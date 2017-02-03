Cutting H-1Bs Could Mean More Competition From China and India, Says GoDaddy CEO (cnbc.com) 112
Silicon Valley companies continue to express their concerns about the restrictions on H-1B visa program. The H-1B visa program -- which enables U.S. companies to hire foreign workers -- has become a political lightning rod but remains essential for American companies to hire the technical talent they need to compete on a global scale, said GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving. From his interview on CNBC: "We do not produce enough technically qualified candidates in this country," he said. "You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist." Irving was particularly concerned about overseas competition. The American university system is good at training foreign workers for tech jobs, and it is essential that the U.S. government allows them to stay in the country to fulfill U.S. jobs, he said. Otherwise, we train workers from countries like China and India and then send them back to those countries to set up tech ecosystems that compete with Silicon Valley.
I don't see the problem. (Score:2, Interesting)
Re:I don't see the problem. (Score:4, Insightful)
Not only that, it is clear that some of these people support foreign nationalism while at the same time saying the US shouldn't be nationalist, Its okay for China and India to look out for their people, but the US is "Racist" if it looks out for its people.
Re: (Score:2)
If we have the H1B or other visas only for those that make say over $130K/yr, then that would help things a great deal....that way we let in the brains, but keep out the drones...
Re: (Score:2)
By competition they mean a competition where the US is certain to lose. I don't like losing, let's not do that.
Re: (Score:2)
If the work is going to Bob in Elbonia, it's better to import Bob for the job, than export the job to Elbonia and have Bob do it there.
Maybe train the American kid first (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe the University could just train the American kids instead.... I know... I'm throwing up in my mouth as I type it.
Re: (Score:1)
If I had mod points, I'd up vote this.
Under Trump "Make America Great Again" methodology, the solution is simple. Kick out the foreign students, replace with American Students.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It seems that as we stand right now, our education system is not working, right? I mean, that's the problem, there are not, today, enough students with good technical training coming out of the school and university system in America to fill these jobs.
Would you say our education system is "right wing?" That the teachers, the administrators generally hold right wing, conservative, or evil fascist opinions and operate the educational system accordingly? It seems to me the 14:1 liberal to conservative college
18 months is plenty (Score:3, Insightful)
If you want the equivalent of a College B.S. in machine learning 18 months of intense training is more than you'd actually get during your 4 years at college. possibly even more than a masters. If you are looking for PhD level, then 18 months maybe isn't there entirely. But over the next year or two of work experience, in a job emphasizing research in AI with a good mentor, would definitely produce pHD level graduates. I know this because I've seen it done at my company, producing major leaders through t
Re: (Score:1)
This. Farmers understand the concept of seeds, and tilling a field, if they expect a usable harvest. Why can't CEOs understand that if you eat your seed grain, come harvest time, there isn't anything usable in the fields.
China and India are already competing. Having domestic workers changes nothing on this front, other than the fact that it will get people in the US coming back to STEM majors as opposed to going to other vocations (no such thing as filling the barn with clueless H-1Bs in law, accounting,
Re: (Score:2)
How can we have "STEM" people when we're so busy teaching about things that have nothing to do with Reading, Writing and Math. Sure, we have well rounded people who know and tolerate all sorts of things but can't balance their checkbook, can't cook, can't manage to uphold free speech without rioting.
People want magical things happening, because hard work and effort is based on "old dead white men" ideas.
Take a look at the college campuses and realize that the American kids are rioting or hiding in their saf
Can't (Score:2)
How will American kids even have the chops to enter university with Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education ?
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe...I dunno...local and state education officials, and the teachers themselves should shoulder the responsibility for educating kids instead of being controlled from Washington?
Re: (Score:2)
How will American kids even have the chops to enter university with Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education ?
Because she won't let the teacher's unions continue to undermine the quality of public education in the name of their own political and financial objectives? Seriously, why should parents who can't afford to live in good school districts be forced to send their kids to substandard schools? A simple voucher system where the parents choose the school and the money follows the student will produce some excellent competition. Of course, that is precisely what the teachers unions want to prevent. Ask yoursel
The IT shortage in america is a myth. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I know wages have been flat for the last 8-10 years, I'm at the Senior level, and never get more than a less-than-inflation "cost of living" raise. The only reason I haven't fallen back is adding a Masters (which was trivial effort to do, but apparently impresses the HR types) and some certs. . .
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Here is some evidence to support the claim that the IT shortage is a myth:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-11-24/the-tech-worker-shortage-doesnt-really-exist [bloomberg.com]
http://spectrum.ieee.org/at-work/education/the-stem-crisis-is-a-myth [ieee.org]
Re: (Score:2)
And I am sure Americans won't mind paying more for their goods. I am sure they won't end up going to China for them instead. There are plenty of cheap asses to go around.
Ahem.... (Score:5, Insightful)
> "You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist."
That's fine - if you're looking for machine-learning scientists.
Unfortunately, the majority of the recipients of these H1B's are low paid scab labor, imported to cut labor costs.
Raising the cost of H1B's should take care of that loophole while still allowing GoDaddy to import their "machine-learning scientists".
Re:Ahem.... (Score:5, Insightful)
This. The problem is not the count of H1-Bs allowed in. The more of the world's top talent that comes to America, the better. The problem is the program is abused so regularly that the abuse has become the norm. The current House bill to raise the H1-B minimum wage to $130k, and to allocate all H1-B slots based on salary rather than lottery - this is a great fix. Bi-partisan support, apparently.
Re: (Score:2)
this is not about getting another Albert Einstein. We would fast-track citizenship for something like that. This is about TEMP workers you can churn through and discard back to india or wherever they want to discard them when they are done getting the milk for free.
Re: (Score:2)
I've known around 100 H1-B workers in my career. I only know 2 that have permanently left the US, and one of those moved to Australia. Most have green cards now.
It seems like you're talking about the abuse of the system Do you think that would continue when you had to pay an H1-B $130K+?
Re: (Score:2)
And GoDaddy is not a Silicon Valley company as TFS seems to imply. But who bothers with fact checking?
Re: (Score:2)
When I hear the name GoDaddy, all I can think about is Nikki Cappelli.
reprioritizing, not cutting (Score:3)
The Trump administration is considering reprioritizing H-1B visas. Right now, such visas are given out based on a lottery around April 1, which is utterly irrational and chaotic; it causes outsourcing firms to flood the visa application process with numerous fake applications, instead of the visas going to US companies that actually need those workers. Under the new rules, H-1B visas would be given to the highest paid workers and with precedence to people graduating from US universities. No matter what you think about the absolute number of H-1B visas, that's a good change to the immigration program.
If, in addition, the US reduces the number of work visas, that would result in more foreign competition, unless made up for elsewhere. But Trump has generally advocated a merit-based immigration system, which may mean more skilled immigrants (as opposed to H-1B visa holders) and less unskilled labor and family-based immigration. Again, that seems like a win-win.
Of course, we'll have to see what he actually does. The Orange One is a bit unpredictable and tends to act rashly.
Re: (Score:2)
So the new system artificially inflates wages?
Re: (Score:2)
The old system artificially deflated wages. There is no free market, so pick your poison.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a resource that's cheap and you wall it off, what do you call that? Typically, we call it "artificial scarcity." Somehow it's different if the resource is labor.
I suggest you study a history of guilds--something we now call "Racketeering".
Re: (Score:2)
im beginning to suspect that the acting rashly is all part of the scam. II read excepts of his book, the art of the deal, and it seems like this scam is used consistently to rattle and get the opponent to make negotiating mistakes. I suppose its possible that he's not hot tempered and just masterful and playing one, but the image of Yosemite Sam is still pretty funny.
Re: (Score:2)
said every undocumented mexican immigrant never. The goal is to make a shit ton of money here and move back and live life like a king in a 3rd world shithole. A Hundred thousand goes a long way in some of these places.
Disney (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Dont forget Edison Electric in california... they did the same thing while drawing state and federal subsidies.
simple solution to the h1b problem (Score:2)
Instead of restricting the number of h1b's, it would be simpler if we just taxed them. It could be a flat fee like 20k/year per h1b or it could be a percentage like 20% of payroll. Either way, it would allow companies to hire as many h1b candidates as they need but still give them an incentive to hire local talent first. The number one complain everyone has with h1b is that h1b employees are willing to work for less but if you added a yearly surcharge to the h1b then that argument becomes void because it
Re: (Score:2)
I dont know... I saw this self cleaning toilet the other day... lol surely those are going sell like wildfire.
who wants boring stress jobs? (Score:2)
While many on
/., including me, do engineering because we are geeky and love the challenge, that's not the case for average people. For average people, programming or tinkering with computers are boring and stressful jobs. They might choose to do it because the field has brighter employment future. That's why Americans don't want to take up the jobs. Even in China, the newer generation would avoid engineering and opt for finance or entertainment, because as the newer generations grow up a richer economy and
Re: (Score:2)
Those two statements are rather at odds, nonetheless, you can also make the other jobs dimmer in relation to engineering by removing a superfluous lock-out of US workers in that field.
Obviously (Score:1)
I can't hire System Engineers for $9 hour so obviously the problem is that there aren't enough System Engineers here.
Undermining the US position (Score:1)
A lot of the moves that new administration suggested as making things better for the US worker, actually undermines the USA's position in the world and actually will end up potentially hurting jobs. Often the "take it all" approach it actually the less ideal position of giving up a little.
Helping NATO's members and the UN, while maybe not the best sounding when it comes to money, it does end up allowing the US to have sway over the politics of other countries and therefore help keep the US as a focal point
Re: (Score:2)
This sounds like the Trudeau position: "If you kill your enemies, they win." Clearly we must further depress American wages and put more Americans out of work in order for the American worker to prosper.
Translation: (Score:2)
We the elists CEOs who like fucking over US programmers are going seriously take it in the ass if we eliminate H1B visa's! We may be forced to close and live on the same crap income we planned for our programmers! Whaaaaahh.. my pussy hurts! Make it stop!
On the job training (Score:2)
The US is screwed (Score:4, Interesting)
No matter the issue, Trump doesn't understand anything other ratings and popularity. He gets a certain segment of the population riled up with really simple ideas 1) we're bringing jobs back 2) every problem you have is the fault of this group of people 3) if the jobs don't come back, it the fault of another group of people
He sets the stage for other people to fight it out and get attention for himself. He has absolutely no interest in solving problems, no ability to understand what his actions do, and no empathy for the people he affects.
This shit will continue.
I work with dozens of H1B visa holders. I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone. Eventually I get an email from someone in Turkey, and we hired her. She's amazing. However if this shit with the H1B's goes through, we can't pay her and she'll have to go back. I won't be able to fill the position. We'll have to let go 6 employees whom we can't replace. If just this H4E spousal visa shit happens, then my employee's husband will have to leave. The spouses of 3 of our employees would have to leave.
Why can't we find the right people here? I honestly don't know. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
Re: (Score:1)
I work with dozens of H1B visa holders. I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone. Eventually I get an email from someone in Turkey, and we hired her. She's amazing. However if this shit with the H1B's goes through, we can't pay her and she'll have to go back. I won't be able to fill the position. We'll have to let go 6 employees whom we can't replace. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
This is an easy one: You aren't paying enough. You wouldn't do your job for less than what you could get doing it elsewhere either.
Just because something costs more than you want to pay doesn't entitle you to cheap labor. I want my entire house painted for $500. I went to every school and said "Hey if you can hold a paint brush I will give you $500" and for some reason nobody was interested. Therefor I am entitled to hire cheap slave labor.
Hey why pay anything at all? Just get actual slaves, think of
Re:The US is screwed (Score:4, Informative)
Hmm. Let me think for a second. Oh, here it is:
Re: (Score:3)
You were trying to find a college educated programmer to work in NYC for 45k/yr and had no luck? I think I found your problem.
Re: (Score:1)
Uh, because 45k a year is a crap salary? Go look up what other companies pay on something like glassdoor
Re: (Score:2)
I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone
I think virtually all of us know several people who can not find work as a developer. So for this claim to be true, you have to be utterly incompetent at recruiting.
Why can't we find the right people here? I honestly don't know. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
If this is actually true, you need to find out why from the people that rejected you.
For example, you don't specify where you are located, but there's plenty of places in the US where new CS grads make >$50k/year and you're offering $45k. So the people that rejected you would tell you "You do not pay enough".
Long term problems require long term solutions (Score:2)
" You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist"
He is right you can't, however that does not mean we do not need to change the system to encourage more American talent to go down this route. This is actually why a bidding system for H1Bs would be great. People with high level skills will continue to be allowed in. Also those with high potential will also be brought in. The Low skill low talent low cost hacks will be priced out. We have enough people who can fill that
GoDaddy's location in the Seattle area... (Score:1)
is very, very nice. It's on Lake Washington in a new building between Kirkland and Bellevue which are both booming tech cities. I have a couple of friends that work there, and they now only hire low-cost Indians. I had two interns that were making $10 per hour that are now full-time employees there making $12 after they graduated from Univ of Washington. They're hiring incompetent, low-cost people that can't do the job. Of course they want to keep that pipeline of cheap idiots open.
yeah (Score:2)
uh huh (Score:3)
And most of those 60K plus workers are machine learning people earning less than 130K/year? The program cuts won't hurt those guys. They WILL hurt the guys coming in at 60K (the minimum) who are replacing the 45-50 year old programmers earning 100-140K, that they are replacing at less than half the cost, that said 45-50 workers have to TRAIN to do their job
More the reason (Score:2)
If the Godaddy CEO doesn't like it... (Score:2)
... it's probably a good thing.
I think H1b's are a missed opportunity (Score:2)
I went to the US for my Master's in a top-25 state uni. I was good, so I didn't even have to pay after the first semester (research assistanship). I worked with an H1b for 3 years (at a competitive rate), but when I was close to renewal, we'd have to file on the first day and hope we were not late competing with all the outsourcing companies bringing free labor, then my wife who was also finishing her degree would have to get a separate H1b, because H1b's don't allow your dependents to work, so both would h
Raising H1B minimum wage (Score:2)
I don't see the problem. If their is literally not a single American that can fill the position, then you should have no trouble paying the H1B that does fill the role what he is worth.
I call b.s. (Score:2)
You can't (Score:2)
"You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist."
I swear, many of the H1B visa holders I've met, went thru an 18 week Java program to list it on their resume.
Heck, even a number of my friends here on H1B visas want them to be cut back. It's getting to hard for them to switch jobs.