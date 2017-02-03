False News, Absurd Reality Present Challenges For Satirists (apnews.com) 60
Between reality and the bubble of fantasy news stories, these are tough times for satirists. From a report on AP, submitted by several readers: The New Yorker magazine recently took steps to distinguish Andy Borowitz's humor columns from politically motivated false stories circulating online. His editor said the New Yorker was getting email asking if there was a difference between the two. So they changed the tagline for "The Borowitz Report" from "the news, reshuffled" to "not the news" on the magazine's website. When the stories are shared online, they are more clearly identified as satire, said Nicholas Thompson, editor of NewYorker.com. Borowitz's columns take the form of news stories, like one headlined this week, "Trump fires attorney general after copy of Constitution is found on her computer." One story last week: "Trump enraged as Mexican president meets with Meryl Streep instead." Thompson admits: "It's a weird problem to have."
The best satire today is simply to publish official communications verbatim. Some good examples are:
McSweeneys "My very good black history month tribute to some of the most tremendous black people" [mcsweeneys.net]
or Tina Fey as Sarah Palin [youtube.com]
The politicians are writing the material. The satirists just need to point out how rediculous it is by republishing it.
Indeed!
Real news lately look like a version of The Onion.
As a German satirist recently remarked, the US should look to Germany, they already did all of it.
They voted for a Chancellor that promised better infrastructure and he actually built many Autobahns and military airports. He made Germany great again, even bigger than their previous borders, at least for a couple of years. He had yuuuuuge approval numbers (on pain of death) and everybody liked him, if they were asked.
They also tried religious discrimination like nobody else, ever.
They also have done the Wall-building thingie a bit later, throughout the whole country and they even got the Russians to pay for it. (If you're lucky, you can even bid for a piece of that wall on eBay.)
Speaking of satire, under that chancellor, you could actually get disappeared for telling a treasonous joke.
They voted for a Chancellor that promised
...
Apparently, so did Trump voters.
:-)
Yeah, and obama supporters voted for 'hope and change'. They got a basketball playing george bush, at least as far as civil liberties go.
Is your nickname Captain Obvious?
Insightful double plus.
Re: Indeed!
Hitler didn't start day 1 exterminating the Jews, Homosexuals, and Gypsies. That's the sort of things you build up to with steps like touting one religion over another, otherising a group(s) who "don't hold our values," that are taking our jobs, that are human filth, that must be tracked, that are subhuman, that must be removed so we can be great again.
In fact in 1933 Nazi Germany started sponsoring Jews to emigrate to Palestine. This went on until 1939 when the war made it logistically impossible. It was called 'The Transfer Program' and made the formation of the modern state of Israel possible.
So no, he didn't start exterminating Jews from day 1.
Hitler breathed air. You breathe air. Therefore you are literally Hitler. None of the things you explicitly mentioned that Hitler did are the thigs Hitler did with certainty wrong. You hint at things he did wrong, but killing millions of people who are of a certain religious pursuasion, is nothing substantiality like prioritizing one religion over another. You may have a valid criticism about the religious prioritizing, but trying to say it is of the same issue as what Hitler did is nonsense.
The argument is more that the themes Hitler played on to get to power are the exact same themes Trump has used. Vilification of "the other" (Jews vs Latinos/Muslims) as undermining the values and success of the country, proclaiming a desire to return the country to an idealized "golden age" (Third Reich vs Make America Great Again), vowing to end treaties that have damaged the ability for the country to go and prevent the creation of jobs (Versailles vs.....NAFTA/free trade I guess?-Trump has really played
Breathing air is not a bad thing. It doesn't demonstrate bad character, or bad intent. Following a pattern of bad behaviour is definitely something to be worried about though, especially as when unchallenged it tends to lead to escalation.
Considering that actual neo-Nazis seem to strongly approve of Trump's actions, going as far as to give him a Nazi salute while shouting "hail Trump", it's reasonable to be worried about this. Plus, his advisers and staff associate with neo-Nazis as well, and Bannon in part
Re:
Trump actually prayed for better ratings for a show his trust owns at a national prayer breakfast. He out-Onioned the Onion.
History lesson
On April 28, 1945, the Italian people killed their fascist leader and then desecrated his corpse in a public square.
Assisted by a foreign led invasion force. That guy wasn't going willingly and if you read history, fell into the wrong hands though a series of fortunate happenstances. Had he been a little bit more lucky, he would have escaped into exile with his family.
Not to mention... Shame what happened to his family.. Now that was totally uncalled for.
So, am I reading this right? You are advocating for similar activity today? If so, you are an idiot.. Death and destruction follow such activity just as sure as nig
I'm pretty sure in the case of Mussolini, the death and destruction preceded his ignoble demise.
True, but it surely didn't stop with his departure but ground on for a few more years as the country sorted itself out with the Allies help... However, I'd like to point out that we are in no way in a situation that even remotely resembles the circumstances leading to Mussolini's demise, at least not in this country...
I didn't read a threat, just a warning to fascists that history hasn't shown positive outcomes for two of the three European examples. The other one, FWIW, killed himself in a bunker just after telling his underlings to destroy his country. Fascism takes a certain course, always towards destruction.
I'm not sure why it should be necessary to post this on Slashdot, or warn people in general. I think, really, a sizable number of Trump supporters are in denial about what he represents. Many - from experience
Good thing the fascists lost in our most recent national election.
Although it's fun watching them flame out spectacularly (no pun intended, see: Berkeley), the true fascists are still out beating innocent people up, destroying property, and otherwise using violence to shut down free speech like they always do, and that saddens me.
At least you're thinly veiling your allusions to sedition, most of your ilk aren't that smart and will find out the hard way what happens when you advocate such things.
Why would you think I'm alluding to sedition? You read a simple historical fact about Mussolini and immediately think it has some similarities to current events?
The only similarities I see between then and now is that the tools of fascism haven't changed. All you have to look at is see who is being physically violent against who to know who the good guys and the bad guys are.
But yeah, you're right. You we're just giving a "history lesson" in a thread completely unrelated to WWII-era dictators. I'd stick to that story too, if I were you.
Ah the old "Donald Trump is fine because other people are doing things I don't like".
I do love how even the most ardent of Trumpanzees are utterly unable to actually provide words of support. That's quite telling.
This seems like Hunter S. Thompson territory
When the going gets weird, the weird turns pro.
Along those lines, I think it may be time to return to the grotesque, detailed art that came from Zap Comixs, R. Crumb, and the other underground creators. Those are going to be the people closest to the metal (so to speak) in what the crowds are feeling. Hopefully the shocking expressions will be enough to get people unsettled enough to keep up the protests and calling their congress critters.
It does make a difference.
Absurd reality
We need real news to inform us. And we need "news" from satirists to help us cope with the real kind.
We do not need fake news, alternative facts, or deceptions by any other name.
Satire comes from satirists. Fake news comes from fake reporters. Poe's law notwithstanding, you can and must learn to spot the difference.
Man, that sounds crazy, maybe someone should investigate that nine times.
Facebookers are trigger happy
Every time the Borowitz Report comes out, I have to correct a handful of outraged friends who share it seriously. We are, altogether, no longer skeptical readers.
Not a problem for satirists
This is not a problem for satirists. I would say that this is a golden age for satirists.
This is a problem for news outlets that also have a satire column.
As the satirist who runs whitehouse.net, I disagree. Satire has to be something that seems in character with what's happening but definitely wouldn't actually happen. If it's not in character, it's not funny. If there's a realistic chance it could happen, it's scary not funny.
Trump makes it really hard to find that sweet spot where it's something amusing you could actually see Trump doing yet definitely not something Trump will end up doing next week.
Distasteful
It's distasteful that so many people are bashing Trump and talking about Fake News at a time when events like the Bowling Green Massacre take place every day.
Can we all come together please, forget our partisanship and different religions, and agree to offer a prayer to all those that died in Bowling Green like good Baptists. May they rest in peace and go to Baptist heaven.
FUD people.
I know "fake news" is getting us all worked up right now, but
"...fake news did not change the result 2016 presidential election, according to a study by researchers at Stanford and New York University released Thursday.
..."
Story: http://thehill.com/homenews/me... [thehill.com]
Study: https://web.stanford.edu/~gent... [stanford.edu]
Like the "Russia hacked the election" story the original threat being discussed was specifically hacking of electronic voting machines. When that was proved ridiculous, the phrase was re-framed to something
What a ridiculous study. There is no way for them to know how many fake news stories in total are out there and how many people actually read them. To claim only 8% of people read a fake news story is a bizarre claim, since I think we all encountered numerous.
They're screwed
True satire can't exist in an environment where no one can take a joke.
Even Jerry Seinfeld realized two years ago [usatoday.com] that comedy and the perpetually offended crowd can't mix. Now think how much worse it's gotten in those two years.
Between the crazed liberal snowflakes and the persecution complex on the right, I'm surprised comedy clubs aren't looked at the same as Klan meetings by now.
People just need to relax and realize that life really isn't this serious.
/r/nottheonion
Looking at some headlines from https://www.reddit.com/r/notth... [reddit.com]
we find
"Stop making memes of our dead gorilla, Cincinnati Zoo pleads"
"Spotify offers Barack Obama a job as 'President of Playlists'"
"People have paid a company more than $80,000 to dig a hole for absolutely no reason"
"Venezuela's currency value depends largely on one guy at an Alabama Home Depot"
"Anti-Defamation League Declares Pepe the Frog a Hate Symbol"
"Pilot 'congratulates' passengers for drinking all alcohol on plane"
"Nebraska flag flew upside down at Capitol for 10 days and 'nobody noticed,' says senator who wants design change"
etc.