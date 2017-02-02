Snapchat Files For a $3 Billion IPO (theverge.com) 12
Snapchat has filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange today, picking the ticker symbol "SNAP." The company hopes to raise $3 billion and says it has 158 million daily active users. The IPO would reportedly value the company above $20 billion. The Verge reports: The filing comes at an exciting but challenging time for Snap. The company -- originally named Snapchat -- has declared its intentions to become -- a camera company -- rather than just an app developer. And it's already found some success with Spectacles, its fun pair of video-recording sunglasses. The company says its advertising business is growing quickly. It reported $58.7 million in revenue for 2015, and grew that to $404.5 million in 2016. Along with that strong revenue growth, however, its losses also swelled. Snapchat lost $372.9 million in 2015 and $514.6 million this past year, more than its total revenue. Twitter was also struggling to generate a profit when it went public, while Facebook was not. Here's a gem from the S-1 filing. "We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability." Sounds like a great investment!
nah, 17 years ago it took a few of these turds to burst the bubble. I think the last one was CueCat which blew through $250 million in a few months. but they invented the QR code all those years ago
Nope, it was simply a scam. QR code first and industry standard developed by NTT in Japan.
but eyeballs and cash burn rate is all that matter
I'm just curious what percentage of the costs are server/bandwidth/storage and what percentage are marketing and what percentage are development. Do the filings tell us?
Original punctuation style. Shit and wrong, but original.
The IPO would reportedly value the company above $20 billion.
"We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability."
We had CAPM [wikipedia.org] drilled into us when I was in business school back in the 80's. I guess no one on Wall Street uses it anymore.
