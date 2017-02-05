Disney Thinks High Schools Should Let Kids Take Coding In Place of Foreign Languages 40
theodp writes: Florida lawmakers are again proposing a contentious plan that would put coding and foreign language on equal footing in a public high school student's education. Under a proposed bill students who take two credits of computer coding and earn a related industry certification could then count that coursework toward two foreign language credits.
"I sort of comically applaud that some would want to categorize coding as a foreign language," said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "Coding cannot be seen as an equivalent substitute." Disclosure records show that Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has three lobbyists registered to fight in support of the bill. Disney did not return an email seeking comment, but State Senator Jeff Brandes said the company's interest is in a future workforce... Disney has provided signature tutorials for the nation's Hour of Code over the past three years, including Disney's Frozen princess-themed tutorial.
I think my bigger issue is that programming languages and spoken human languages are two rather different thing. While both are "languages" in that they are descriptive, structured and functional, they really serve pretty vastly different purposes, and I'm not at all sure one gains the same value from coding as from foreign languages.
Too many languages anyway. Just standardize on ASCII and insist on English. Problem solved. Many problems solved.
Just look at Slashdot: We never have to put up with any non-English here (well, except for TFSs, but that's just because the editors are illiterate) because the Slashcode, it doesn't truck with nasty shit like Unicode or UTF-8 or whatever.
Close but not quite there. The problem is there is no basic coding language. It would be like teaching 4 completely different versions of Japanese (not far off the mark) and to make it even more interesting, new versions could come out and old versions die. Before anything can be done about teaching a computer programming language a new one needs to be designed from the ground up that much more closely aligns to the English language and the language of mathematics including it symbol. It should not be some
Expose every kid to programming? Sure! Force every kid to 'be able to program' no.
Treat it like Ceramics or Drama.. A pass should be 'I did the exercises and now I know what it's like'.
And like those subjects, those who really like it/are good at it will continue on and do the 'real' programming/CS subjects. Those who have no affinity at all for it can move on to what they are good at.
I've heard this argument before:
Typing is not for everyone and not everyone will gain even a modest benefit from learning to type. Furthermore this shit is going to be done by speech to text software over the coming decade or two.
Math is not for everyone and not everyone will gain even a modest benefit from learning Math. Furthermore this is shit that is better left to mathematicians coming decade or two.
Hardly anyone takes typing
How old are you? Because I had it 3 times. Elementary school (which was a private school), once in 7th grade and then again in 10th. Prior to that people that graduated mostly couldn't type and weren't at all prepared for the workforce at the time. This is back when you could proudly put your WPM and the fact that you knew how to use Wordperfect AND MS Office on your Resume.
Math is required K-12.
Now it is. Once upon the a time math was reserved for a certain class.
Writing is required K-12.
What's with this fixation? (Score:2)
Do companies and billionerds really think this "teach everyone to code" is going to produce a more capable workforce? What's their angle - drive wages down?
Yes.
The false equivalence I keep seeing on Slashdot is they think that this aimed to turn out more professional coders and they're scared someone is going to come after their niche CS jobs.
I'm a mechanical engineer that can code. You can pat yourself on the back that your job is never going to be taken over by me, nor would I want it. However I do code 40 hours a week, what gives? I use coding to automate mechanical engineering work. At times it get used as a Maslow's hammer [wikipedia.org], but it gets the job done faster
replace math instead (Score:1)
Seriously, it's a brilliant idea to replace math with coding, because computer science is technically applied mathematics, and everyone already hates math, but everyone hopes to bullshit their way to a billion dollars as a coder.
Coding achieves the "expand your mind" objective (Score:5, Interesting)
So, if you look at the foreign language requirement for what it is (an "expand your mind" requirement), then it is plainly obvious that coding achieves the same objective.
Joel Spolsky,in his rant on Java Schools [joelonsoftware.com], sort of touches on this:
Heck, in 1900, Latin and Greek were required subjects in college, not because they served any purpose, but because they were sort of considered an obvious requirement for educated people. In some sense my argument is no different that the argument made by the pro-Latin people (all four of them). âoe[Latin] trains your mind. Trains your memory. Unraveling a Latin sentence is an excellent exercise in thought, a real intellectual puzzle, and a good introduction to logical thinking,â writes Scott Barker. But I canâ(TM)t find a single university that requires Latin any more. Are pointers and recursion the Latin and Greek of Computer Science?
Granted, he is arguing for CS students always having to learn fundamental CS concepts like pointers and recursion, but I think that it is not too much of a stretch to think that coding will eventually become the Latin and Greek of our culture. Everybody should have to learn a bit of it if they want to consider themselves well educated and well rounded, and a small number will choose to specialize in it as a field of endeavor.
And if you are thinking to yourself, "Well, what's the point, they won't remember any of it?" Please go find any random middle aged person whose only exposure to foreign language was their 2 year requirement in high school and ask them how much Spanish, French, German, etc. they remember? Hint: their high school foreign language class didn't make them an expert in the foreign language, so would two years of programming in high school be seen as any less valuable from a macro-pedagogic perspective?
So, if you look at the foreign language requirement for what it is (an "expand your mind" requirement), then it is plainly obvious that coding achieves the same objective.
Isn't that the entire point of school, though? So pretty much anything goes, as long as it's taught in the school system?
Software engineering can substitute for a foreign language in much the same way that home economics can substitute for economics.
I disagree (Score:2)
Our education system should not be strictly utilitarian. While I can see value in exposing everyone to code - or, perhaps, teaching some form of technical literacy - it shouldn't be in place of foreign language. If we're going to do that, it should be along side of the foreign language requirement.
I got my undergraduate to do the same (Score:1)
I've done the same twice basically.
Ohio has a "State Honors Diploma" that requires 6 out of 7 criteria: 4 yrs Math, English, Science, 3yrs Social Studies, Foreign Language, 27 on the ACT (or some # I forget on SAT), 3.5+ GPA (there might be/have been 1 more criteria but either way you could only lose out on 1)
No and screw Disney (Score:3)
They're not going to give them any jobs.
Je parle Python (Score:2)
Nice idea, everyone should be taught the basics of programming; but, for most people, human languages are more important to be learned in depth.
Parles-tu vraiment Python? Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries!
Why is it either/or? (Score:2)
They are very different things, BUT... (Score:1)
I studied foreign languages, Latin in High School, German in college. I also was stationed in Japan in the Navy and tried to learn Japanese (with much more success than I ever had with Latin or German.)
I also learned how to program a computer. My first experience of that, Fortran on a PDP 8 in 1966, was pretty bad. But, after the Navy, I tried again and got pretty good at it. (Mostly programming in assembly and C.)
