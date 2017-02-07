'Fundraising Rounds Are Not Milestones' (ycombinator.com) 11
Michael Seibel, a partner at Y Combinator, writes in a blog post: I'd like to make the point that success isn't the same as raising a round of financing. Quite the opposite: raising a round should be a byproduct of success. Using fundraising itself as a benchmark is dangerous for the entire community because it encourages a culture of optimizing for short term showmanship instead of making something people want and creating lasting value. I believe founders, investors, and the tech press should fundamentally change how they think about fundraising. By deemphasizing investment rounds we would have more opportunity to celebrate companies who develop measurable milestones of value creation, focus on serving a customer with a real need, and generate sustainable businesses with good margins.
Fundraising rounds can be indicators of failure (Score:1)
Multiple fundraising rounds indicates that the business has not found a way to make a profit.
Yes, there is a time where more money can expand the business, but multiple rounds for a startup are more likely to indicate a lack of success so far
Re: (Score:2)
That depends on why the new round exists. It may simply be that the initial investment was traunched, and that it was always expected that no profit could be made by this point, but the investors still wanted a check point to make sure things were developing on track.
The most insightful VC comment of the year. (Score:2)
The point of venture capital is to provide for the expansion and development of an idea. To transform the idea into a product, or sometimes to provide the means to determine that it Just. Won't. Work.
The gamesmanship that is rewarded by making the funding the goal in itself is perhaps entertaining, but otherwise completely valueless.
Now still, if anyone wants to fund my research into why shiny things attract money...
Re: (Score:2)
I thought it was to separate fools from their money.
Once you get the big round of funding, you bank the cash, delay the product, and then shut the doors (with the right note of regret) once you've got your next gig/startup lined up.
Reminds me of the .dot era (Score:2)
Don't bother closing the door (Score:2)
Don't bother closing the stable door. The horse is almost over the horizon.
Re: (Score:2)
Damn right, business would be so much easier if it wasn't for that pesky customer actually wanting some product for his money. For fuck's sake, ain't there a law that we're entitled to his money without having to provide one?
And if not, how much do you think such a law would cost?
To give you a comparison (Score:2)
Fundraising rounds are to projects what quarter reports are to business administration: A way to quickly sink them if that's all you care about.
Optimizing for short term showmanship (Score:2)
Using fundraising itself as a benchmark is dangerous for the entire community because it encourages a culture of optimizing for short term showmanship instead of making something people want and creating lasting value
That's all true, but it ignores the fact that almost the entirety of manufacturing consumer products is 'optimized for short term showmanship' and is based on a model of planned obsolescence. When the manufacturing sector makes as much money as possible for goods that are made to break easily, be difficult or impossible to service, and be obsolete in a short amount of time, it's impossible for that attitude NOT to seep into the innovation sector. So long as the world economy is basically a giant Ponzi schem
shut up, windbag (Score:2)
shut up and keep blowing that hot air into the bubble; we don't keep you around for your "conscience" or moral insights. i have a nephew to whom i just gave a modest $10M seed money to get into investing, and he goddam better have an IPO or two within a year.
The plan (Score:1)