A Super Bowl Koan: Does The NFL Wish It Were A Tech Company? (siliconvalley.com) 45
Are tech companies cashing in on the popularity of Super Bowl -- or is the Super Bowl trying to get into the world of tech? An anonymous reader writes: The NFL hosted a startup pitch competition before the game. And they also ran tech-themed "future of football" ads during the game which showcased the robot tackling dummies that provide moving targets for training players. Lady Gaga's halftime show is even expected to feature hundreds of drones.
But Microsoft was also hovering around outside the stadium, pushing the concept of "social autographs" (digital signatures drawn onto images) with their Surface tablets. Intel ran ads during the game touting their 360-degree replay technology. Besides the usual game-day ads for beer, there were also several for videogames -- Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed Mobile Strike, and a reality TV show parody suddenly turned into an ad for World of Tanks. So is technology subtly changing the culture of the Super Bowl -- or is the Super Bowl turning into a massive pageant of technology?
Are any Slashdot readers even watching the Super Bowl? All I know is the Bay Area Newsgroup reported that a Silicon Valley engineer ultimately earns more over their lifetime than the average NFL football player.
You need a good swift kick in the head, you do...
What I really don't get is fans of out-of-state teams referring to their team as, "we," as if they have some connection with the team other than buying their merchandise and rooting for their success.
It would probably be a more intelligent question to wonder why they use that word if they are not actually on the team.
That's what I said.
Right now tech is hot, tech is popular. It doesn't matter why it's hot or popular, if they can find a way to cobble it in for greater profit then they will do so. The game itself has not changed significantly for a very long time, the only tech required has been safety equipment to attempt to reduce injuries.
I said tech is popular. I didn't say that tech work is popular. Using tech is what's popular, but only where the use of that tech is easy, where it's a marvel, kind of like previous marvels. Those using it often have no clue why it actually works.
Consider historical examples. Cars are popular. Cars have been around for the masses for about a hundred years now. The average driver doesn't know how an engine or a transmission really works at a fundamental level, they only know that when they st
All I know is the Bay Area Newsgroup reported that a Silicon Valley engineer ultimately earns more over their lifetime than the average NFL football player.
Reminds me of an article comparing a doctor's lifetime earnings vs a UPS driver. In the analysis, the doctor doesn't pull ahead until about 18 years after high school, due to the long period of schooling and residency, plus debt load.
http://www.er-doctor.com/docto... [er-doctor.com]
I don't give a shit about football (either American, or soccer)
and WTF is a koan?