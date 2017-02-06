Scientists Discover Evidence of a 'Lost Continent' Under the Indian Ocean (earthsky.org) 52
Scientists at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa say they've discovered evidence of a "lost continent" beneath the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. According to EarthSky, the evidence of the "lost continent" may be leftover from the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, which started to break up around 200 million years ago. The evidence itself "takes the form of ancient zircon minerals found in much-younger rocks." From the report: Geologist Lewis Ashwal of Wit University led a group studying the mineral zircon, found in rocks spewed up by lava during volcanic eruptions. Zircon minerals contain trace amounts of radioactive uranium, which decays to lead and can thus be accurately dated. Ashwal and his colleagues say they've found remnants of this mineral far too old to have originated on the relatively young island of Mauritius. They believe their work shows the existence of an ancient continent, which may have broken off from the island of Madagascar, when Africa, India, Australia and Antarctica split up and formed the Indian Ocean. Ashwal explained in a statement: "Earth is made up of two parts -- continents, which are old, and oceans, which are "young." On the continents you find rocks that are over four billion years old, but you find nothing like that in the oceans, as this is where new rocks are formed. Mauritius is an island, and there is no rock older than 9 million years old on the island. However, by studying the rocks on the island, we have found zircons that are as old as 3 billion years. The fact that we have found zircons of this age proves that there are much older crustal materials under Mauritius that could only have originated from a continent." The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.
And it is called Mu. (Score:1)
It was referenced in several Japanese video games.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or XXXX, like on the DiscWorld.
But that was Australia.
Re: Theory of continental drift (Score:1, Insightful)
How Slashdot has fallen. Because it mentions scientists from South Africa, it cannot possibly be true. What can black people possibly contribute to science, right? I used to love reading the comments section more than the articles themselves. Now, not so much. This place has been taken over by a bunch of know-it-all trolls, who really believe in their mental superiority. I am not sold. I see a repeat of the IMDB message boards closure.
Re: Theory of continental drift (Score:4, Informative)
Right, although Lewis Ashwal looks quite white to me [earthsky.org]. Oh, the wonders of being able to use a simple Google search...
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah
... never mind that it is a peer reviewed publication by an academic from one of the top universities in the world (according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings). The fact that he might be black (but actually isn't) is far more important because, you know, science only happens in "white" countries.
I'm so glad Donald Trump is in charge now
... he will put the natives in their place. A 140 character Twitter message carries so much more meaning than anything a published academic has t
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Firstly, Wegener's work hasn't been the norm for a very, very long time - it was roundly rejected in his lifetime, and only came back into vogue in the 1960s when computer simulations made a much stronger argument for the closeness of the fit. It really got going later on when, thanks to modern diving technology, we were able to go dive down where the predicted seams were - and indeed find the magma welling up through the cracks.
Secondly - this does not, in any way, contradict that theory. It merely suggest
So.... Sub-sub-continent? (Score:1)
I mean, come on!
WOW! (Score:4, Funny)
Submariner vs Aquaman!! Fight! (Score:2)
And was its ruler Namor or Aquaman?
lost land mass or lost continent? (Score:3)
Let me know if they find a mirror that answers to the name of Persilian.
Re: (Score:2)
And if they find a big green pearl, don't touch it!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Dino Island! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It all started as a bird [thefossilforum.com] in the first place.
Sheldon's mom ... (Score:2)
... is gonna be pissed.
Gondwana broke up? (Score:2)
Qui-Gon Jinn and Wanda????
Shit.
A bit too much hype (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:A bit too much hype (Score:4)
Mostly correct but the zircon crystals were not "washed ashore" but included in the lava that was spewed up to form the islands. Older, deeper Lava as well as more recent lavas have been shown to contain some zircon crystals older than should have been possible coming from oceanic crust. The solution is that some crustal material is getting recycled back up in the lava.
Re: (Score:2)
No. Even the summary does not suggest that Mauritius is an "old" continental fragment ("Mauritius is an island, and there is no rock older than 9 million years old on the island."). They are reporting o
Amazing from 4,000 BC (Score:2)
The amount of techtonic shifts and activities without major earthquakes in 6000 years makes one really appreciate the book of Genesis more
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't lose any continents, did you? (Score:1)
If anyone lost it, it was the scientists. And now we're supposed to congratulate them for finding it again?
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, that's mine! I was just storing it there till later
- God
Lemuria? (Score:3)
Ancient Tamil literature mentions many places and things that were "taken by the Sea". The city of South Madurai where the First Tamil Sangam (Institute) was established. The river Pahtruli, the first ever grammar book of Tamil called Agasthiam, the five great epics associated with the First Sangam were all taken by the sea. The oldest extant Tamil book is a grammar book, called Tholkappiam (literally Old Literature) is believed to be derivative of the lost book Agasthiam.
Since Homo sapiens broke out of Africa just 75,000 - 100,000 years ago it is commonly believed by the scientists that these events did not take place in geological time. The most common explanation was that, these were the folk memories of the ending of the last ice-age, 9000 years ago. Sea levels rose, inexorably and the coastal communities moved slowly to the higher ground, each generation remembering that they used to live where the sea was. The places mentioned in the fragments of Tamil literature must have been in the continental shelf just south of Cape Comarin.
In the Tsunami of 2004, people claim seeing a temple in the sea bed when the seas retreated before the onslaught of the tsunami off the coast of Mahabalipuram. The local legend claims the present shore temple [google.com] is the seventh in the series, as the previous six were "taken by the Sea".