Earth Science Technology

Scientists Marvel At 'Increasingly Non-Natural' Arctic Warmth (msn.com) 345

Posted by BeauHD from the it's-getting-hot-in-here dept.
mmell writes: Recognizing that this is a dreadfully old story (at least by Slashdot standards), current developments make this once more a current story. Scientists studying the Arctic environment are used to seeing broad variations in average temperature readings, but recent results have been so far beyond the normal range that they are only able to conclude that they are being caused by human activity. The temperature data (which includes a great many days with readings above 0C) is bolstered by measurements showing that the Arctic ice shelf is both thinner and less extensive than has ever been previously recorded. I wonder if the Arctic ice cap will reform in the winter, or if it's possible that its absence will cause irreversible changes to the Earth's ocean currents (and by extension, Earth's climate)? "[A]fter studying the Arctic and its climate for three and a half decades, I have concluded that what has happened over the last year goes beyond even the extreme," wrote Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, in an essay for Earth magazine. According to The Washington Post, the scientists' simulations predict some places in the high Arctic will rise over 50 degrees above normal. One chart, embedded in the report and shared by several meteorologists online, shows a "jaw-dropping and emblematic display of the intensity and duration of the Arctic warmth. It illustrates the difference from normal in the number of 'freezing degree days,' a measure of the accumulated cold since September."

Scientists Marvel At 'Increasingly Non-Natural' Arctic Warmth

  • You think slashdot news is somehow cutting edge?

  • Nothing of value will be lost (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:21AM (#53786967)
    Homo sapiens, R.I.P late 21st century "they denied the truth of their actions to the very end"

    • Re:Nothing of value will be lost (Score:5, Funny)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:54AM (#53787043)

      I feel reminded of the Dead Parrot sketch by Monty Python

      cue a flooded street, two men standing in front of a wall of sandbags that tries its best to keep the flood out

      A: Hello? I'd like to register a complaint. About the climate change.
      B: Oh yes, yes, the climate change, the biggest science hoax of the century, yes, what about it?
      A: What about it? It's coming right up to my front door here!
      B: Oh no, no, that's just ... rain.
      A: Look, matey, I know a flood if I see one, and that's a flood, no rain.
      B: No, no, that's rain. We get that a lot lately. Wonderful weather, ain't it? Relaxing and soothing the pitter-patter of drops...
      A: Pitter-patter? No pitter-patter enters into it, it's a flood!
      B: Oh, that water you mean? Yes, that's coming down the hill. Happens sometimes.
      A: Down the hill? The hills are dry as bones since the glaciers went away, but there's no beach anymore. Actually THIS IS the beach!
      B: It's not (take a pump and pumps some of the water back out behind the sand bags) See? It's reciding!
      A: You pumped it out.
      B: That was you moving the water.
      A: I never did such a thing!
      B: (pulls a sand bag out of the wall, an arm thick stream of water starts to flood the area). See? It's flooded!
      A: You made it!
      B: I what?
      A: You made the water appear. You're trying to trick me into believing you.

      and so on.

  • A more understandable graph (Score:5, Informative)

    by nadaou ( 535365 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:22AM (#53786969) Homepage

    Pettit's Ice Volume Death Spiral graphs are somewhat more understandable, but no less depressing.

    https://sites.google.com/site/pettitclimategraphs/sea-ice-volume [google.com]


  • There is a reason I chose to live at elevation in the colder north of England.

    At 50 degrees (Fahrenheit right?!) I should be living in a tropical environment very soon. If sea level rises significantly land value will rise as well.

    This simulation model really does sound fantastic...but for full disclosure, was my estate agent involved in the creation of this model?

    I mean, not that it does not sound awesome but isnt a computer simulation a thing in which scientists make educated guesses as to parameter

    • At 50 degrees (Fahrenheit right?!) I should be living in a tropical environment very soon. If sea level rises significantly land value will rise as well.

      You know what happens in a tropical environment? Tropical storms. You know what tropical storms plus sea level rise equals? You're fucked. HTH, HAND!

      • You know what happens in a tropical environment? Tropical storms. You know what tropical storms plus sea level rise equals? You're fucked. HTH, HAND!

        Sea level rise has been estimated to be on average between +2.6 millimetres (0.10 in) and 2.9 millimetres (0.11 in) per year ± 0.4 millimetres (0.016 in) since 1993 Sea level rise [wikipedia.org]

        One tenth of an inch a year, I'm just not feeling your sense of urgency here; especially since

        new analysis of satellite data, the Antarctic ice sheet showed a net gain of 112 billion tons of ice a year from 1992 to 2001. That net gain slowed to 82 billion tons of ice per year between 2003 and 2008. NASA Study: Mass Gains of [nasa.gov]

        • One tenth of an inch a year, I'm just not feeling your sense of urgency here

          Yeah, let's wait until it's urgent, and then find out we're too late to change anything.

    • At 50 degrees (Fahrenheit right?!) I should be living in a tropical environment very soon.

      Says who? Another likely outcome is that ocean circulation patterns will change and we'll lose the North Atlatic drift. The northernmost point of England is comfortably above Goose Bay in Canada, just across the Atlantic. You might like to look at pictures of the area in Winter, in order to see what a not entirely unlikely outcome for England is.

      Global warming means the amount of thermal energy stored by the planet is

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gsslay ( 807818 )
      You have a cute idea that raising sea levels will just mean property values of higher land goes up.

      That is not what will happen. History shows us that people dispossessed of land (by, say, flooding) don't just roll over and disappear. They don't turn up on your street, decide it's too pricey and meekly head off somewhere else where they won't be a bother.

      They are refugees. They need somewhere to live. If they can't buy property, they will squat. They will set up a tent in your front garden, and to
  • Long story short. We're all fucked..despite what president Cheeto says.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And you've done what? So you're going to sling insults at the guy who hasn't been in power for a full month but forgive everything before?

      I bet you're one of the same people who are outraged and terrified about a temporary stay in immigration but didn't blink when the US was actually bombing places like Syria and Libya.

      But all that aside, Americans are naive in thinking that the scrawling of a presidential pen is going to fix this problem. Your lifestyle probably isn't helping and you likely have no intenti

      • Re: The end is near? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by PoopJuggler ( 688445 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @07:31AM (#53787271)
        I'm going to sling insults at the orange shithead who is dismantling the EPA, and who will most certainly approve the repeal of the Stream Protection Act soon. Take a look at China to see what happens when you expect capitalists to self-regulate. Once again, the Republicans shit where they eat for the love of money and expect future generations to deal with the fallout.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by haruchai ( 17472 )

          "Take a look at China to see what happens when you expect capitalists to self-regulate"
          Or take a look at what many parts of the USA was like 40+ years ago. China has done it all on a larger scale but they haven't done anything new wrt pollution.

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by GLMDesigns ( 2044134 )
          So you're assuming that everything the EPA is good? You don't mind having an agency write their own laws? Make their own regulations? You should be horrified by that even if you're a strong supporter of the EPA.

          Would you want customs agents making their own regulations? How about police departments? Hell no.

          The laws and regulations ought to come from Congress.

          Oh - "but Congressmen don't have the time and energy to work on such laws". That's why a lot of the "responsibility" given to the Federal Go

          • So you're assuming that everything the EPA is good?

            It sounds like you're arguing that if something isn't perfect then it isn't worth having. I think that mindset of no nuance stems from the puritanical influence. Sex outside of marriage? Yeah you're going to hell. Genocide? Also going to hell.

            In reality, nothing is perfect and so perfect is the enemy of good. If you strive for perfection and discard anything falling short, then you will never get anything.

  • Meanwhile in the ocean (Score:2, Interesting)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 )

    It's been hot this summer, really hot so naturally, I'm catching some waves.

    The water is cold, icy cold and I'm only half joking when I say, 'now we know where the icebergs are melting to'. I know it's subjective, I posted this in previous years, however I have decades of experience in the ocean and I remember by month just how cold the water should feel for that time of year. My mental map of the way the ocean should feel is changing enough to notice.

    I can sustain a 2+ hour body surf if I have time. I

  • It's still a friggin' simulation. Occam's Razor says it's a bug in your code.

    • It's still a friggin' simulation. Occam's Razor says it's a bug in your code.

      Occam's Razor says the simplest answer tends to be correct, when your trying to model systems with multiple nonlinear dependant varibles; the simplest answer is any output is chaotic crap, no matter how good your code is.

      • Occam's Razor says the simplest answer tends to be correct, when your trying to model systems with multiple nonlinear dependant varibles; the simplest answer is any output is chaotic crap, no matter how good your code is.

        OK, tell you what, I'll model a chaotic simulation and you bet against me being right.

        The weather is chaotic and so unpredictable.

        Bet you $1000 that it doesn't snow on August 1 in London.

  • ... specially those scientist living there warming the place, if they moved out it would obviously cool down again.

  • The Earth will do just fine (Score:3)

    by WormholeFiend ( 674934 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @08:40AM (#53787539)

    Once the humans are gone.

  • Whatever happened to "unnatural" or simply "abnormal"? Why do people keep insisting on using "non" as a prefix?

  • They can't be very good scientists if they "marvel" at long predicted and long observed gradual changes in climate. Yes, the Arctic is getting warmer. That's pretty much what we expect to happen. And it will likely continue to get warmer. Every couple of years from now on, we will have a new high-temperature record in the Arctic and the whole planet (it's pretty much the same thing). No need to hyperventilate or write new sensationalist headlines every year.

    It's getting warmer.

    There is nothing we can do abo

    • They can't be very good scientists if they "marvel" at long predicted and long observed gradual changes in climate

      The particular changes this arctic winter have not been long predicted, and aren't gradual.

  • Turn it up to 10 again (Score:5, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @01:06PM (#53789183)

    I love how Slashdot champions every feat of engineering and scientific discovery, until it relates to climate.

    The cognitive dissonance is deafening.

