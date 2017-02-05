Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


A Super Bowl Koan: Does The NFL Wish It Were A Tech Company? (siliconvalley.com) 45

Posted by EditorDavid from the media-meditations dept.
Are tech companies cashing in on the popularity of Super Bowl -- or is the Super Bowl trying to get into the world of tech? An anonymous reader writes: The NFL hosted a startup pitch competition before the game. And they also ran tech-themed "future of football" ads during the game which showcased the robot tackling dummies that provide moving targets for training players. Lady Gaga's halftime show is even expected to feature hundreds of drones.

But Microsoft was also hovering around outside the stadium, pushing the concept of "social autographs" (digital signatures drawn onto images) with their Surface tablets. Intel ran ads during the game touting their 360-degree replay technology. Besides the usual game-day ads for beer, there were also several for videogames -- Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed Mobile Strike, and a reality TV show parody suddenly turned into an ad for World of Tanks. So is technology subtly changing the culture of the Super Bowl -- or is the Super Bowl turning into a massive pageant of technology?
Are any Slashdot readers even watching the Super Bowl? All I know is the Bay Area Newsgroup reported that a Silicon Valley engineer ultimately earns more over their lifetime than the average NFL football player.

A Super Bowl Koan: Does The NFL Wish It Were A Tech Company?

  • Social Autographs (Score:3)

    by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @08:06PM (#53809355)
    I know it's photoshopped, but is it a genuine photoshop? And how much is it worth?
    • I was thinking more like "impossible to print or save as a jpeg" from the locked-down Surface app, but "You can order prints starting at $4.99 (PS filters and effects available for a small extra fee)!"

  • smoke and mirrors (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @08:37PM (#53809453)
    The teams and the league are there to make money. As such they'll apply whatever trappings they think will bring more fans and thus more money to the sport.

    Right now tech is hot, tech is popular. It doesn't matter why it's hot or popular, if they can find a way to cobble it in for greater profit then they will do so. The game itself has not changed significantly for a very long time, the only tech required has been safety equipment to attempt to reduce injuries.

  • All I know is the Bay Area Newsgroup reported that a Silicon Valley engineer ultimately earns more over their lifetime than the average NFL football player.

    Reminds me of an article comparing a doctor's lifetime earnings vs a UPS driver. In the analysis, the doctor doesn't pull ahead until about 18 years after high school, due to the long period of schooling and residency, plus debt load.

    http://www.er-doctor.com/docto... [er-doctor.com]

  • For those of you not living in the USA (Score:3, Informative)

    by ukoda ( 537183 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @08:44PM (#53809479) Homepage
    I was in the USA once when one of these Superbowl things was on so can tell you a wee bit about it. I think it is meant to be the top level of the sport but appears to be only USA based teams. They call the sport football but it is not in any way related to actual football. It appears to be safety focused version of rugby where they are wearing full body armor making the players look more like some mini-mecha from an anime. Not as entertaining as my description might lead you to believe, but this is compensated for by a live concert in the middle of the game and some quite watchable commercials.
  • I WONDERED how they did that opener for the halftime show. I was wondering if I was seeing on-the-fly computer graphics. Drones makes sense.

  • I don't give a shit about football (either American, or soccer)

    and WTF is a koan?

