Scientists Discover Evidence of a 'Lost Continent' Under the Indian Ocean

Scientists at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa say they've discovered evidence of a "lost continent " beneath the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. According to EarthSky, the evidence of the "lost continent" may be leftover from the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana , which started to break up around 200 million years ago. The evidence itself "takes the form of ancient zircon minerals found in much-younger rocks." From the report:The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications