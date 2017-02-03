Cutting H-1Bs Could Mean More Competition From China and India, Says GoDaddy CEO (cnbc.com) 197
Silicon Valley companies continue to express their concerns about the restrictions on H-1B visa program. The H-1B visa program -- which enables U.S. companies to hire foreign workers -- has become a political lightning rod but remains essential for American companies to hire the technical talent they need to compete on a global scale, said GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving. From his interview on CNBC: "We do not produce enough technically qualified candidates in this country," he said. "You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist." Irving was particularly concerned about overseas competition. The American university system is good at training foreign workers for tech jobs, and it is essential that the U.S. government allows them to stay in the country to fulfill U.S. jobs, he said. Otherwise, we train workers from countries like China and India and then send them back to those countries to set up tech ecosystems that compete with Silicon Valley.
Not only that, it is clear that some of these people support foreign nationalism while at the same time saying the US shouldn't be nationalist, Its okay for China and India to look out for their people, but the US is "Racist" if it looks out for its people.
If we have the H1B or other visas only for those that make say over $130K/yr, then that would help things a great deal....that way we let in the brains, but keep out the drones...
Maybe you shouldn't let HR make your hiring decisions.
By competition they mean a competition where the US is certain to lose. I don't like losing, let's not do that.
"We do not produce enough technically qualified candidates in this country,"
Complete Bullshit.
What they mean is..."We do not produce enough technically qualified candidates in this country that we can pay low wages and hold hostage with H1-B visas"
Next up, a tax on offshoring.
Maybe train the American kid first (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe the University could just train the American kids instead.... I know... I'm throwing up in my mouth as I type it.
18 months is plenty (Score:3, Insightful)
If you want the equivalent of a College B.S. in machine learning 18 months of intense training is more than you'd actually get during your 4 years at college. possibly even more than a masters. If you are looking for PhD level, then 18 months maybe isn't there entirely. But over the next year or two of work experience, in a job emphasizing research in AI with a good mentor, would definitely produce pHD level graduates. I know this because I've seen it done at my company, producing major leaders through t
But you wouldn't get an equivalent of a college BS in machine learning. My BS in Computer Science was 120 credit hours. Semesters were approximately 4 months long. You'd have to take 27 credit hours a semester for 4 1/2 semesters in order to get the equivalent amount of just class time let alone the requirements out of class. You'd also be jamming so much through that the retention on a lot of it would be minimal.
If you cut out all the classes that weren't specific to machine learning, like your gen ed requ
This. Farmers understand the concept of seeds, and tilling a field, if they expect a usable harvest. Why can't CEOs understand that if you eat your seed grain, come harvest time, there isn't anything usable in the fields.
China and India are already competing. Having domestic workers changes nothing on this front, other than the fact that it will get people in the US coming back to STEM majors as opposed to going to other vocations (no such thing as filling the barn with clueless H-1Bs in law, accounting,
Re:Maybe train the American kid first (Score:4, Insightful)
How can we have "STEM" people when we're so busy teaching about things that have nothing to do with Reading, Writing and Math. Sure, we have well rounded people who know and tolerate all sorts of things but can't balance their checkbook, can't cook, can't manage to uphold free speech without rioting.
People want magical things happening, because hard work and effort is based on "old dead white men" ideas.
Take a look at the college campuses and realize that the American kids are rioting or hiding in their safe spaces, instead of learning.
This. Unfortunately, it seems everyone who is serious with fixing our STEM shortage seems to want to do it using STEAM. I am sorry, but no, no gender studies major has ever designed a bridge.Their is simply no place in technical fields for arts majors.
I agree and it's why I am kinda meh about some of my kids grades in some his classes. He is going into trades, good for him, so I tell him not to worry too much about english and lit stuff, certainly try and pass, but don't worry about the grade or even really retention that much, as long as he gets the general ideas and learns the lessons from them, then good. I still don't get the teaching of English for so many years, I mean he speaks the damn language properly, and has since middle school. To me that is
Can't (Score:2)
How will American kids even have the chops to enter university with Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education ?
Maybe...I dunno...local and state education officials, and the teachers themselves should shoulder the responsibility for educating kids instead of being controlled from Washington?
Re:Can't (Score:4)
How will American kids even have the chops to enter university with Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education ?
Because she won't let the teacher's unions continue to undermine the quality of public education in the name of their own political and financial objectives? Seriously, why should parents who can't afford to live in good school districts be forced to send their kids to substandard schools? A simple voucher system where the parents choose the school and the money follows the student will produce some excellent competition. Of course, that is precisely what the teachers unions want to prevent. Ask yourself why that is.
Because sending kids to religious schools that will teach creationism as fact will help develop STEM education in the US?
Yes, there are some crap teachers in public schools, but for-profit schools (including those where the for-profit nature is hidden) isn't the answer. Many teachers in public schools are dedicated professionals who are underpaid for their level of education.
Could it be, you're stupid? (Score:2)
Presently, kids in a poor school system have zero choice. They're stuck in that school.
Betsy DeVos is a school choice advocate. So her desire is to allow children to avoid such schools. You're !@#$% about colleges. Hmm, let's put it in perspective.
What Betsy DeVos is advocating for American education is akin to colleges and universities. Now just imagine, if you were ONLY allowed to attend local colleges and universities. Imagine that for a minute. Let's say you only had a 2 year college in your area. Yo
You live in a dream world. Those gifted but poor kids still won't be able to get the classes they need. Charter schools won't set up in poor areas because the potential administrators know they won't succeed.
The poor parents can't afford to gifted send their children to another district because they don't have the time and money. All that will happen is those poor kids will attend schools that are even more starved of resources because of the effects of vouchers.
The problem that Betsy DeVos wants to "solve
Silly European, didn't you know that University is for rioting and taking gender study classes exclusively.
It seems that as we stand right now, our education system is not working, right? I mean, that's the problem, there are not, today, enough students with good technical training coming out of the school and university system in America to fill these jobs.
Would you say our education system is "right wing?" That the teachers, the administrators generally hold right wing, conservative, or evil fascist opinions and operate the educational system accordingly? It seems to me the 14:1 liberal to conservative college
Part of Make America Great Again is doing without revenue from foreign sources. That's why the protectionist tariffs are also increasing. A Trump America is an isolationist America- afraid of the world.
The IT shortage in america is a myth. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:The IT shortage in america is a myth. (Score:4, Informative)
Here is some evidence to support the claim that the IT shortage is a myth:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-11-24/the-tech-worker-shortage-doesnt-really-exist [bloomberg.com]
http://spectrum.ieee.org/at-work/education/the-stem-crisis-is-a-myth [ieee.org]
And I am sure Americans won't mind paying more for their goods. I am sure they won't end up going to China for them instead. There are plenty of cheap asses to go around.
Re: (Score:2)
It probably depends. If other Americans lose their job so they can have cheap widgets, then they'll probably accept it. But if their own job goes away so other Americans can have cheap widgets, then they'll have a problem with it.
Japan more or less decided to have jobs instead of cheap widgets, and seem happy with their choice since there is little political pressure to switch it back to widget-orientation.
As far as GoDaddy's claim, there may be
I once had a gig as a project manager. Had a budget, needed devs. I could have called Tata, and had a regiment come in fresh off the boat, moving in lockstep, but I found it was cheaper to post some ads at the CS department of the local universities, interview some very intelligent people, ask them some basic coding questions, then get the project going.
Was on time and on target with the dev team. However, the company I was with got bought out, and the whole division offshored.
I can find more talent in t
Re: (Score:3)
I know wages have been flat for the last 8-10 years, I'm at the Senior level, and never get more than a less-than-inflation "cost of living" raise. The only reason I haven't fallen back is adding a Masters (which was trivial effort to do, but apparently impresses the HR types) and some certs. . .
Ahem.... (Score:5, Insightful)
> "You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist."
That's fine - if you're looking for machine-learning scientists.
Unfortunately, the majority of the recipients of these H1B's are low paid scab labor, imported to cut labor costs.
Raising the cost of H1B's should take care of that loophole while still allowing GoDaddy to import their "machine-learning scientists".
Re:Ahem.... (Score:5, Insightful)
This. The problem is not the count of H1-Bs allowed in. The more of the world's top talent that comes to America, the better. The problem is the program is abused so regularly that the abuse has become the norm. The current House bill to raise the H1-B minimum wage to $130k, and to allocate all H1-B slots based on salary rather than lottery - this is a great fix. Bi-partisan support, apparently.
this is not about getting another Albert Einstein. We would fast-track citizenship for something like that. This is about TEMP workers you can churn through and discard back to india or wherever they want to discard them when they are done getting the milk for free.
I've known around 100 H1-B workers in my career. I only know 2 that have permanently left the US, and one of those moved to Australia. Most have green cards now.
It seems like you're talking about the abuse of the system Do you think that would continue when you had to pay an H1-B $130K+?
Thats exactly what I am hoping for. Displacing an existing worker because an H1B is 60% cheaper is the sort of abuses that drive me crazy. Whenever some asshat like zukerburger, bezos, microsuck, etc are whining about these visa's its not because they cant find someone here to write code. If the cost was more expensive than hiring a US employee, then obviously it would only be used in the case of rare, unable to fill, highly needed, and highly skilled positions. Ever hear the phrase, those that ignore histo
And GoDaddy is not a Silicon Valley company as TFS seems to imply. But who bothers with fact checking?
reprioritizing, not cutting (Score:5, Interesting)
The Trump administration is considering reprioritizing H-1B visas. Right now, such visas are given out based on a lottery around April 1, which is utterly irrational and chaotic; it causes outsourcing firms to flood the visa application process with numerous fake applications, instead of the visas going to US companies that actually need those workers. Under the new rules, H-1B visas would be given to the highest paid workers and with precedence to people graduating from US universities. No matter what you think about the absolute number of H-1B visas, that's a good change to the immigration program.
If, in addition, the US reduces the number of work visas, that would result in more foreign competition, unless made up for elsewhere. But Trump has generally advocated a merit-based immigration system, which may mean more skilled immigrants (as opposed to H-1B visa holders) and less unskilled labor and family-based immigration. Again, that seems like a win-win.
Of course, we'll have to see what he actually does. The Orange One is a bit unpredictable and tends to act rashly.
So the new system artificially inflates wages?
Re: (Score:3)
The old system artificially deflated wages. There is no free market, so pick your poison.
If you have a resource that's cheap and you wall it off, what do you call that? Typically, we call it "artificial scarcity." Somehow it's different if the resource is labor.
I suggest you study a history of guilds--something we now call "Racketeering".
If you have a resource that's cheap and you wall it off, what do you call that? Typically, we call it "artificial scarcity." Somehow it's different if the resource is labor.
Yes, yes it is. That's why we banned slavery some time ago: because we recognized that human beings are more than just a resource. It's also why we restrict strip mining operations, require environment impact analysis, and set minimum wages, despite the fact that all of those artificially increase costs. Because the moral and practical consequences of *not* doing so outweight the financial burdens.
The H1-B visa people are restricted from getting other employment while they're here are they not? Essentially the job market is walled off from them, and they are indentured servants. This artificially keeps their wages (and thereby competing wages) low.
There is no free market. The government is making choices, and some choices benefit labor, and some choices benefit capital. You act as though the choices that benefit labor are artificial and the ones that benefit capital are natural, when they're all arti
Yes, These proposed changes would mean America would sort of be in a union where the government would work on behalf on the people instead of corporate interests.
im beginning to suspect that the acting rashly is all part of the scam. II read excepts of his book, the art of the deal, and it seems like this scam is used consistently to rattle and get the opponent to make negotiating mistakes. I suppose its possible that he's not hot tempered and just masterful and playing one, but the image of Yosemite Sam is still pretty funny.
Disney (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Disney (Score:4, Informative)
Dont forget Edison Electric in california... they did the same thing while drawing state and federal subsidies.
simple solution to the h1b problem (Score:2)
Instead of restricting the number of h1b's, it would be simpler if we just taxed them. It could be a flat fee like 20k/year per h1b or it could be a percentage like 20% of payroll. Either way, it would allow companies to hire as many h1b candidates as they need but still give them an incentive to hire local talent first. The number one complain everyone has with h1b is that h1b employees are willing to work for less but if you added a yearly surcharge to the h1b then that argument becomes void because it
That is basically what is being discussed. But instead of just skimming off the top (forcing foreigners to take lower wages to compete), he is considering what I consider a far better plan. Increasing the minimum wage for H1B visas, and focusing on the highest paid workers. Coupled with his refocusing of immigration to the highest skilled individuals should provide a glut of extremely skilled foreign workers, while weeding out the H1B workers whose only major skill was their price point.
That is basically what is being discussed. But instead of just skimming off the top (forcing foreigners to take lower wages to compete), he is considering what I consider a far better plan. Increasing the minimum wage for H1B visas, and focusing on the highest paid workers. Coupled with his refocusing of immigration to the highest skilled individuals should provide a glut of extremely skilled foreign workers, while weeding out the H1B workers whose only major skill was their price point.
Increasing the minimum wage helps the bottom of the pool but doesn't really help at the middle or top. If you're an expert in your field and are asking 200k but an equivalent expert overseas is only asking 120k then you are going to have a hard time competing and raising the minimum wage to 100k really doesn't help you. It also hurts companies that need entry level 50k employees but now need to pay them 100k just because of a minimum wage. A 20% surcharge would allow you to hire low, middle, and high ran
who wants boring stress jobs? (Score:2)
While many on
/., including me, do engineering because we are geeky and love the challenge, that's not the case for average people. For average people, programming or tinkering with computers are boring and stressful jobs. They might choose to do it because the field has brighter employment future. That's why Americans don't want to take up the jobs. Even in China, the newer generation would avoid engineering and opt for finance or entertainment, because as the newer generations grow up a richer economy and
Those two statements are rather at odds, nonetheless, you can also make the other jobs dimmer in relation to engineering by removing a superfluous lock-out of US workers in that field.
Translation: (Score:2)
We the elists CEOs who like fucking over US programmers are going seriously take it in the ass if we eliminate H1B visa's! We may be forced to close and live on the same crap income we planned for our programmers! Whaaaaahh.. my pussy hurts! Make it stop!
On the job training (Score:2)
Executives figured out they could get larger bonuses by externalizing training costs.
The US is screwed (Score:5, Interesting)
No matter the issue, Trump doesn't understand anything other ratings and popularity. He gets a certain segment of the population riled up with really simple ideas 1) we're bringing jobs back 2) every problem you have is the fault of this group of people 3) if the jobs don't come back, it the fault of another group of people
He sets the stage for other people to fight it out and get attention for himself. He has absolutely no interest in solving problems, no ability to understand what his actions do, and no empathy for the people he affects.
This shit will continue.
I work with dozens of H1B visa holders. I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone. Eventually I get an email from someone in Turkey, and we hired her. She's amazing. However if this shit with the H1B's goes through, we can't pay her and she'll have to go back. I won't be able to fill the position. We'll have to let go 6 employees whom we can't replace. If just this H4E spousal visa shit happens, then my employee's husband will have to leave. The spouses of 3 of our employees would have to leave.
Why can't we find the right people here? I honestly don't know. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
I work with dozens of H1B visa holders. I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone. Eventually I get an email from someone in Turkey, and we hired her. She's amazing. However if this shit with the H1B's goes through, we can't pay her and she'll have to go back. I won't be able to fill the position. We'll have to let go 6 employees whom we can't replace. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
This is an easy one: You aren't paying enough. You wouldn't do your job for less than what you could get doing it elsewhere either.
Just because something costs more than you want to pay doesn't entitle you to cheap labor. I want my entire house painted for $500. I went to every school and said "Hey if you can hold a paint brush I will give you $500" and for some reason nobody was interested. Therefor I am entitled to hire cheap slave labor.
Hey why pay anything at all? Just get actual slaves, think of
Re:The US is screwed (Score:5, Informative)
Hmm. Let me think for a second. Oh, here it is:
Would $45k not be considered an acceptable pay, for a straight out of collage programmer?
Depends on the cost of living in that area. If you're talking Washington or California, probably not. If you're talking Texas or Michigan, then probably yes.
You were trying to find a college educated programmer to work in NYC for 45k/yr and had no luck? I think I found your problem.
Re: (Score:2)
I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone
I think virtually all of us know several people who can not find work as a developer. So for this claim to be true, you have to be utterly incompetent at recruiting.
Why can't we find the right people here? I honestly don't know. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
If this is actually true, you need to find out why from the people that rejected you.
For example, you don't specify where you are located, but there's plenty of places in the US where new CS grads make >$50k/year and you're offering $45k. So the people that rejected you would tell you "You do not pay enough".
I hope this stays modded up (Score:2)
If only to be the epitome of the problem.
Let make this analogous to the the poor farmers in the US who "can't find anyone to work those jobs".
"
I work with dozens of Illegal immigrants. I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in Apple Picking and needed a picker at $5k/yr. I was fine with a kid dropped out of high school, and I still couldn't find anyone. Eventually I get an email from someone in Mexico, and we hired her. She
YOU SIR PROVE OUR POINT (Score:2)
"I work with dozens of H1B visa holders. I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr."
Ya, you were budgeted $45K/year. That's not enough to live on in most of the country, especially not with student loans that an education in the field requires. So basically, what you're saying is your failure to find a candidate had NOTHING to do with their abilities or skills. It sim
Re: (Score:2)
I scoured the lands of the US for 1.5 years to fill a vacant position and I couldn't find anyone in the US to do it. I work in NIH funded research and needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad, and I still couldn't find anyone. I went to every college in the area and said "If you have taken a programming class, I want you. I'll pay you. I'll train you in the languages we use" and no responses. Why??
We offered $48k/yr for a nanny. We only spent 0.2 years looking and we got a small handful of okay candidates. They didn't need college. If you still can't find anyone the wage you're asking, would you like me to send you along some nanny dropouts as referrals?
...needed a programmer at $45k/yr. I was fine with a new college grad...
Really? I graduated with an IT degree and made that salary straight out of college--in 1998.
That's why you couldn't find anyone--you're so far off the mark as to what you should be paying... Recent (under)grads with most business degrees make that much, with IT notably more--like $55k+.
But now you're part of the problem. You hired a foreigner and ultimately undercut wages for US citizens & permanent residents. Thanks...
Exactly (Score:2)
Reminds me of an add I saw.
"Social Worker position. Must have doctorate. Salary $35K/year."
Um really, how are you going to find any one with a doctorate at that salary? Oh, hire a foreigner who has no college debt from their degree.
Long term problems require long term solutions (Score:2)
" You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist"
He is right you can't, however that does not mean we do not need to change the system to encourage more American talent to go down this route. This is actually why a bidding system for H1Bs would be great. People with high level skills will continue to be allowed in. Also those with high potential will also be brought in. The Low skill low talent low cost hacks will be priced out. We have enough people who can fill that
yeah (Score:2)
uh huh (Score:3)
And most of those 60K plus workers are machine learning people earning less than 130K/year? The program cuts won't hurt those guys. They WILL hurt the guys coming in at 60K (the minimum) who are replacing the 45-50 year old programmers earning 100-140K, that they are replacing at less than half the cost, that said 45-50 workers have to TRAIN to do their job
Which are exactly the types of jobs that Americans can be trained for and for which there is a glut of underemployed workers looking for an American salary.
They replace both....
More the reason (Score:2)
If the Godaddy CEO doesn't like it... (Score:2)
... it's probably a good thing.
I think H1b's are a missed opportunity (Score:2)
I went to the US for my Master's in a top-25 state uni. I was good, so I didn't even have to pay after the first semester (research assistanship). I worked with an H1b for 3 years (at a competitive rate), but when I was close to renewal, we'd have to file on the first day and hope we were not late competing with all the outsourcing companies bringing free labor, then my wife who was also finishing her degree would have to get a separate H1b, because H1b's don't allow your dependents to work, so both would h
Funny (Score:2)
"I was good, so I didn't even have to pay after the first semester (research assistanship)."
Funny, those programs were often available for foreign students but not U.S. students. Go figure. Most U.S. students, even the ones graduating with 4.0's walk out with thousands in debt.
Yes, my company sent me to their immigration lawyer for a chat. There are some options that all have drawbacks, e.g. requiring quite some money or relocating to some non-popular place (I forget how that worked) etc. Putting all that effort and resources to stay didn't really make me feel "wanted" and I never stay where I don't feel "wanted" - so many other places to go.
Again, if the US invests in a person's education, and with the US universities being the best in many areas, it is silly to not want them to
Raising H1B minimum wage (Score:2)
I don't see the problem. If their is literally not a single American that can fill the position, then you should have no trouble paying the H1B that does fill the role what he is worth.
I don't see the problem. If their is literally not a single American that can fill the position, then you should have no trouble paying the H1B that does fill the role what he is worth.
The benefit will mostly go to companies which are located in areas of high cost of living and high salaries (New York, silicon valley).
I call b.s. (Score:2)
If they could outsource the jobs to India or China where the costs are lower they wouldn't need H1-bs. They want the visas because for whatever reason the work needs to be done here in America.
People from all over the world are willing to move the US but not to each others countries. So, Indians won't move to China, Iran, Russia, Chinese won't move to India, Russia etc. But, they will all move to the US to create a team here.
If your whole team is from one region of one country, then you don't need H1B.
You can't (Score:2)
"You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist."
I swear, many of the H1B visa holders I've met, went thru an 18 week Java program to list it on their resume.
Heck, even a number of my friends here on H1B visas want them to be cut back. It's getting to hard for them to switch jobs.
Good to see slashdot getting onboard with the H1-B (Score:2)
All I ever heard of it before on here was how awful it was.
H1B Visa Proposal (Score:2)
1. Adjust income to $100K, adjusted by inflation. Any position not meeting the criteria is subject to investigation, and heavy penalty if a U.S. able bodied and qualified willing worker is found.
2. H1B Visa is held by company only for the first year. After that the H1B Visa holder is a free agent. If the skill is so rare, that it cannot be filled within the U.S., and another firm also needs the skill. They should be able to hire the Visa holder. This will likely mean an offer for increased wage, and mean t
Pick one (Score:2)
"We do not produce enough technically qualified candidates in this country"
"Forced to train H1B replacement"
Pick one.
Bullshit (Score:2)
"We do not produce enough technically qualified candidates in this country," he said. "You can't take an 18-month training program and produce a machine-learning scientist."
While the second part of that statement may be true, the first is not for the vast, vast majority of H-1B positions.
Do we really not have enough people that know Java, for example? I call bullshit.
FFS, we invented Java, and to claim that the US doesn't have enough skilled Java programmers to fill the demand is just plain bullshit. This i
Corporate owned media (Score:2)
Is anyone shocked that corporate-owned media is serving up stories and interviews with corporate bosses that favor corporate profits? Where are the interviews with workers who lost their jobs?
I'm still puzzled at why there isn't any anger from rank-and-file liberals at how the corporate interests infiltrated and took over the liberal movement to the point where every liberal newspaper is advocating policies that favor corporate profits, such as globalization and importing cheap labor. There was a brief back
Cutting edge innovation by GoDaddy (Score:2)
Oh give me a break. GoDaddy runs a seedy domain registrar and some hosting services.
The H1B body shops must end (Score:2)
Here's how you fix the H1B abuses:
1. Minimum wage - I propose $150k per year. H1B visas were designed to attract the most brilliant minds of their fields - not run-of-the-mill programers and systems engineers. The fact that most H1Bs make the low-ends of their pay spectrum shows the visas are being used as cheap imported labor.
2. Corporations should not hold the visas - the visas must be granted to and held by individuals - and they are not transferrable. This would ensure that only the most motivated an
One thing I don't understand about H1B salaries... (Score:2)
Why should I be obliged or inclined to pay a worker any more or less than I would pay an equally qualified one who was from somewhere elsee?
When I hear the name GoDaddy, all I can think about is Nikki Cappelli.
said every undocumented mexican immigrant never. The goal is to make a shit ton of money here and move back and live life like a king in a 3rd world shithole. A Hundred thousand goes a long way in some of these places.
I dont know... I saw this self cleaning toilet the other day... lol surely those are going sell like wildfire.
This sounds like the Trudeau position: "If you kill your enemies, they win." Clearly we must further depress American wages and put more Americans out of work in order for the American worker to prosper.
That kind of place doesn't need good programmers (not many anyhow).
They need digital janitors that can fog a mirror (and that's OK, C students need jobs too).
Of course those same students will mostly be unemployable after 10 years at GoDaddy. Sucks to be them.
Yup