Amazon To Build $1.5 Billion Air Cargo Hub In Kentucky, Creating Around 2,000 New Jobs (techcrunch.com) 108
Amazon is planning to build a $1.5 billion air cargo hub in a spot that crossed the Cincinnati and Kentucky border, according to the Wall Street Journal. When the project is completed, it will eventually result in around 2,000 total new jobs. TechCrunch reports: The new hub is designed to help provide a home for its increasingly large fleet of at least 40 cargo planes, a group of vehicles it perviously revealed it was leasing under the name of Amazon Prime Air, complete with Amazon exterior paint jobs. The planes are designed to help Amazon handle its increasing transportation needs, which are growing as its share of global retail business increases, and straining the capacities and capabilities of its shipping partners, which include FedEx and UPS. Amazon has long maintained that it's not looking to compete with other logistics providers, but it recently became an ocean cargo shipping company, with the ability to act as a "freight forwarder," services that FedEx and UPS also offer. Amazon still hopes to eventually offer services both to itself and to outside companies and retailers, which would put it in direct competition with its current partners, according to the WSJ's sources.
we're better off going back to living off the grid.
You say that as if it's a bad thing.
Obama didn't create any jobs, nor will Trump. The President's policies and legislation he signs can affect job growth, certainly, but they themselves, the Presidents, don't create any private sector jobs. Presidents get credit and blame because 'the buck stops here.'
Except for the elites he has constructed his cabinet from, corporatists every last one and believe me, they don't give a shit, let alone two shits about us natural humans. It has also been quite bad in other ways as he has ordered the US Army Corps of Engineers to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue. His election has emboldened the extreme right here and abroad, witness the murders in a Canada Mosque by a tRumpF supporter. There is the extreme corporatist Judge he selected as his nominee to the
Don't worry. Fewer and fewer people are being exploited by Amazon. Amazon is on a fast track with robotics and automation to eliminate these
menial jobs. No more exploitation of workers! This facility will be automated.
Proof is in the Pudding (Score:2)
Just try to call Customer Service.
Robots answer and when you do get a biologic, they answer like robots.
Straining? (Score:5, Insightful)
...straining the capacities and capabilities of its shipping partners, which include FedEx and UPS...
I'm fairly sure that both FedEx and UPS would be more than happy to build out their respective fleet if they knew that Amazon would not leave them hanging, as Amazon apparently is doing.
Just because they would -privately- be 'happy' to expand to suit Amazon, doesn't mean they wouldn't try to extract horrible terms from Amazon to be 'encouraged' to do it....Building a competing air cargo service may be a last resort.
Nearly all business deals involve negotiations as each side tries to get the best deal for itself. Amazon is/was a large enough customer of Fedex and UPS to get a better deal than most.
I don't think it was a last resort for Amazon. I think Amazon looked at the money it spent on shipping, the plans it has to optimize shipping and warehousing, and said, "we can do that better and with less cost." Amazon will probably have significant warehouse savings once they have more control over their shipping.
Surely it would be cheaper for Amazon to just mail the item themselves.
And when it comes to third party sellers shipping Prime items, all bets are off on how the thing will get to my home.
I do agree this is not a last resort thing for Amazon. They have many regional warehouses and if you are going to fly planes around you may as well fill them with restocking items as well as orders.
I also really hope they do the blimp and drone thing over big cities... I have this vision of ordering a package delivery drone and it flies itself down with just the controller in a box... used? No, pretested for airworthiness.
...Surely it would be cheaper for Amazon to just mail the item themselves....
Easy to say, harder to substantiate.
Its slightly more complicated than that.
UPS partnered with USPS a couple of years back.
Basically UPS handles the "major" part of the package transportation and dropships it from pickup, to the "local post office". USPS then handles delivery for the "last mile" to your home.
USPS did this as a way of supplementing their delivery service since so much was going to UPS/FedEx, by allowing alternative delivery services to take advantage of USPS's last mile infrastructure (to cut their own I suppose).
That said, y
But, of course, it's not really "the last mile". My post office is about 10 miles from my house - and that's a suburban area.
In rural areas, UPS REALLY likes using USPS to deliver to the houses.
Not sure about that. Remember that retailers like Amazon do a disproportionate amount of business around Christmas. If you build a fleet to completely support that capacity, you're likely wasting money on overcapacity (extra planes, too many pilots, etc.) the rest of the year. That's why retailers (and farms, etc.) hire "seasonal" employees that are only needed when things are busiest.
I think we agree then: FedEx/UPS don't actually OWN the capacity needed to fulfill Amazon at peak. For Amazon then, the opportunity is to cut out the middleman (FedEx/UPS) and contract the extra peak capacity itself, provided it can find cost savings managing it itself rather than contracting through FedEx/UPS.
But in any case, I think it's settled
Margin leakage (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm fairly sure that both FedEx and UPS would be more than happy to build out their respective fleet if they knew that Amazon would not leave them hanging, as Amazon apparently is doing.
I'm sure they would. Problem is that they necessarily have to make a profit and Amazon would rather keep that money for themselves if they can. This margin leakage is why companies sometimes find it valuable to vertically integrate. Unless the supplier can provide the service at a substantially lower cost then there is no reason to outsource the work. Most companies don't find if worthwhile to build their own delivery networks but for companies like Amazon or Walmart it can make very real fiscal sense. You need a certain minimum scale for it to be economically worthwhile but the savings can be substantial.
Honestly I'd expect Amazon to continue to vertically integrate their delivery and logistics systems as they continue to grow. It will make it harder and harder for anyone to compete with them because they can move product cheaper than anyone else. Walmart has used basically the same tactic for decades now. They invested in their logistics while their competitors ignored it until Walmart had an almost insurmountable price advantage over most of them.
Also both Amazon and Walmart destroy average wages for their low-level employees and leave their healthcare and general welfare as externalized costs. I am very torn about this as a frequent Amazon shopper. I was able to stay out of Walmart but Amazon sucked me in early, before it became clear how evil they were/are.
How do you put a solar roof on this?
http://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/6... [bbci.co.uk]
Not as much as your lips from fellating tRumpF's tiny member.
The fire hoses and police dogs were called on Blacks and Chicanos, have the balls to post with your name and stand up proudly for the racism you really want to project. Don't hide behind the bullshit convolution of calling out for wiping out of hippies when what you really want is to attack minorities. Shithead.
Borders. (Score:5, Informative)
Odd, one's city and the other's a state. And the border between them is a river - hard to build an airport across a river.
Turns out that's wrong - they're building a facility at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Since the article is just paraphrased from an original by the WSJ (paywalled), I suspect the original said something like "near Cincinnati, across the border in Kentucky", and the person paraphrasing is an idiot (Darrell Etherington).
And I thought that Chicago, LA, and NYC were the only cities that thought of themselves as being states of their own.
This is more apropos to this discussion than one might think. O’Hare International Airport is only technically in Chicago. It’s physically nestled well within the northwest suburbs, but is connected to Chicago via a very long and ridiculously narrow strip of land that extends the Chicago border just far enough to claim that site.
large fleet of at least 40 cargo planes, a group of vehicles it perviously revealed it was leasing under the name of Amazon Prime Air
Since the planes allow fluid to pass through them, I see no difficulty in having an airport straddling a river.
Little bit of history about the airport: http://www.wcpo.com/news/our-community/from-the-vault/from-the-vault-why [wcpo.com]
Begrudgingly? CVG is the second most active airport serving a city in Ohio.
I'm pretty sure they are happy that Cincinnati, with it's passengers and cargo, are right across the Ohio river.
You may think so, but honestly, someone should have told us that turkeys can't fly!
it's a weird area.
Indeed. Homer Simpson lives in Northern Kentucky [straightdope.com]. I have relatives in Kentucky, and for a while they thought The Simpsons was a documentary.
^^^ This. Article summary, as usual, sucks.
Good move on Amazon's part, I think. The airport's been a long-time Delta secondary hub, but Delta's been pulling out (e.g., http://www.wcpo.com/money/local-business-news/delta-airlines-confirms-a-14-percent-service-cut-at-cvg-airport-in-northern-kentucky), so there's plenty of local capacity ready to jump on this.
Yes, Delta has been decreasing service through CVG ever since their merger with Northwest Airlines which got them a shitload of gates in Detroit and Minneapolis. They also have given up their lease on the disused terminal at CVG that was only being used for storing snow removal equipment and training TSA search dogs, which will be torn down this year.
That being said, they just yesterday announced that they will be increasing flights out of CVG.
I was wondering about that. Not being able to read the paywalled part, my conclusion was: Riverboats are returning! Delivery by paddle wheel, more nostalgic than drones. Seriously though, seems a good move since CVG used to be a Delta hub, but isn't anymore: there's way more airport there than is being used.
Re:Borders. (Score:5, Funny)
A lot of that unused airport has been taken up by DHL - CVG is one of their three global hubs. They employ 2500 people there, and just spent $100M to expand the facilities.
Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky Airport is becoming much more of a cargo hub than an airport for passenger travel. Ever since Delta screwed the airport over by getting lots of construction concessions while using it as a hub, and then basically leaving town except for mostly small regional traffic to other hubs, there is a massive airport with four runways sitting there mostly empty. DHL took up a lot of the empty space in the pattern by building shitloads of warehouses nearby. Looks like Amazon is lookin
I somewhat look forward to it, mostly due to the expectation I have that UBI needs to be implemented unless the 1% want to face down a resonably armed mob armed with pitchforks, AKs, and iPods.
They are not creating 2,000 jobs, duh. (Score:2, Insightful)
They would have to be increasing their shipping output to create 2,000 new jobs. Instead, they are relocating most of those jobs (from other companies, in fact) which means a lot of people are going to get laid off from shipping companies currently doing their work and only a percentage of them will end up re-hired by Amazon. It will save Amazon money by making them more efficient and cutting out the profit going to the middleman, but it's not going to create jobs.
Re:They are not creating 2,000 jobs, duh. (Score:5, Interesting)
Considering Amazon has double-digit revenue growth, and it's reported that they "shipped more than 1 billion items around the world for the holiday season, more than five times its sales last holiday season [usatoday.com]", it's obvious that they are increasing their shipping output, by a lot.
Unfortunately, their increases may not be net gains, as numerous other retailers are foundering and more than a few directly attributed Amazon and other online institutions.
So to put it more specifically, they have to increase their shipping over and beyond what they claim from others, and that is not evident.
Re:They are not creating 2,000 jobs, duh. (Score:5, Informative)
It's better than that.
Jobs are a function of what can be bought and technical progress. That is to say: for a person to purchase good or service, a variety of economic activities must occur (business management, transportation, infrastructure, manufacture, retail). These activities are the product of human labor; the technology employed by that labor determines how much is produced per labor unit and, by reciprocal, how much labor is consumed per unit.
Labor incurs wage. Wages and profits in aggregate are the complete price of a good or service--the minimum viable price is the wage-labor cost.
Being that wages are paid from revenue, revenue is obtained from spending, and spending is made out of wages, money is only a mediator for the (uneven) exchange of human labor. Because of this, the amount of money spendable in a given time frame is finite: between two points in time (say, the entire year 2015), only a fixed amount of money can and will be spent. (Unspent money goes to savings to be spent later; inflation erodes its purchasing power, while trade and technical progress further erode the labor-hours it represents but increase its purchasing power.)
Since the spendable money in a time frame is finite and wages are paid from revenue, the number of jobs available in any given time frame under given conditions (trade, technical progress, population) is finite. QED.
You don't "create jobs"; you employ people. When you employ people, you may be consuming the growth in a market (trade, technical progress, and population growth allowing more purchasing, more jobs, etc.), or you may be out-competing a competitor as said competitor's ability to employ people falls (those jobs eventually go away, yours replace them; this may happen backwards because businesses have savings, too).
It's even possible to do it backwards. If you implement protectionist policies and increase the cost of goods, fewer goods are bought, and less infrastructure is needed. The number of purchaseable goods of the sort reduces as factory worker wages increase, reducing the number of factory worker jobs created by "bringing jobs back" as well as the number of jobs in supporting infrastructure. Paying low enough wages can increase total jobs, although even paying minimum wage increases the cost of goods produced and the number of working hours every person at every income level must expend to afford the previously-imported good, making every person at every income level poorer. Paying higher wages increases that wage-hour cost even further.
The punch line here is that the labor market adjusts in a few short years, and the number of jobs sought moves toward about 5% (U3) unemployment, so you can't even affect total unemployment long-term.
We need to focus on creating wealth and stabilizing the economy, not "creating jobs". You create wealth by trade and technical progress; you stabilize the economy by making sure those things don't happen all-at-once so as to reduce the volatility in employment, as well as by having good welfare policies.
Robots. Soon, even those 2,000 won't be needed. As more and more jobs are cannibalized, more and more people will be out of work, and have to shop at places like Amazon and Walmart to get the cheapest possible products. Until, one day soon, it all collapses. The 0.1% will have everything and the 99.9% will have nothing. Will the police state be enough to protect them from the 99%'s righteous vengeance? Some might escape, but they will be hunted down in the after-time. Nowhere will be safe for them. New Zeal
Please use the sarcasm tag, it is hard to distinguish whether you really mean it or mean it so much you're being sarcastic. I'd give you a +1 sarcastic if I had points and the tag existed. Otherwise -1 troll for you.
They are. They ones dumb enough not to see it can only work shitty jobs anyhow, advantage or no advantage, but couch their bitterness with failure in racism.
Isn't there a river? (Score:2)
I thought the Ohio River separated the two states.
Not that this would stop them, but it seems mighty inconvenient.
Amazon Planes must be seaplanes.
check those bridge crossings first... (Score:2)
Now I'm wondering if a 200-ton robot WiG craft could successfully HOP the bridges on the Mississippi [wikipedia.org]. Not sure if that would be impressive or terrifying. Probably both.
So basically almost no jobs (Score:2)
Considering the size of the investment. Not a surprise, there will not be any significant job-creation in the US industry ever again. That is unless a total collapse happens.
Thanks for the great idea, I'll work on setting up a highly automated factory to create these very necessary products. I'll do it in the US so tRumpF will give me subsidies. I'll claim all the jobs during construction and the jobs that exist at the companies that make the machines I'll use all the way back to the ore mining, 10,000 jobs!
Seismically active? (Score:2)
I'd have thought it was quite difficult to build on land that moves around like that.
it didn't move, silly, it made the border mad by breaking a deal
What kind of name is Kentucky, anyway!
From Wikipedia:
Etymology
In 1776, the counties of Virginia beyond the Appalachian Mountains became known as Kentucky County,[5] named for the Kentucky River.[citation needed] The precise etymology of the name is uncertain,[6] but likely based on an Iroquoian name meaning "(on) the meadow" or "(on) the prairie"[7][8] (cf. Mohawk kenhtà:ke, Seneca gëdá’geh (phonemic
Replacing DHL? (Score:2)
I looked at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Google and saw that there is already a large facility for DHL there. Is Amazon buying it out, or are they going to build an additional large facility there?
https://www.google.com/maps/pl... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks. I was wondering about the infield area as a possibility. With all the airbase closings, like Rantoul/Chanute in Illinois, I wonder why they didn't use one of those instead. I guess the logistics of what is already available, and proximity to freeways?
Why is it Going to Cost 1.5 Billion? (Score:2)
Cool, now there's something to be done with all the mountains being topped for coal mining in the Appalachias etc. Maybe they'll be able to keep just a bit of that toxic shit out of our rivers and streams.
Woot! (Score:2)
Floating warehouse? (Score:2)