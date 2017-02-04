Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Firefox Mozilla Open Source

Mozilla Binds Firefox's Fate To The Rust Language (infoworld.com) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the rescued-by-Rust dept.
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: After version 53, Firefox will require Rust to compile successfully, due to the presence of Firefox components built with the language. But this decision may restrict the number of platforms that Firefox can be ported to -- for now... Rust depends on LLVM, which has dependencies of its own -- and all of them would need to be supported on the target platform. A discussion on the Bugzilla tracker for Firefox raises many of these points...

What about proper support for Linux distributions with long-term support, where the tools available on the distro are often frozen, and where newer Rust features might not be available? What about support for Firefox on "non-tier-1" platforms, which make up a smaller share of Firefox users? Mozilla's stance is that in the long run, the pain of transition will be worth it. "The advantage of using Rust is too great," according to maintainer Ted Mielczarek. "We normally don't go out of our way to make life harder for people maintaining Firefox ports, but in this case we can't let lesser-used platforms restrict us from using Rust in Firefox."
InfoWorld points out most Firefox users won't be affected, adding that those who are should "marshal efforts to build out whatever platforms need Rust support." Since most users just want Mozilla to deliver a fast and feature-competitive browser, the article concludes that "The pressure's on not only to move to Rust, but to prove the move was worth it."

  • What's with all these other languages lately?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 )

      What's with all these other languages lately?

      In the case of Rust, it addresses security problems that are the domain of internet facing software. When writing complex internet facing software, human's haven't got the brains to write secure code. Rust improves the situation by enforcing things that humans get wrong.

      For this reason, security people love it. They understand how they can write software with deterministic behavior in Rust where they know they cannot in C or many other compiled languages.

      Other people want different problems solved and look

      • When writing complex internet facing software, human's haven't got the brains to write secure code. Rust improves the situation by enforcing things that humans get wrong.

        Obviously, humans do have the brains, otherwise Rust wouldn't improve things. So the benefit is using Rust rather than better skilled programmers, etc...

      • Funny how the OpenBSD team doesn't have that problem.

  • A browser nobody uses written in a language nobody uses.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      A browser nobody uses written in a language nobody uses.

      Quick, let Dropbox know no one uses Rust. I mean they went and re-wrote their entire back end in it. If only they thought like you such a crisis could have been averted.

      • Nobody uses Dropbox, though.

      • A browser nobody uses written in a language nobody uses.

        Quick, let Dropbox know no one uses Rust. I mean they went and re-wrote their entire back end in it. If only they thought like you such a crisis could have been averted.

        And Twitter was originally written in Ruby, and Orbitz was written in Common Lisp.

        And time passes, and both are rewritten to C or Java or something, and neither Ruby nor Lisp is a very commonly used language.

        Don't get me wrong, I'd love to see Rust succeed, but the QWERTY effect, or "popular for being popular", is a pretty tough nut to crack.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jack9 ( 11421 )

      Some people use it.

      https://www.rust-lang.org/en-U... [rust-lang.org]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Good point. And I hate this idea! This transition is gonna make more harm than good.

      I am a Firefox user from the very beginning and I see Firefox drifting for some time now. 99% of users really do not need more new features. We do not need a browser supporting all those stupid JS API's (WebRTC) and We do not care how much it scores at html5test.com - leave this crap for WebKit/Blink. Just make your engine render pages fast and correct, fix security bugs and you will make most of Your users more than happy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Gordo_1 ( 256312 )

      Well, I use Firefox. It's relatively stable these days, plus I don't have to keep checking my eye sockets to determine whether my eyeballs have been sold to the highest bidder -- which is more than I can say for most alternatives these days. Plus, with a small user base, it's become less of a target for malware authors too. Win-win if you ask me.

  • Courage. (Score:3)

    by serviscope_minor ( 664417 ) on Saturday February 04, 2017 @12:53PM (#53802869) Journal

    Courage is not removing the headphone jack. Courage is switching to a new systems language because the existing one, while good, just doesn't allow them to reach th quality level they want.

    • "switching to a new systems language"? Sorry, rust is not a system language. When people start shipping operating systems in it, then you might have an argument.
  • is basically a wholly owned subsidiary of Mozilla. This whole thing smacks of eating your own dog food. As long as their support for the big 3 (Windows, OSX, Linux) isn't impacted I suppose it won't matter much. But if it even means waiting a bit for patches on Ubuntu or Red Hat then expect Chromium to eat what's left of their lunch.

  • Servo (Score:2)

    by jimbo ( 1370 )

    Given the quality of our comments recently, here is a good presentation with some actual information on their work currently and going forwards: Servo Architecture: Safety and Performance [youtube.com].

