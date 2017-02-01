LibreOffice 5.3 Released, Touted As 'One of the Most Feature-Rich Releases' Ever (omgubuntu.co.uk) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: A new month, and a brand new version of open-source office suite LibreOffice is now available to download. And what a release it is. LibreOffice 5.3 introduces a number of key new features and continues work on improving the look and feel of the app across all major platforms. The Document Foundation describes LibreOffice 5.3 as "one of the most feature-rich releases in the history of the application." One of the headline features is called MUFFIN interface, a new toolbar design similar to the Microsoft Office Ribbon UI.
Not Another Office Clone! (Score:2)
I didn't like using Word for large documents.
I invested time and learned to use Latex. It has addressed my problems.
Using an alternative office clone that doesn't also solve the problems of wysiwyg editors is not appealing.
I think there is an OpenOffice extension that outputs latex.
Just like MS Word ... (Score:2)
Touted As 'One of the Most Feature-Rich Releases' Ever
That is a very Microsoft like statement, "goodness" defined by feature count, and probably not a good path to go down.
Translation: "We added gimmicky crap instead of spending time to fix existing bugs"
one of the most feature-rich releases (Score:2)
so... is that another way of saying that the current version has less features than previous versions?
Feature-rich (Score:2)
In my experience, there's a direct correlation between "feature rich" and "buggy" for any new release.
In other words, I'll presume it to be the most buggy release ever, until I hear otherwise.
Tagged Microsoft? (Score:1)
just because you have a feature rich office suite doesn't mean it's a competitor to Office yet.
at least they added the "Open Source" tag since then.
Multicore for spreadsheets..? (Score:2)
Muffins... (Score:2)
A ribbon clone? (Score:2)
Was there serious demand for this? I suspect one of the features that many -- if not most -- users of LibreOffice enjoyed was that it didn't have the damned ribbon.
I do more writing using Emacs/LaTeX than I do with any word processor but when I do need to create a Word-compatible document I do resort to Writer (and save as ".doc"). Thanks guys for bringing the Office ribbon hassles to Writer. I'm sure everyone's tickled pink to now be able to experience Word's ribbon headaches on Linux.
