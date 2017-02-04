Mozilla Binds Firefox's Fate To The Rust Language (infoworld.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: After version 53, Firefox will require Rust to compile successfully, due to the presence of Firefox components built with the language. But this decision may restrict the number of platforms that Firefox can be ported to -- for now... Rust depends on LLVM, which has dependencies of its own -- and all of them would need to be supported on the target platform. A discussion on the Bugzilla tracker for Firefox raises many of these points...
What about proper support for Linux distributions with long-term support, where the tools available on the distro are often frozen, and where newer Rust features might not be available? What about support for Firefox on "non-tier-1" platforms, which make up a smaller share of Firefox users? Mozilla's stance is that in the long run, the pain of transition will be worth it. "The advantage of using Rust is too great," according to maintainer Ted Mielczarek. "We normally don't go out of our way to make life harder for people maintaining Firefox ports, but in this case we can't let lesser-used platforms restrict us from using Rust in Firefox."
InfoWorld points out most Firefox users won't be affected, adding that those who are should "marshal efforts to build out whatever platforms need Rust support." Since most users just want Mozilla to deliver a fast and feature-competitive browser, the article concludes that "The pressure's on not only to move to Rust, but to prove the move was worth it."
What about proper support for Linux distributions with long-term support, where the tools available on the distro are often frozen, and where newer Rust features might not be available? What about support for Firefox on "non-tier-1" platforms, which make up a smaller share of Firefox users? Mozilla's stance is that in the long run, the pain of transition will be worth it. "The advantage of using Rust is too great," according to maintainer Ted Mielczarek. "We normally don't go out of our way to make life harder for people maintaining Firefox ports, but in this case we can't let lesser-used platforms restrict us from using Rust in Firefox."
InfoWorld points out most Firefox users won't be affected, adding that those who are should "marshal efforts to build out whatever platforms need Rust support." Since most users just want Mozilla to deliver a fast and feature-competitive browser, the article concludes that "The pressure's on not only to move to Rust, but to prove the move was worth it."
Assembly language is good enough for anyone... (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
What's with all these other languages lately?
In the case of Rust, it addresses security problems that are the domain of internet facing software. When writing complex internet facing software, human's haven't got the brains to write secure code. Rust improves the situation by enforcing things that humans get wrong.
For this reason, security people love it. They understand how they can write software with deterministic behavior in Rust where they know they cannot in C or many other compiled languages.
Other people want different problems solved and look
Re: (Score:2)
When writing complex internet facing software, human's haven't got the brains to write secure code. Rust improves the situation by enforcing things that humans get wrong.
Obviously, humans do have the brains, otherwise Rust wouldn't improve things. So the benefit is using Rust rather than better skilled programmers, etc...
Re: (Score:2)
Just because a programmer is skilled does not mean they will write code that is good or acceptable.
Also doesn't mean they can't.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Funny how the OpenBSD team doesn't have that problem.
Re: (Score:2)
There are several forks. I'm typing this in Palemoon, a fork that didn't go along in the chromification process.
Re: (Score:2)
And why aren't they using Swift which is the de-facto best choice for next generation systems languages?
Rust a) has been around longer; b) was developed by Mozilla; c) focuses on security of web engines; and d) is strong enough for system programming.
Swift was a reaction to Rust, bringing some of the features and simplifying the Obj-C Syntax. It was designed with the Apple environment in mind and doesn't (officially) support windows. Swift as a choice makes zero sense as there is no real benefit as Mozilla is no longer trying to be hip.
Mozilla is taking a risk and betting on the future of hostile internet -
the future of Mozilla (Score:1)
A browser nobody uses written in a language nobody uses.
Re: (Score:2)
A browser nobody uses written in a language nobody uses.
Quick, let Dropbox know no one uses Rust. I mean they went and re-wrote their entire back end in it. If only they thought like you such a crisis could have been averted.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A browser nobody uses written in a language nobody uses.
Quick, let Dropbox know no one uses Rust. I mean they went and re-wrote their entire back end in it. If only they thought like you such a crisis could have been averted.
And Twitter was originally written in Ruby, and Orbitz was written in Common Lisp.
And time passes, and both are rewritten to C or Java or something, and neither Ruby nor Lisp is a very commonly used language.
Don't get me wrong, I'd love to see Rust succeed, but the QWERTY effect, or "popular for being popular", is a pretty tough nut to crack.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people use it.
https://www.rust-lang.org/en-U... [rust-lang.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Good point. And I hate this idea! This transition is gonna make more harm than good.
I am a Firefox user from the very beginning and I see Firefox drifting for some time now. 99% of users really do not need more new features. We do not need a browser supporting all those stupid JS API's (WebRTC) and We do not care how much it scores at html5test.com - leave this crap for WebKit/Blink. Just make your engine render pages fast and correct, fix security bugs and you will make most of Your users more than happy.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I use Firefox. It's relatively stable these days, plus I don't have to keep checking my eye sockets to determine whether my eyeballs have been sold to the highest bidder -- which is more than I can say for most alternatives these days. Plus, with a small user base, it's become less of a target for malware authors too. Win-win if you ask me.
Re: LLVM requirement? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Rust 1.15’s most notable new feature is a revamped build system written in Rust and using Rust’s native Cargo package management.
So in order to build Rust, you must have... Rust. Chicken-and-egg omelet, anyone?
Re: (Score:2)
Reminds me of trying to get stuffit installed on an old Mac. Nobody ever supplied stuffit as an executable, it was always compressed.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Yeah yeah. You guys have been saying that Rust will replace C and C++ for 7 years and yet it's still a toy that next to no one uses outside of Mozilla.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah yeah. You guys have been saying that Rust will replace C and C++ for 7 years and yet it's still a toy that next to no one uses outside of Mozilla.
Right? I mean we all know if it doesn't replace it overnight it's a worthless language. I mean Python was a total failure, people still use Perl for crying out loud!
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, nope.
From WIkipedia:
(emphasis added)
However, I'll g
Re: (Score:2)
No other modern language is capable of safety and is low level enough. I saw one comment here asking why no swift, well for starters it has no concurrency or parallelism primitives which are a necessity for a systems language. Certainly for whatever language you want to write a browser in...
That seems like a strange assertion to make given that C has, and C++ until recently had no concurrency or parallelism primitives, and are the de-facto systems programming languages at the moment.
It also seems like a strange assertion when Swift by default ships with Grand Central Dispatch, which gives it strong concurrency and parallelism support.
The issue with swift as a systems programming language is that its compiler output is too magical. Several of its features can cause weird and unexpected perf im
Courage. (Score:3)
Courage is not removing the headphone jack. Courage is switching to a new systems language because the existing one, while good, just doesn't allow them to reach th quality level they want.
Re: (Score:2)
It is very hard to do those things in Rust and that what makes it an excellent systems programming language.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Wiki page makes it sound like Rust (Score:2)
Servo (Score:2)
Given the quality of our comments recently, here is a good presentation with some actual information on their work currently and going forwards: Servo Architecture: Safety and Performance [youtube.com].