not a good path to go down.
Agreed. Take word processors, for example. The features available in standard word processor software 30 years ago are still probably adequate for 97% of tasks today. If companies like Microsoft had just focused on improving those core features, that would have been great. But instead, you get these bloated hybrids that don't work well for text-editing and basic word processing (because they're overfull of unnecessary crap, some of which screws up basic editing). And they're not good for proper "deskto
The problem with your thesis is that your 97% isn't *my* 97%.
The problem with your thesis is that your 97% isn't *my* 97%.
No, I'm talking about 97% of general office tasks, not MY tasks. MS Word is crap for many of the tasks **I** want to do.
Most people in offices use MS Word to do pretty basic stuff on an everyday basis -- crafting memos, simple short documents, etc. Outside of offices, the primary uses are probably people like students, who need to write short papers and such. All of these things could have been done with the features of MS Word decades ago.
For the majority of more complex common office tasks (e.g., m
But what are the lighter and GOOD alternatives out there?
Get a copy of WordStar 5.5 from somewhere and run it with DosBox.
You think I'm joking but it does all the basics. In its time it was considered great stuff. What's better about today's word processors? More fonts, lots of graphics? Fine if you're doing a newsletter or an advertising piece. If you're writing a report or a letter or a memo, not much added value.
Oh, wait - I liked VisiCalc. Lotus 1-2-3 wasn't bad either, now that I think of it.
I'd kill for a Keynote/pages clone (Score:2)
I just adore the Keynote/Pages interface. Actually I adore the previous version where it had the NextStep Inspector interface. The new one isn't as good. But both are a step way above Microsoft's office.
What galls me with Pages and Keynote is they aren't compatible with Zotero the footnoting/reference manager. Ergo I must use Microsoft Office. oh the agony of that.
If only there was a work alike for keynote or pages interface but was open source. Then we'd have something.
Copy a good interface if you ar
That's what point releases are for, you numb nuts.
Translation: "We added gimmicky crap instead of spending time to fix existing bugs"
Wow, salty, is it supposed to sound cool? Maybe better check your facts. [documentfoundation.org]
so... is that another way of saying that the current version has less features than previous versions?
In my experience, there's a direct correlation between "feature rich" and "buggy" for any new release.
In other words, I'll presume it to be the most buggy release ever, until I hear otherwise.
Maybe git it a try and see for yourself.
Maybe git it a try and see for yourself.
No, my time is too important to spend it on being a guinea pig.
I'd like to see what others have to say, as well as how many/severe bugs are reported first, before investing any time.
Multicore for spreadsheets..? (Score:2)
If you need multi-core threading to evaluate your spread sheets you are doing it wrong. Cell errors in spread sheets of that size can be pretty much impossible to find. At that size the process described by the calculations in the spread sheet is too big to be checked/audited. There are better ways to do things that are less subject to errors than multiple page thousand line spread sheets.
I could tell you a story that would make you weep, but in the interest of brevity let's just say that sometimes you are Igor and you just do what Dr. Frankenstein says.
Nah man, dish up. Slashdot could use a good old-fashioned horror story from the trenches. Used to be common around here back in the day.
OK...
I got a call from a guy that I used to work with. He was an engineer who went for a lobotomy and came back as a manager at a company that I contract for. He knew that I was good at VBA and that I was contracting, and he had an idea to track and plan all engineering resource allocation in a half-billion dollar company through the use of Excel spreadsheets. Specifically, he envisioned a system where his master Excel sheet would burp out individual worksheets that each functional manager would fill out, then send back to him. He would then compile them all and run the analysis.
I tried to talk him out of it - first of all, there are off the shelf resource planning apps. Nope. Well, I could make you an intranet site. Nope. Hey, you guys shell out for Sharepoint - I could put together something using that. Nope. Excel. "The managers all know how to use it." Uh-huh.
So, I'm a contractor and I need the work... what the hell? I spend some time on it, and it was beautiful in its horrificness. Lots of delightful event-driven macros, changing things automatically as you copy or create sheets or change cell contents. It interfaced with Active Directory to get the list of engineering employees and contractors and their direct managers. I worked with HR to have the proper data fields filled in. It verified the integrity of the HR data in Active Directory. It even eventually lived on Sharepoint and did automaticy things when people opened and closed it. It churned through and made sure that everyone in the company was allocated to a project and that all the allocation numbers add up to 100%. It gave detailed analysis in pivot tables for pretty much anything that they wanted to see.
Anyway, I created this abortion, fixed a few bugs upon initial use and then didn't think about it again. The guy got fired for obvious reasons. Maybe a year or so after that, I was again contracting for this company and one of the other managers calls me into his office. I get there and he starts asking me questions about some error message he got in "my macro". I look at what the hell he's talking about, and to my horror THEY ARE STILL USING THIS THING. I showed him how to fix it and eventually taught the SharePoint admin how the damned thing worked so that he could support it.
So just think about that the next time you buy stock in a publicly traded company.
Also, I hate VBA.
A VBA script that downloaded data from Oracle. Ran calculations on Sheet 1. Passed that data to Matlab. Returned the data to Sheet 2, did some more data analysis and uploaded it to a separate database.
In production.
This is super common as far as I can tell.
Excel makes a decent Gantt chart...
Wow, I'm surprised this is a common thing. Nice to know I wasn't suffering alone.
Yes, a Project license costs money, but not as much as paying managers to build their own versions (plural because there were many implementations floating around) on top of Excel. At least not at the company I used to work at.
All is in the title...
ProjectLibre [projectlibre.com] is the leading open source alternative to Microsoft Project. It has been downloaded over 2,700,000 times in over 200 countries and has won InfoWorld "Best of Open Source" award. ProjectLibre is compatible with Microsoft Project 2003, 2007 and 2010 files. You can simply open them on Linux, Mac OS or Windows.
I was reading a prospectus on Mathworks and was surprised that they listed Excel as the main Matlab competitor. It is simply horrifying what some people will do with Excel.
Re:Multicore for spreadsheets..? (Score:4, Insightful)
I have done some pretty complex spreadsheets, and some things that I consider cool in Excel. Like being able to do a data extract from our system, plop it into a tab, change the name in a cell to that of the tab, and have all of my 10 tabs of graphs / charts / tables update by reading that cell. It uses an INDIRECT call, makes for big and ugly formulas, but cut down a manual process from 2 days worth of work to about 5 minutes.
[yes, I know you can set up a data source and just read the data into the sprea
It's easy to sneer at big spreadsheets but, if you used them yourself, you'd realise that sometimes they really are the best tool for the job. If you were to try building flexible financial forecasts across a group of companies with fast-changing assumptions and a wide range of scenarios, you'd understand what I mean.
But there are other legitimate reasons for big spreadsheets. We have complex financial models that are coded in C# for production use but which also exist in spreadsheets for the purposes of documentation and independent model validation. Some models would take an age to refresh on a single core machine, which would seriously undermine our ability to test the production systems. How else would you suggest that we test the end to end results coming out of C#?
We have complex financial models that are coded in C# for production use but which also exist in spreadsheets for the purposes of documentation and independent model validation.
You might want to have a look at RMarkdown (http://rmarkdown.rstudio.com/index.html). It's pretty much designed for exactly that purpose. You get to use the very nice R framework, and be able to very naturally document changes to your models. You can use revision control if you want to. You can even embed interactive widgets if you want to go that far. This guy (http://vnijs.github.io/radiant/) wrote a business intelligence platform on top of R using Shiny. There is lots of cool stuff to do here. More impor
One disadvantage Calc has had compared to Excel, is it didn't support multicore when processing large spreadsheets. Has this been addressed yet..?
They put HSA support in a while back which had the interesting side effect of meaning a puny AMD APU absolutely caned the top end i7 for spreadsheet calculation. One of those tasks where having near zero latency, memory coherent access to a huge array of floating point processors helps I guess.
Maybe this [techenablement.com] is what you are looking for.
A ribbon clone? (Score:5, Insightful)
Was there serious demand for this? I suspect one of the features that many -- if not most -- users of LibreOffice enjoyed was that it didn't have the damned ribbon.
I do more writing using Emacs/LaTeX than I do with any word processor but when I do need to create a Word-compatible document I do resort to Writer (and save as ".doc"). Thanks guys for bringing the Office ribbon hassles to Writer. I'm sure everyone's tickled pink to now be able to experience Word's ribbon headaches on Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry. I did but I didn't see the words "option" or "optional" anywhere in the article where the ribbon was being mentioned. It was mentioned as optional in a linked page, though. No, I didn't watch the damned video.
If it's optional, then fine. My big feature request would be to reduce the time it takes for Writer to become usable--which takes around ten seconds on my desktop system. I'm hoping that's part of this release and, frankly, I'd rather they work on things like that instead of "features" that wer
Re: (Score:2)
it will take lees re-training to move.
Who else remembers when MS said it would take too much retraining to migrate from MSO to OO.o (and then introduced the Ribbon Bar, which required lots of retraining)?
Yeah, I really wish LibreOffice wouldn't spend its time copying a 10-year-old design that was quite poorly received at the time.
The ribbon interface always struck me as the result of a company that just couldn't make decisions. I imagine product managers at Microsoft were fighting over whose features were important enough to be on the toolbar, and which ones would be hidden away in the menus. Corporate empire builders would fight to keep their pet features prominently advertised, and they'd get locked in a
Was there serious demand for this? I suspect one of the features that many -- if not most -- users of LibreOffice enjoyed was that it didn't have the damned ribbon.
Yes, I rarely pay much attention to this, but on the few occasions I've checked in with LibreOffice's forums, I've definitely seen people complain about the lack of a ribbon OPTION. Like it or not, MS Office has had that interface for about a decade now, and many younger users have never used anything else.
[Personally, I dislike the ribbon and have never gotten used to it. The only reason I am able to use MS Office at work in a reasonable fashion is because I have a Mac that still has actual menus. But I also know a lot of people who LIKE the ribbon, or at least grew to like it over the years.]
Thanks guys for bringing the Office ribbon hassles to Writer. I'm sure everyone's tickled pink to now be able to experience Word's ribbon headaches on Linux.
It's an OPTION. Apparently one of FOUR possible ways to organize your UI [omgubuntu.co.uk]. If you don't want it, don't use it.
But if LibreOffice actually still wants to sell itself as a competitor to MS Office, it needs to present a UI that isn't a shock to new users... many of whom have been using a "ribbon" in MS Office for years.
You're correct that there was a big upsurge in use of LibreOffice (back then, OpenOffice) with the introduction of the ribbon interface. The issue is that users didn't want to learn a new interface, so OpenOffice was a good alternative. Now LibreOffice has to adapt to a new public, whose default experience is WITH the ribbon.
I'm one of the people who likes the ribbon and was looking forward to this. Unfortunately it's not really much of a ribbon, more like just a different kind of toolbar. The key features of the ribbon, like showing examples of the settings rather than just a generic icon or applying them temporary when you hovered over them are missing.
I have LibreOffice installed but I find that apart from the odd letter I usually end up with Google Docs. Google's spreadsheet app is a bit slow sometimes but a mixture of easy
Yeah, I get that (though it wasn't mentioned in the original article; you had to follow links in that article to learn that). One would hope that that menu selection is modular in that, by selecting one of those four options, you were only loading the desired interface and eliminating the memory demands for the three unused options. I rather doubt that's the case, though. The somewhat older ve
"The issue is that users didn't want to learn a new interface"
No. My issues with the ribbon are:
I know, it's worrying, I mean, they implement the Ribbon, but they haven't implemented Clippy yet? Does this mean they'll never get around to implementing Clippy?
Well, good news...
Re: (Score:2)
Yes there is demand for it. The ribbon interface can actually be productive. If only the office 2007 developers had been employed to do the windows 8/10 start menu...
And libreoffice's implementation seems to be quite flexible
I hated the ribbon as much as you do. But after using it for a while I see why it's better and also easier for new users to learn. MS was right about this UI change, in fact I'd argue it was their most researched and tested UI changes that they've ever implemented. The one problem was it made learning it for existing users harder but the trade off in usability was worth it IMO.
Casual users, office workers (Score:2)
People who work in an office or go to school are used to the ribbon now, and have a hard time finding what they want among the various drop down menus.
Re: (Score:2)
People who work in an office or go to school are used to the ribbon now, and have a hard time finding what they want among the various drop down menus.
But they only have to look once and then it's easy to remember. With the ribbon you've got to look every damned time for that little picture to click on and move across half the screen or more to get there. You even have to look to be sure your are on the correct tab (fuck that "ribbon" terminology - it's nothing like the thing it was named after).
Last time I tried it, it was crashing way too much to be useful
Sounds like the last time you tried was years ago. I see the occasional crash, but pretty rare as in weeks or months, and losing work is even rarer. Probably, stability is similar to Microsoft's product. Pretty damn good for what you pay.
Yeah, it only occasionally crashes. The bad thing about that is that, when Writer goes and crashes, it seems to want to take down the spreadsheet I have opened on a different virtual desktop--or any other LO component I have running. Sure, there's likely some memory savings by having Writer and Calc sharing some code but there's something just wrong about a Writer snafu taking down the whole LO environment.
...One of the headline features is called MUFFIN interface, a new toolbar design similar to the Microsoft Office Ribbon UI....
From TFA:
...We’ve told you about the MUFFIN interface project — MUFFIN stands for My User Friendly & Flexible Interface — a fair bit over the past few months, but if you haven’t heard of it it’s a new UI initiative that introduces 4 different layouts for LibreOffice applications, including a Microsoft Ribbon-esque tabbed UI and a slim, simplified, single panel toolbar....
.
It appears that the new interface will allow the user to use the ribbon-esque interface, a feature for the one or two people who actually like that UI. Muffin also provides other interfaces besides the weird ribbon-esque one, if you prefer a more intuitive UI.
MUFFIN is quite important, even critical: without it, you can no longer boot your older 13 sector diskettes from prior to DOS 3.3 . . .
:)
hawk
Impress presentation (Score:2)
I have been using the presentation in LibreOffice on my various macbooks for over 7 years and you know what it has only gotten worse. Sure they change user interface, but not really much else. Minimal bug fixes, but no improvements to performance.
It crashes so often, in order to turn my slides into PDF file, I not only break up my presentations into small files, but I wrote a shell script to keep trying the conversion until LibreOffice manages to not crash.
Serious question, is there a latex-like tool for ma
Dunno if this is what you are looking for, but check out DocOnce: http://hplgit.github.io/doconc... [github.io]
Serious question, is there a latex-like tool for making presentations.
There are several of them. The most common is probably Beamer: https://bitbucket.org/rivanvx/... [bitbucket.org]
A couple of others are mentioned on the Beamer Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Thanks for the recommendation, but typing this out seems to be a lot more tedious that copy/pasting an image.
\begin{frame}{Example of columns 2}
\begin{columns}[T] % contents are top vertically aligned
\begin{column}[T]{5cm} % each column can also be its own environment
Contents of first column \\ split into two lines
\end{column}
\beg
Do it as a web presentation since intranets are the final resting place of any slideshow of any importance. You'll save yourself or another conversion hassles and future compatibility problems.
New version? BAD (Score:2, Insightful)
Depends on the issue. In my case, transitions in Impress are fundamentally and shockingly broken, and it's been like this for years with no change in site. I haven't tried the Windows version, but both in Linux and Mac the OpenGL transitions just plain don't work, which makes presentations look like all you did was dust off something you made in the early 90s.
It's shockingly unprofessional, and quite frankly, embarrassing. If they wanted to be taken seriously as a competitor to Microsoft Office, they *ne
IMHO if you want effects like that do a movie. Going halfway between a static slideshow and a movie is almost asking for pain if you push up from the slideshow end. If it's art use an artists tools. If content is more important than distraction perhaps the effect isn't so important - not to excuse how broken it is, just to point out the effect is an afterthought outside of the purpose of content presentation.
So yes, while it would be annoying
Just got v5.2.5! (Score:2)
Argh. I just got that last week.
:( Why even release v5.2.5 if v5.3 is out?
Exchange client? (Score:2)
Does it have an Outlook clone yet that works with Exchange?
The automatic virus vector functionally is taking a bit of time. Unlike Outlook you currently you have to click on the malware, save it and tell it to run.
just because you have a feature rich office suite doesn't mean it's a competitor to Office yet.
Just because you have a feature rich, mature, popular, cross platform office suite that costs $0.00 doesn't mean... oh wait.
Which makes a mistake in the number of reported MS Office licenses pretty costly; Dutch police paid nearly 3 million too much when 14000 licenses were listed but unused. linky to Dutch news [www.nu.nl]
Microsoft refused to pay back and now it's in court.
This has been the worst thing MS has ever done to a GUI interface.....and now, Libre has copied the abomination.
If they at least will give you a choice of that or menus, that would be cool, but if ribbon only, I guess I'll stick with the older versions....
Difference is, this one is entirely optional. I will withhold judgment until I know for myself whether the Libreoffice incarnation rules or sucks.
People still complain about this? Seriously, you get used to it, and its not nearly as horrible as slashtards keeping going on about. You going to make fun of systemd next? How about throwing around an M$ insult?
People still complain about this? Seriously, you get used to it, and its not nearly as horrible as slashtards keeping going on about. You going to make fun of systemd next? How about throwing around an M$ insult?
I can understand the principles of the ribbon, but the implementation in MS Office is dreadful. The icons shown on the ribbon include dozens of things that no normal user ever uses, while things that are used every couple of minutes are hidden away in pop-up modal dialogue boxes. Most of the cell formatting functionality in Excel can't be accessed through the ribbon, for example, even though almost all users need to prettify or format their spreadsheets. Other crazy omissions include one-click icons to email the document, to export to pdf or to save the file to a new folder.
The other problem with the ribbon is discoverability. I use Excel most days, but I regularly need to use google to help me find functionality that I use infrequently. The ribbon would be much more effective if it had a built-in search facility.
The icons shown on the ribbon include dozens of things that no normal user ever uses
Microsoft were collecting extensive telemetry about how Office was being used for a long time before moving to the Ribbon interface. They even had people blogging about the process and how they'd adjusted the UI based on the real data they had available.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Although it is only alpha quality now (it is not feature complete and you need to turn on experimental features to enable the ribbon bar) it is already better than Microsoft's implementation, because you can keep the menubar AND display the ribbon bar simultaneously!
go to tools -> options -> advanced and tick "Enable experimental features"
click view -> Toolbar layout -> notebookb
Libre Office (previously: Star Office) was intended as a drop-in replacement for Microsoft Office. It was designed from the beginning to provide file-format compatibility as a free and open-source alternative to the costly (if powerful) suite of tools marketed by Microsoft.
Making it function as identically as possible to MS-Office (ironically, even replicating bugs and security exploits) has been an intentional choice, not an accident. The presence of the ribbon in Libre Office assures that users accustomed to MS-Office will benefit from greater familiarity with the software. It'll facilitate migration from paid software to free software for users and organizations which may not want to expend the time, effort and expense to learn to use a different software package from the one they've become accustomed to.
In Other Words... (Score:3, Funny)
MS Office can't even present MS documents without distortion. What are you talking about.
Please reread. (Score:4, Insightful)
On the upside, at least it gives you the option to not use it if you don't want to...
I'm only reminded of slang from my grandparents' day:
Meadow Muffin: n slang for piece of manure left by grazing animal.