Disney Thinks High Schools Should Let Kids Take Coding In Place of Foreign Languages 11
theodp writes: Florida lawmakers are again proposing a contentious plan that would put coding and foreign language on equal footing in a public high school student's education. Under a proposed bill students who take two credits of computer coding and earn a related industry certification could then count that coursework toward two foreign language credits.
"I sort of comically applaud that some would want to categorize coding as a foreign language," said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "Coding cannot be seen as an equivalent substitute." Disclosure records show that Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has three lobbyists registered to fight in support of the bill. Disney did not return an email seeking comment, but State Senator Jeff Brandes said the company's interest is in a future workforce... Disney has provided signature tutorials for the nation's Hour of Code over the past three years, including Disney's Frozen princess-themed tutorial.
"I sort of comically applaud that some would want to categorize coding as a foreign language," said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "Coding cannot be seen as an equivalent substitute." Disclosure records show that Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has three lobbyists registered to fight in support of the bill. Disney did not return an email seeking comment, but State Senator Jeff Brandes said the company's interest is in a future workforce... Disney has provided signature tutorials for the nation's Hour of Code over the past three years, including Disney's Frozen princess-themed tutorial.
Funniest thing ever. (Score:1)
http://hepwori.github.io/execo... [github.io]
No (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think my bigger issue is that programming languages and spoken human languages are two rather different thing. While both are "languages" in that they are descriptive, structured and functional, they really serve pretty vastly different purposes, and I'm not at all sure one gains the same value from coding as from foreign languages.
Re: (Score:1)
Expose every kid to programming? Sure! Force every kid to 'be able to program' no.
Treat it like Ceramics or Drama.. A pass should be 'I did the exercises and now I know what it's like'.
And like those subjects, those who really like it/are good at it will continue on and do the 'real' programming/CS subjects. Those who have no affinity at all for it can move on to what they are good at.
Re: (Score:2)
I've heard this argument before:
Typing is not for everyone and not everyone will gain even a modest benefit from learning to type. Furthermore this shit is going to be done by speech to text software over the coming decade or two.
Math is not for everyone and not everyone will gain even a modest benefit from learning Math. Furthermore this is shit that is better left to mathematicians coming decade or two.
Writing is not for everyone and not everyone will gain even a modest benefit from learning Math. Further
What's with this fixation? (Score:2)
Do companies and billionerds really think this "teach everyone to code" is going to produce a more capable workforce? What's their angle - drive wages down?
Coding achieves the "expand your mind" objective (Score:2)
So, if you look at the foreign language requirement for what it is (an "expand your mind" requirement), then it is plainly obvious that coding achieves the same objective.
Joel Spolsky,in his rant on Java Schools [joelonsoftware.com], sort of touches on this:
Heck, in 1900, Latin and Greek were required subjects in college, not because they served any purpose, but because they were sort of considered an obvious requirement for educated people. In some sense my argument is no different that the argument made by the pro-Latin people (all four of them). âoe[Latin] trains your mind. Trains your memory. Unraveling a Latin sentence is an excellent exercise in thought, a real intellectual puzzle, and a good introduction to logical thinking,â writes Scott Barker. But I canâ(TM)t find a single university that requires Latin any more. Are pointers and recursion the Latin and Greek of Computer Science?
Granted, he is arguing for CS students always having to learn fundamental CS concepts like pointers and recursion, but I think that it is not too much of a stretch to think that coding will eventually become the Latin and Greek of our culture. Everybody should hav
No and screw Disney (Score:2)
They're not going to give them any jobs.